"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!", Sequel Coming Summer 2018

the first one was entertaining trash. sure i'll take another. Reply

If it's taking place years before, with younger versions of the characters, wouldn't that mean little to no Meryl? Reply

Are you saying Meryl Streep cannot play a 20-year-old? Reply

They didn't even get her age right in the first movie, considering she had Sophie at a young age Reply

If it makes people happy..../never saw the first one Reply

this is a sweet comment Reply

me neither. Reply

Same and I like Abba lol. Reply

It's made of cheese and nobody can sing. Reply

I remember watching the first one at the cinemas with my sisters and mother. That was like the one time we all went to the mothers together as adults lol Reply

LOL, I just posted this, too.



I only hope that if they do use the original cast, they will find a way to NOT have Pierce Brosnan sing again. My ears are still bleeding from 2008. Reply

colin was the only guy who sounded good Reply

True - Colin has a really nice voice. Listening to Pierce was like hearing nails on a blackboard - worst-ever casting in a musical, imo. Reply

wtf ?

it's one of my fave movies (no joke) so to get to see the characters again would be great, but I don't think this is a good idea

But if Meryl, the girls and Phyllida are back I know they'll have my money lmao Reply

please don't have amanda seyfried in it, i hate her singing voice so much Reply

What ABBA songs should they sing?

I vote for Fernando, The Name of the Game, Knowing me Knowing you Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmFhcst 0s9I



Edited at 2017-05-20 02:07 am (UTC) Donna and the dynamos already did it!! <3 Reply

Fernando is so good Reply

one of us has always been a fave of mine Reply

I'm going to take this opportunity to go kinda OT for a sec. One of my co-workers was commenting on much she loves Mamma Mia a few nights ago, the movie and the play, we as a group chimed in saying how much we all love ABBA songs.



This 20 year old, fresh out of college, didn't know who ever-loving-fuck ABBA was. Reply

really?? does she not even know of their songs through a*teens? hahaha Reply

omg. like the person above said: a*teens tho!!!



i had the a*teens abba cd and LOVED it but thankfully my parents liked abba so i got to hear the originals growing up as well. it was always on the cd my parents would listen to during long drives when we went out of town. Reply

I'm perfectly fine with this! Reply

i hope the original cast does come back because amanda and dominic are both so messy Reply

I am totally here for this. It is one of my favorite guilty pleasures of a movie. Reply

I gotta see the 1st one .. why isn't it on Netflix Reply

I loved the first one!! will definitely go see this one as well. Reply

