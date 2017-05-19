Selena Gomez downgrades to a smaller mansion for $2.25m

Did Fancy really make iggy more than 3 mill? Reply

No, i wanna know what her mortgage is Reply

she bought the house with Nick, they joined coins Reply

I only got two closets :( Reply

Binch I have one. Reply

stop showing off please Reply

2nd comment and already humble bragging Reply

peddlestools bragging? never! Reply

i only have one but at least it's a small walk-in one. jealous of people who have ones that are legit the size of a room. Reply

She's just trying to make sure ppl forget about her ok Reply

Your icon, this GIF 😂😂😂 Reply

i thought id support 2payne shakur a bit <3

im watching a harry interview rn tho hes a cutie Reply

It's not cute. It's like an old ladies house. Reply

the ceiling fans are very south florida Reply

This house is lovely. I hate when celebrities buy gross McMansions, it's so unnecessary. This is actually a lovely home and not a ridiculous and flashy show of wealth. This random nobody approves. Reply

Taylor Swift's real estate game is so impressive to me - she puts thought into her purchases, her homes are stunning and she puts hella money into them. Reply

Guess u can do that when u make over a mil every single day for a calendar year Reply

It's insane that it costs almost 2.5 million for a basic home like that in California. Reply

same, even I was super rich, I wouldn't want a huge mansion that costs a gazillion dollars, just a nice modest but somewhat expensive house Reply

Oop, my first thought was that this house has some Mcmansion-y vibes. /shrug Reply

How is Iggy Azalea buying mansions? Reply

i wish i had a house with a pool, but that would require living somewhere hot Reply

Yeah, almost every suburban miami house has a pool. My mom sent me a picture this morning of a froggy in her pool that she had trouble getting out b/c he kept swimming away from the skimmer thingy Reply

indoor pool tho Reply

Ikr I live in Ireland and this one posh dude in our town has an indoor poor, super jealous. Reply

I grew up in a suburb of New York City and it wasn't uncommon for ppl to have outdoor pools that were only open from May-September. Reply

That pool doesn't look massive.



I wish I had the motivation to keep a garden. My uncle and his SO live the crunchiest, self-sustaining life and sometimes I envy it a little. Reply

I know I love the idea of eating fresh practically free produce but I also hate the feeling of dirt under my finger nails.. Maybe I'll just settle for sticking a tomato plant in pot out on the deck. Reply

I don't think I'd even be able to keep up with a tomato plant.



My herb pots in my kitchen are probably my max commitment-level. :\ Reply

wow at my house costing the same amount, and mine is definitely not a mansion. Reply

Damn do you live in New York or sf? Reply

denver. it's expensive af here. Reply

The fuck do you love. Edit-live obvs



San Francisco or some shit?



Also I saw your answer. DENVER SIS????



Edited at 2017-05-20 03:43 am (UTC)

I don't know if I'd be talking about my multi-million dollar home to randos on the internet, bb. Reply

oh is this how this post is going to go Reply

Does anyone else look at the kitchen or bedrooms first? lol The rooms are nice but I don't like the kitchen. The house is nice, she will probably redecorate. If I were a celeb, I think a house this size would be ideal.



Edited at 2017-05-20 03:43 am (UTC)

I know these are public listings but if I were a celeb it would give me a nervous breakdown to have photos of my home's interior splashed across the internet, people are creepy af and with how common break-ins have become - no ma'am. Reply

If I was a celeb I think I would want a fancy 2 bedroom apartment in a secure on site security building



Nothing's 100% safe but I would feel safer that way than in big house Reply

Yeap, my new apartment is tiny, but the one i live in now is too big and my roommate just moved out and someone killed themselves in her bedroom which is why there's hardwood floor so I'm extra paranoid. I hate houses for that reason the house I grew up in wasn't big at all but there were so many places to hide, someone could fucking be living there in the crawl space in the laundry room and you'd never know!!! Too many possibilities. Reply

Yeah I would only live in apartments with security if I was famous. No big mansions with hedges ppl can hide behind Reply

same lol. it reminds me of when that fan girl broke into alex gaskarth's house. Reply

right? especially if it's just in the hills which have enough places you can hide. i'd opt for a place in a gated community. Reply

I'm fucking poor. Reply

I can barely take care of my two cats and one bedroom condo. I mean obvi if I had a mansion I'd have a housekeeper, but honestly I just love my bed and room lol. I never go in my other rooms unless I have friends over Reply

The bed in the listing looks so comfy. I could see myself spending all day in that bed browsing the internet and counting my millions, laughing hysterically because money is happiness. Reply

It seriously is. Happiness and contentment Reply

i pretty much have my apartment to myself since my roommate is gone and still only hang out in my room so i feel this. Reply

SAAAAME. My current place is super nice but my room is my space and i don't like leaving my room, haha. I'm moving and living alone again in two weeks though so we'll see where I spend my time then. Reply

i sleep on the floor Reply

That's a mansion? Okay....



I mean it's very nice and I like the size, but that's just a standard home where I live. Reply

