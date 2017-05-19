"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!", Sequel Coming Summer 2018
#MammaMia sequel gets release date, director at Universal https://t.co/ljdobvJtcc pic.twitter.com/qeCmTvQqXT— Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2017
- Universal has greenlit a sequel for the hit musical Mamma Mia for a July 20th, 2018 release.
- The film will be called 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!"
- Sources say that one angle could focus on Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan characters years before the original takes place.
- It will be written and directed by Ol Parker, who is most well known to The Best Exotic Mairgold Hotel films.
If this means I get more Meryl singing ABBA songs, I'll take it.
I only hope that if they do use the original cast, they will find a way to NOT have Pierce Brosnan sing again. My ears are still bleeding from 2008.
it's one of my fave movies (no joke) so to get to see the characters again would be great, but I don't think this is a good idea
But if Meryl, the girls and Phyllida are back I know they'll have my money lmao
I vote for Fernando, The Name of the Game, Knowing me Knowing you
This 20 year old, fresh out of college, didn't know who ever-loving-fuck ABBA was.
i had the a*teens abba cd and LOVED it but thankfully my parents liked abba so i got to hear the originals growing up as well. it was always on the cd my parents would listen to during long drives when we went out of town.
My family will be alllll about this.