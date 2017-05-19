Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?

Unexpectedly Valentina has become the telenovela heroine of her dreams/nightmares



Not only is this an ICONIC fall but she's rising from the ashes with a lock on Miss congeniality & completely beloved & an actually god lipsyncer now.



Honestly, if she wasn't so clearly devastated I would be SURE that she planned this all along LOL Reply

You know, on one hand, Ru looked stern as fuck, but I feel like on the inside she was like, "YAAAASSS GIVE ME YOUR SOUL, AND FROM IT I SHALL REND ALL THE RATINGS!" Reply

Ru definitely was deflated because it's clear she was ready to send Nina home and who better than Valentina. BUT ALAS Reply

I just want to say I hae the queens all thrilled Valentina was eliminated (Raja, Raven, even Bianca), like I get Val stans suck, but it's not Valentina's fault. Reply

Oh, did they tweet?

*checks twitter* Reply

What did Raven say? She's always spawning shit from her mouth. Reply

She and her boyfriend were so rude about Bob Reply

I only follow Bianca and she basically said there's no excuse for not knowing the lyrics & that you always have to be prepared. And she's right. Reply

She deserved to be eliminated tho Reply

The lip sync SHOULD HAVE BEEN Nina and that bitch Alexis!!!! Reply

But it wasn't, so... Reply

Hi Alexis, you troll. Reply

lol I loved this SNL character Reply

I am fucking SICK of Alexis. So mediocre! Enough is enough. Reply

That's what I kept screaming at my tv earlier :( Reply

Nah, Alexis did fine in the challenge. Nina and Valentina didn't prepare at ALL, they didn't even had a script. They deserved. Reply

I honestly groan OUT LOUD every time Alexis skates by, and think to myself "oh great another week with her, her smirk and her condescension" but tbh Valentina didn't really hit any of the marks, her acting was confusing, her look wasn't club kid and that lip sync was a no no.



But please, please, PLEASE let Alexis be the one to go home next week. Reply

i hate alexis ... she's horrible.



love she keeps calling them "her sisters" right before she throws them under the bus. girl, learn what a sister is. bye bitch! Reply

she looks/reminds me of mimiimfurst Reply

lmao no alexis was not even close to deserving b2 Reply

peppermint deserved the win, sasha is a fraud and a hack. Reply

you spelled trinity wrong btw Reply

true, trinity was also deserving Reply

LOL I was an early Sasha stan. But I do think she balances really well with Shea. In the way that Trixie and Katya or Raven and Jujubee pair well. Reply

This wasn't unfair ala Trixie Mattel, Valentina fucked up and deserved to go home, (I mean if anyone deserved to go home that should've been Alexis) but I get the feeling Ru was trying to light up Valentina's ass like she did with Pearl, Jynx and many others. It's a shame, it's sad but it's not unfair.



I'm not getting my hopes up for All Stars 3 thought. Kim Chi can get the crown for all I care. Reply

Kim Chi can get the crown for all I care.



Please god no Reply

Also, I'm not feeling this season, every queen is more worried about her ~brand and seem likable than to bring some drama and interesting stories. Eureka was a little messy but at least she was interesting.



Finally, the weekly sob story needs to go. Reply

This season has been pretty lackluster so far. Reply

I haaaaaated eureka and aja at the time (and still hate eureka tbh but i think aja might be one of those queens like laganja who grows and improves post-dragrace) but damn if i don't want them back for the mess they brought.



Though i can't wait for untucked. Reply

Aja would've fit perfectly in season seven. Reply

i've been saying the season would be boring af w/o eureka and aja!



now it'll just be an extra long after school special once alexis goes Reply

aja was boring af and underwhelming this season. Reply

honestly non of these queens are really doing it for me. they are all good queens but they are all just there. like i think shea is the strongest from the bunch but even she is lackluster. Reply

This is the worst season of Drag Race, imho. Reply

I feel like this season is a symptom of Drag Race becoming so popular. Queens could be more like themselves in the early seasons because no one was watching and nobody knew what to expect. Now that Drag Race is everywhere, Queens are more conscious about their brand and how they come across to the public because it can really affect their careers. The more people like you, the more likely they are to pay to see you.



Also, the editing is trash. I feel like they're trying too hard to appeal to straights now that they're on VH1. Reply

I like Valentina but their sitcom sucked and her runway wasn't that great so she deserved to be in the bottom. And there's no defending that lip sync. Hunny we thought Charlie had delivered the most embarrassing LSFYL and we were wrong!! Reply

Seriously, what the hell is up with the lipsyncs these season? Reply

I wonder if Ru/producers knew she'd bomb it Reply

how would they have known that? producers were definitely prepared for Nina to go home Reply

I'm starting to wonder that too, but how? There's no way she was faking it Reply

I was wondering if Valentina had maybe mentioned it during interviews or whatever? But who knows.



Either way, I'm sure everyone was GAGGING Reply

Also need links plssss lol Reply

I fully believe they thought Valentina would send Nina home, and this would be her "wake up call" so she could slide her way into the top 4-if they were just gonna send her home anyway they wouldn't try to re-do the lip sync. Val bombed hard and they had no choice but to keep Nina. Reply

I doubt it. They were probably hoping to give Valentina ha "Wake up Pearl" moment, but it backfired lol Reply

I knew it was coming but I still couldn't believe it.



Well, too bad for her, tbh, but she can only blame herself. Reply

mte Reply

"it's a lipsync, what part of that do you not understand??"



💀💀💀💀💀 Reply

so sad for her.

but i hope she gets in & wins ALLSTARS if they have another one.

Like she was the most polished one the whole season and she was doing drag for barely a year or so.

which speaks volume on how boring and meh this season has been. Reply

the whole "doing drag for barely a year" was bullshit tbh! she's been paiting herself for a long time, she even won dragula when it was a club contest! she's been performing in drag for a year, but she ain't no rookie. Reply

doing drag professionally is what she means, not in general Reply

This was fucking great TV, oh my god! Valentina was sent home and it was 100% fair! In Untucked she knew she was bottom 2 and didn't even bother getting up from that couch and learning the lyrics, even Peppermint was doing it and she was a clear safe. Bye girl! Fuera! Reply

Bloop there it is Reply

She deserved to go home wtf Reply

I can't wait to watch it Reply

I mean, she was listening to the ipod, but didn't make an effort at all! Reply

mte Reply

She just... surrendered. I mean, she didn't even move in that lipsync!



We_were_rooting_for_you.gif Reply

i wonder if she was so sure that they wouldnt put her up for elimination bc honestly i can't find any other explanation

Reply

How many bathing suits did Shea coulee bring. I think she's worn four on the runway? Reply

I'm so disappointed by this season's runway tbh. From everyone lol Reply

and the judges aren't even calling her out for this smh



lbr she's gonna win Reply

She's everything Ru loves in a queen. I can't see her losing. Reply

i can't believe the judges are just casually ignoring all those swimsuits after all this time smh Reply

How do these leaks keep happening? Like rumors between the queens involved with the show? You'd think Ru would threaten or place a gag order or anything. Reply

Don't most reality shows have that in place? Isn't that why Angelea lost ANTM all-stars and they re-shot? B/c she blabbed? Reply

I'd assume so but these spoilers have been popping up with all/most of the correct info. Thankfully I've avoided most of it until this season. Reply

no that was because she escorted Reply

honestly I think Ru is behind the leaks. it builds buzz, gags & might boost ratings Reply

All the queens sign NDAs for their season, but few have seen any legal recourse for spilling T. Some queens have been sent C&Ds; don't know of anyone being financially penalized. But it seems like it depends on who you are because Alaska told her ex every damn thing about AS2 and still won anyway.



Leaks come mostly from the girls kiki'ing and dropping hints that get pieced together by the Nancy Drews. There's also been some blabby production staff. Reply

I need to stop reading Reddit spoilers cause I already knew the outcome of the lipsync smh. Though I was living for Angry Ru Reply

Lmao we even knew the song Reply

could you imagine the GAG if none of this were leaked? Reply

this ep would've been such a gag if it hadn't been spoiled smh. it wasn't even just on reddit, spoilers were getting posted everywhere



at least according to phiphi we have one more gag that hasn't been spoiled.. yet Reply

