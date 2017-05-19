Twin Peaks Red Carpet

aww everyone looks so happy n qt Reply

I went to summer camp with a girl who's one of his ~muses~ now /csb Reply

Is Lara Flynn Boyle returning? And if not, why? Reply

Because the universe loves me. Reply

Is this a reference to the show? Or do you hate her character? I'm not really familiar with it Reply

Pretty sure it's because she fucked up her face and doesnt act anymore Reply

Laura Palmer is looking GORGEOUS damn Reply

Jane Levy is really going for the Emma Stone look because I legit thought that was Emma Stone until I hovered over the caption. Reply

jane has like 10x the talent tho Reply

I haven't really seen Jane's work, all I know that she was in TV show Suburgatory Reply

She's going for the short, no neck, nips blastin look Reply

that outfit reminds me of a boy scout or indiana jones lol Reply

It's...happening....again!



So excited for this, i can't even express it properly. Reply

I can't believe it's just around the corner. I don't have enough time to do a full rewatch! Which I guess is fine because I can't remember what chucks of season two to skip Reply

I know! Been waiting for this since the mid 90s.



I heard that the most important things to watch beforehand were the original pilot and Fire Walk with Me. I've also been reading the Secret History of TP book and there's some interesting post finale stuff in there. Reply

Sheryl Lee looks amazing Reply

Idk about that dress tho Reply

oh yeah, that outfit is fugly Reply

the lipstick color looks horrid on Amanda Seyfried.



i really need to sit down and watch the 2nd season of this. I watched the 1st season awhile ago on Netflix and really liked it. tried to watch the 1st ep of the 2nd season recently, but it was really hard to get through for some reason, and i haven't tried to watch the rest since. Reply

it makes her teeth look non-existent

Reply

I don't have Showtime and I'm going to stay up late to download and watch this :( I have to get to work early Monday morning and I can't do late nights like I used to (damn you aging body) Reply

I was trying to get my coworker to give me his Showtime password but apparently it's his ex-gf's aunt's account, and he broke up with her on bad terms so he's paranoid of her finding out that he's using it and giving it out.



so tl;dr he didn't share it Reply

Who's the chick who looks like an aging SuicideGirl Reply

Omg it's Lucy what are you doin Reply

Sheryl and Madchen still look so good Reply

Jane levy looks so short in that outfit. Is it wear the hem lands? The cut of the pants? Idk Reply

i wanna be madchen when i grow up. i'm hoping this revival does something for her career bc she's way too good to be the mom on some shitty cw show Reply

Did madchen's voice change a lot? Watching her on riverdale, she doesn't sound like how I remember. Is she a smoker? Reply

I loved the first season but couldnt finish S2, it started out so bad. Reply

Season two is so rocky, but I thought the finale was great. And the movie. I LOVE the movie Reply

S2 is rough but it gets better Reply

this is where i am. i've been stuck on season 2 for years lmao it just makes me think "maybe people were right. this isn't a good show it's just confusing" Reply

just skip to the finale. it's amazing imo. Reply

