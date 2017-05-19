Twin Peaks Red Carpet
25 years after the last piece of Twin Peaks canon came out (Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me premiered at Cannes on May 1, 1982), cast members both new and old walked the red carpet for the premiere of the new and final season which will premiere on Showtime this Sunday.
So excited for this, i can't even express it properly.
I heard that the most important things to watch beforehand were the original pilot and Fire Walk with Me. I've also been reading the Secret History of TP book and there's some interesting post finale stuff in there.
i really need to sit down and watch the 2nd season of this. I watched the 1st season awhile ago on Netflix and really liked it. tried to watch the 1st ep of the 2nd season recently, but it was really hard to get through for some reason, and i haven't tried to watch the rest since.
so tl;dr he didn't share it