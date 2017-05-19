Celeb Tweets about news that a WH advisor is under investigation + WH researching impeachment

Russian officials bragged during the campaign that they could use Michael Flynn to influence Trump, sources say https://t.co/tJXE76Hior — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 20, 2017

CNN Scoop: Russian officials bragged they could use Flynn to influence Trumphttps://t.co/FE5fzKOdRk — Yashar (@yashar) May 20, 2017

NYT: breaks news

WaPo: breaks news

CNN: hold my beer Reply

Although they just had a scoop about Russian officials bragging about being able to use Flynn against Tr*mp Reply

Love CNN having their "And I invented Post-Its!" moment Reply

Is Red Don still in the air? Lmaoooooo I can't wait to hear of his reaction 😂😂 Reply

This is what I want to know! Surely they have internet on Air Force one and are watching this shitstorm unfold. If not.., they land and phones explode with notifs Reply

There's no way they aren't connected up there. It's Air Force One. Reply

I read he'd be in the air until 3am EST. So just in time for his normal tweeting schedule. Reply

I'm just picturing that they took his phone away so he couldn't do anything online but he's in his seat crouched over some paper furiously writing stuff Reply

Red Don 😂 Reply

Donny Two Scoops has landed Reply

I'm ready for this post🥂 Reply

Post your reaction when you got the push notification hunnies Reply

YEP ME Reply

me to this entire admin: Reply

I'm literally drinking white wine now. Reply

like Jesus Christ Kathleen, why did this not happen on January 21st like Jesus Christ Kathleen, why did this not happen on January 21st Reply

with all the news and ontd posts coming one after the other Reply

oh happy day Reply

Gonna have to rename this community to Oh No Trump Didn't. Reply

vom Reply

Lmao miss these Reply

cant wait to tell jare jare we dont sell jump suits 💅🏻 Reply

We call him Jare-Jare Binks sis Reply

Jare Jare Vanks? Reply

Me @ Jare Jare + Vanks: Reply

lol sis where do you work? Reply

do they have romphims in prison? Reply

This bop Reply

Anderson Cooper to Jeffrey Lord: "If [Trump] took a dump on his desk you'd defend it." Anderson is THROUGH, y’all. pic.twitter.com/AmWTgyijE0 — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 20, 2017





I can't believe he said that lol. Reply

lmao Reply

LMAOOOOOO Reply

LOL Reply

LOL Reply

omggg daddy Reply

lmaoooo i like reporters that are so done with these batshit trump-supporters-til-they-die Reply

LOL I love that news people have just had it up to here with this administration. I'm waiting for the day when George Stephanopoulos goes off on someone. Reply

Boop Reply

omfg lol Reply

0 fucks given. He is done. Reply

That's super unprofessional but at the same time I have no idea how these anchors keep it together when interacting with Trump supporters like Jeffrey Lord. The Trumpers have no connection to reality and all they do is lie, lie, lie and the real journalists are forced to book them an interact with them. TBH I'm surprised no one has snapped at Jeffrey sooner. Reply

This is killing me omg!! Reply

ROFL, I don't blame him, man. Reply

OMFG ANDERSON!!!!!!! Reply

Hello my lovelies. This a glorious evening. Reply

Been a good solid few weeks now!! Let's keep that momentum up!!!



Well... besides DeVos, Trumpcare, Net Neutrality, the stock market, revival of mandatory minimums...



lol, your edit. It's so true but at least we'e got a shining little beacon of light admist all the trash. Reply

truly a blessed week Reply

All this bullshit is making me love this community again. Reply

