Gomez

Selena Gomez downgrades to a smaller mansion for $2.25m




- 3,188-square-foot mansion (built in 1951) in Studio City, California for $2.25 million
- a downsize from her former $3.6 million home (now occupied by Iggy Azalea)
- has four beds, four baths, and a fruit and vegetable garden surrounding a massive stone-lined pool

