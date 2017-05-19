Trailer for Tokyo Ghoul film
Ghouls live among us, the same as normal people in every way – except their craving for human flesh. Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she’s only interested in his body – eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own.
Source
I heard they pushed it back because of this live action
Who's reading :re btw? The last chapter killed me, I've been waiting so long for that moment <3333333333333
I am! Yesss i just hope they both will be fine. No make it everyone will be fine. No more character dies :'( but this is ishida we're talking about here
lol I can't get over the fact that the girl who plays Touka in this left the entertainment business to join a cult and she had sooo many roles in movies coming out this year too.
What really? What cult 😕
i honestly think this chapter was a big fuck you to the people that kept harrasing him on twitter. but i loved it so
I was not expected an entire chapter of sex. And I thought they'd be interrupted.
Man I hope it isn't a death flag since we know Kaneki can't be happy.
Edited at 2017-05-20 10:41 am (UTC)