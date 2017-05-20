Harry Styles Debuts No.1 in the U.S. & U.K.


- The debut solo album of Harry Styles is No.1 in both the U.S. and U.K.
- Shifted just shy of 57,000 across physical, download and streaming equivalent sales to claim the top spot in the U.K.
- Also number 1 in the U.S. with 240,000 physical sales plus streams.
- For those keeping score, Zayn also topped the U.K. and U.S. charts with numbers of 22,250 and 156,000 respectively.

Sorry ONTD, he's here to stay!
