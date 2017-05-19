sixties;

Celeb Tweets about news that a WH advisor is under investigation + WH researching impeachment



- Both the NYT and WaPo dropped news about the Kremlin Klan that has taken over the White House. WaPo reported that a senior advisor (Jared Kushner) to the FAUXTUS is also under investigation as a person of interest related to the Trussia case. The WaPo is reporting that the White House has acknowledged that Jared Kushner has been in contacts with the Russians. The Kremlin Klan will find a way to blame Barack Obama for this too. White House lawyers have also started to research impeachment procedures.









