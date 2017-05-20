Harry Styles Debuts No.1 in the U.S. & U.K.

i read that he sold more in the US than zayn's album has sold to date. eek. Reply

quality over quantity!



in which case neither of them win Reply

lol yeah they're pretty much the same level, just different genres. they have the exact same metacritic scores too. Reply

Mind of Mine is certified gold in the United States so that's untrue lol Reply

hahahah this is what zayn gets for stopping promo after pillowtalk went #1 Reply

You know they aint interested in the non POC 1ders ool Reply

Harry an Karla will save the music industry this year Reply

I legit love the album, so good for him! Reply

Seems like Liam's already nipping at his heels, though, since Liam finally knocked Bieber off the #1 spot on the iTunes chart. Reply

idk wtf he's doing performing the boring the songs he is atm when this is the true album standout







like if the entire thing was like this he would have made me a stan again. what kind of sufjan steven teas, i'm shook



Edited at 2017-05-20 03:10 am (UTC)

yaaas i love this one (and iron & wine). this doesn't even sound like him tho. Reply

prob why i like it so much, i feel like the ones he's been performing he tries to over sing and he has a voice that strains easy, he's better off doing these little indie ones they sound SO much better Reply

my fave! Reply

This one is my favorite Reply

bless this dumb song Reply

So so smart to make this the last track. I listen to this closing song and all I know for sure is that I want more of this. Reply

i like every song on the album but this one is very low ranked for me compared to some others Reply

is this about taylor? Reply

I appreciate this song after a couple of more listenings. Reply

how many of those sales come from the albums that were given out with every ticket sold for his tour? Reply

This isn't a Bieber post. Reply

not nearly as desperate but he's getting there! Reply

Only close to 54,000 tickets were sold and the majority of his number is pure sales vs streaming. Reply

you go glen coco Reply

Good for him. I find him so much more likeable than Zayn. Reply

All that taylor promo did him well...im kidding don't come for me harry stans, congrats! Reply

*comes for you* lol



Jk. I find it hilarious tbh. Reply

I was hoping I'd like most of the album but SoTT is the only song I like. Reply

lol mte. anyone who thought he wasn't going to be the most successful post 1d was delusional. from the very beginning it was harry and the directions lbr, he was always the most talked about and just had the ~it thing that none of the others did Reply

Charisma and his ability to network have always made this clear. He's super likable and really fun when he engages. He deserves his success, imho. Go Harold! Reply

Seriously. Harry was my pick from day one lol. Reply

Not gonna lie, my second thought after (Yay!). Reply

who is seething? pretty sure no one doubted his album would debut at #1 whether they like him or not. Reply

...no one is mad tho? lol this was predicted. the real question is how long is he gonna stay at the top of the charts/sell long term. Reply

i'm good. thanks tho. Reply

...people love him here? Reply

I wasn't seething. I knew mediocrity would win out. That whole album is a mess. ...so naturally white people would eat it up. Reply

The white guy always wins who is seething? Go make a LM post Reply

i missed the posts yesterday so can we TALK about how bad lime's song is? jesus h christ Reply

it's so very embarrassing. Reply

Honestly that post is worth checking out, there were some golden comments. Reply

It's terrible.



Only Nile has been delivering good music this era. Reply

On The Loose is fantastic and I'm looking forward to his album. Reply

check yourself



Reply

its a bop but ur old so u dont understand ok Reply

I've been laughing at it all day Reply

"yeah yeah yeah yeah" is stuck in my head. awful. Reply

it's generic af Reply

lol ugghhh god it's so bad. i'll listen for the laughs tho Reply

I hate it but I will check out the album if there is one. There has to be somethingI am into in there Reply

anyway, niall >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

mte Reply

Lmao.



I'm enjoying the defensiveness of the Harries so much. Reply

same...too much is never enough~ Reply

i live tbh. Reply

