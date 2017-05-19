Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?
Highlights:
- For the the main challenge the queens had to produce a Pilot episode
- They worked in three teams: Shea and Sasha, Valentina and Nina, and Alexis, Peppermint and Trinity
- The runway theme was Club Kids
- The challenge winners were Shea and Sasha
- Lipsync for your life was between Nina & Valentina
- RuPaul stopped the lipsync halfway through because Valentina had a mask on and didn't take it off, Ru asked her to remove the mask but she refused at first. She took it off eventually but completely bombed the lipsync
- Jasmine Masters was right, Valentina was sent home
source: my TV
Not only is this an ICONIC fall but she's rising from the ashes with a lock on Miss congeniality & completely beloved & an actually god lipsyncer now.
Honestly, if she wasn't so clearly devastated I would be SURE that she planned this all along LOL
*checks twitter*
But please, please, PLEASE let Alexis be the one to go home next week.
love she keeps calling them "her sisters" right before she throws them under the bus. girl, learn what a sister is. bye bitch!
I'm not getting my hopes up for All Stars 3 thought. Kim Chi can get the crown for all I care.
Please god no
Finally, the weekly sob story needs to go.
Though i can't wait for untucked.
now it'll just be an extra long after school special once alexis goes
Also, the editing is trash. I feel like they're trying too hard to appeal to straights now that they're on VH1.
Either way, I'm sure everyone was GAGGING
Well, too bad for her, tbh, but she can only blame herself.
💀💀💀💀💀
but i hope she gets in & wins ALLSTARS if they have another one.
Like she was the most polished one the whole season and she was doing drag for barely a year or so.
which speaks volume on how boring and meh this season has been.
We_were_rooting_for_you.gif
lbr she's gonna win
Leaks come mostly from the girls kiki'ing and dropping hints that get pieced together by the Nancy Drews. There's also been some blabby production staff.
at least according to phiphi we have one more gag that hasn't been spoiled.. yet