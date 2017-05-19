Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!", Sequel Coming Summer 2018


  • Universal has greenlit a sequel for the hit musical Mamma Mia for a July 20th, 2018 release.

  • The film will be called 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!"

  • Sources say that one angle could focus on Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan characters years before the original takes place.

  • It will be written and directed by Ol Parker, who is most well known to The Best Exotic Mairgold Hotel films.


If this means I get more Meryl singing ABBA songs, I'll take it.
