Trailer for Tokyo Ghoul film

Imma wait for he remake staring Miles Teller

I'd rather have an anime of :re

They need to redo the first series too. It was too short and a lot of good scenes were skipped 😕

I don't understand how anyone could understand the anime if they didn't read the manga. It made no sense.

boooo i want a good anime version instead!

Are they still going to do season 3 of the anime? Because they kind of need to fix what they fucked up in season 2 (everything?) I liked the first season.

I heard they pushed it back because of this live action

This looks so bad. Just remake the anime! Tokyo Ghoul deserves a better adaptation :'( Keep the seiyuu and the music tho <3



Who's reading :re btw? The last chapter killed me, I've been waiting so long for that moment <3333333333333 Reply

I am! Yesss i just hope they both will be fine. No make it everyone will be fine. No more character dies :'( but this is ishida we're talking about here

im crying rn, so perf. and im petty and i love seeing people crying about it so thats a plus

I love it so much but I'm scared about what will happen to them now. We know Kaneki's story is a tragedy, I just can't see this ending well for them.

I've only ever watched the first few episodes of this, I've always meant to go back...

I read a lot of this manga but eventually it just got to be too much for me.



lol I can't get over the fact that the girl who plays Touka in this left the entertainment business to join a cult and she had sooo many roles in movies coming out this year too.

What really? What cult 😕

It's called Happy Science and apparently she's been a member for her whole life. In her statement she said she was upset she had to play a character who ate human flesh.

Will we ever find out what happen to hide?!

i gave up on reading :re im so behind now

legit stopped reading this series, and i check in a week ago to see what's up with touka and a few other characters. i just read the latest chapter (125) like ten minutes ago and wow.

The manga is so good but :Re ruined it. It started off good but when I read what they're doing now I'm glad I stopped reading before Ishida ruined Mutsuki and started the whole Kaneki/Touka thing back up.

i still haven't read the manga although everyone's telling me i should (i will eventually!!). i watched the anime and it really went from 0 to 100 so fast and ended even faster, i'm not surprised people want a remake

Looks ok

ishida hated the root a anime and he hates this movie too.



i honestly think this chapter was a big fuck you to the people that kept harrasing him on twitter. but i loved it so Reply

