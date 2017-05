#runawaywithme mmmmmm this carly rae jepsen rip off!!! Reply

Thread

Link

CARLY SIS COLLECT YOUR $ FROM THESE FLOPS Reply

Thread

Link

Those contacts! Tragic. Reply

Thread

Link

minho's eyes looks so fucking creepy in that gif Reply

Thread

Link

Why would that screen shot make me want to hit play. Reply

Thread

Link

They deserve life imprisonment for this shameless thievery. Reply

Thread

Link













View was Minho's era Only clicked because of the SHINee gifView was Minho's era Reply

Thread

Link

I appreciate the attempts at dancing Reply

Thread

Link

Oh..... those looks. I feel so old seeing the looks coming back. Reply

Thread

Link

cool Reply

Thread

Link