Harry Styles Debuts No.1 in the U.S. & U.K.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope! It's actually @Harry_Styles flying high at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart https://t.co/wZj2SK1baT pic.twitter.com/KKVTYitj7q— Official Charts (@officialcharts) May 19, 2017
- The debut solo album of Harry Styles is No.1 in both the U.S. and U.K.
- Shifted just shy of 57,000 across physical, download and streaming equivalent sales to claim the top spot in the U.K.
- Also number 1 in the U.S. with 240,000 physical sales plus streams.
- For those keeping score, Zayn also topped the U.K. and U.S. charts with numbers of 22,250 and 156,000 respectively.
Sorry ONTD, he's here to stay!
in which case neither of them win
like if the entire thing was like this he would have made me a stan again. what kind of sufjan steven teas, i'm shook
Edited at 2017-05-20 03:10 am (UTC)
Good for him. I find him so much more likeable than Zayn.
Jk. I find it hilarious tbh.
I wasn't seething. I knew mediocrity would win out. That whole album is a mess. ...so naturally white people would eat it up.
Only Nile has been delivering good music this era.
I hate it but I will check out the album if there is one. There has to be somethingI am into in there
I'm enjoying the defensiveness of the Harries so much.