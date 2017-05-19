nice to see her doing something she's passionate about Reply

this shade rn lol Reply

When I was 13 I babysat for people who paid me in cigarettes, basically. I babysat for them once on new years and they left my friend and i hash oil, we got super baked. They were really young, "cool" parents but omg, in retrospect, thats terrible. Reply

lmao nooo I'm cackling so hard right now. Reply

lol jesus what irresponsible parents Reply

Ummm ok lol Reply

I babysit for middle class families. One has a lock on the outside of their daughters door 👀 She's also 3 years old and not potty trained. I had to change my first shitty diaper recently :/ she was able to have a convo with me while I was changing her diaper 😫 Reply

And their kids don't know boundraries. I'm constantly reminding them to sit on the couch and not on my lap.



These people went to an event, was 2 hours late to get back, and made me late for a night out with my friends :( didn't even go because it was too late. They didn't even apologize -_- Reply

Shitty parents are the woooorst. Reply

I actually work with children and their parents for my full time job too so I'm burnt out on parents lmao Reply

omg that is horrifying Reply

This video is strange Reply

I'm in the fun position where my family doesn't trust me to babysit or look after my younger cousins bc i have a mental illness and apparently that means i'm incompetent. i'd love to though because I adore my cousins, i only really see them once a year. Reply

also probably bc they think i'll suddenly make the kids lesbians but ya know. Reply

i'm sorry, that sounds awful :( Reply

Ugh I'm sorry bb. It's kinda funny, a friend of mine was in a similar situation recently (has a mental illness) and I think her folks didn't trust her, but now she babysits her nephew and he adores her (and is learning a lot from her) I hope things change soon ❤️ Reply

Thankfully I have friends who are expecting/have kids and trust me. I held a baby for the first time while absolutely trashed and fed him, so that was an interesting experience. Hopefully i'll be able to do stuff that way instead. Reply

Lol. That was kinda cute Reply

I'm lucky, as a nanny I got two really nice families :) I've heard soooo many horror stories about rich people and their children tho Reply

Yeah. I worked with a lovely family. I was so lucky their mum was a teacher because they were really well behaved (for toddlers!) Reply

Lol my sisters were my babysitters. #youngestchild Reply

wait one fucking second. has anyone else noticed that she's a dead ringer for the creepy dude from TheReportOfTheWeek?



Review Brah Reply

omg lmao Reply

too high 4 this Reply

Before I read your comment I thought that WAS her. Reply

Me too!

mean lmao but true Reply

He actually has a pretty face. Like he could be one of those thin male models. Reply

wow i think i love this guy. also i got those things last night and ate exactly 2 bites of one they r gross Reply

um ok? this was weird





but unrelated, aw, lady gaga's friend who inspired grigio girls passed away :( Reply

Do you have a link to the story? That's one of the only songs off Joanne I actually like, it's so sweet. Reply

ahhh, i was hired as a weekend ~nanny~ for these two twins and it was the weirdest experience of my life. they were eight. the mom was home all day, had an assistant, and a weekend nanny. she then had me take the kids to meet their dad in a walmart parking lot where he had a large, hollowed-out white van, that had basically a living space in it? so basically, their dad lived out of a van. it was sketchy. then, i had to go to chuck-e-cheese with them and after that weekend i tapped out. Reply

Waaaat okay this story is nuts start to finish! Why was the dad living in a van if they were wealthy enough to have nannies?? Reply

i literally have no fucking clue what was happening. their house wasn't even that nice, but i found out the mom was the heiress to a big lighting group? who knows. i'm assuming the relationship with dad was strained. Reply

my mom is a nanny and the situation is really similar minus the van. like the kids' mom and sometimes both parents are home all day, and literally don't do anything. Reply

Sometimes i think that i should have been an au pair in Europe when i finished college but then i'm like "babysitting?" i don't stand kids for long periods. but it could have been fun, i know a girl who did that and she traveled all over europe Reply

I don't get it at all. Is it supposed to be funny? I got bored after a few minutes and didn't finish Reply

i'm considering working with kids (that corporate life ain't for me) but it's such a huge responsibility. i don't know if i could handle the anxiety Reply

work with animals! Reply

