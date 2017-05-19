Celeb Tweets about news that a WH advisor is under investigation + WH researching impeachment
Nobody could have predicted that a bunch of rich, privileged white guys would act like they can literally get away with anything.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 19, 2017
- Both the NYT and WaPo dropped news about the Kremlin Klan that has taken over the White House. WaPo reported that a senior advisor (
#Jared https://t.co/Z4GYN4htcV— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 19, 2017
Trump (Sam Spade voice): Let's give 'em Jared.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 19, 2017
There's a small part of me that thinks Trump won't really mind being impeached cause it'll mean big ratings.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 19, 2017
Let's not forget how complicit Pence is. He flat out denied there had been ANY contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians. LIES.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 19, 2017
