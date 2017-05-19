swamp monster

Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?



Highlights:
- For the the main challenge the queens had to produce a Pilot episode
- They worked in three teams: Shea and Sasha, Valentina and Nina, and Alexis, Peppermint and Trinity
- The runway theme was Club Kids
- The challenge winners were Shea and Sasha
- Lipsync for your life was between Nina & Valentina
- RuPaul stopped the lipsync halfway through because Valentina had a mask on and didn't take it off, Ru asked her to remove the mask but she refused at first. She took it off eventually but completely bombed the lipsync
- Jasmine Masters was right, Valentina was sent home

