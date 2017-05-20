IM FUCKIN SHOOK. WHAT JUST HAPPENED????? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Nina is honestly next if she can't stop assuming everyone is out to get her.



Untucked after Alexis threw her teammates under the bus should be very interesting. Why is her continuing not to measure up everyone's fault but hers? In a word - OOF

I'm watching Untucked rn and Team PepperTrinityAlexis are preparing for the LSFYL lmao

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Somewhat surprised Ru didn't save Valentina instead of Alexis because she seemed to really like her and Alexis has never really sparkled outside of snatch game but I guess not LOL



Hopefully Nina doesn't get hate for this too much but I'm bracing for racism.

You know, after watching Untucked, I actually felt bad for Valentina, not because she didn't deserve to go home (hamartia-marsha-marsha!), but because you can tell she's just a kid and that this clearly meant a lot to her. I've definitely frozen up during high pressure presentations. It's an absolute nightmare and so embarrassing. Couldn't imagine doing it in front of an international audience. Anyway, she'll be fine and will probably turn up on All Stars 3.

She can't actually be that stupid, can she?

Bianca is my favorite winner, with Raja a close second.



(I'm also weirdly attracted to Bianca out of drag. I am a chick.)

ita with bianca being attractive ood

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] as soon as I saw Valentina's look I knew she was goinghome. I loved how they Rupaul didn't bother with the suspense, she just sent Valentina home So the rumors were true Reply

Omg that lip sync!!! Girl, really?!?!?



What's with this season and god awful lip syncs?

Nina KILLED IT with this prosthetic OTT bones structure, I loved it, watched LSFYL twice on OutTV and VH1

Nina was fab!! I mainly meant I'm over the other participants not even trying when they gotta lip sync.

she's good at what she does but she really serves the same looks all the time tho... it's way past the time to show that you can do something else

im so over alexis michelle. rooting for shea and trinity.



edit: she deserved to go home, and i say this as a fan. like i can't believe this bitch tried it? fuck. im watching untucked and shes saying "i was going to win" yet she didnt bother to practice? man i am offended lmfao.



edit2: sorry i dont want to spoil people lol.



Edited at 2017-05-20 01:27 am (UTC)

nnnn pepper and alexis scrambling to learn lyrics while nina and tina are just laying back and chilling on untucked

mte, like how can she be that dumb? She didn't even had makeup under the mask and didn't bother to do shit during the Untucked, no self awareness

a historical moment tho, Ru never stopped a LSFYL before

Me and my friend are laughing at her dumb ass crying rn ~~~~I WAS GOING TO WIN~~~~~ but you didn't even try to learn the words HAAA HAAA

Why do people seem to dislike her so strongly? Just from being overhyped?

mte



The song lyrics aren't even that complicated.

I am LIVING. This was easily my favourite episode of the season.

i LIVED during the lipsync when ru called valentina out!!! i wasn't crazy about her but i did think she deserved to go further, but there's no way she could've stayed after that

lmao at the episode, I wasn't a Valentina stan but I do feel bad on how it ended for her.



Also, Phi is so fucking insufferable. She's literally the reason I installed Xkit so I wouldn't ever have to see her posts on my dash, and now that drama happened on reddit, she's proving once again she ain't shit, and it's not the edit. She's just an awful, miserable human being and she shows no signs of ever improving.

-edit

Not sure when this Fashion Photo Ruview was recorded but all this talk about brands, makes me think they must have shot this in the last 5 days. Bianca's hair is amazing in this.



Edited at 2017-05-20 01:26 am (UTC)

What has Phi Phi done now? LOL

Logo should give Phi Phi a sin off at this point, sis created more drama in a week than the last three seasons of Drag Race, on her own

I knew she didn't know the words, probably thinking that mask and her 5 mile lashes were going to save her. Can't wait to see Untucked. Also can't wait to watch her rabid fans foam at the mouth over this.



I wish it was a 3way bottom with Alexis and all 3 were kicked out tbh

I understand logically why Tina and Nina were on the bottom and they were the worst this week. I also, despite loving her, 100% think Val needed to go after disrespecting the lip sync like that.









but goddamn, Alexis Michelle better be the next bitch to go.

mte

If y'all need me, I'm gonna be in my room crying for the rest of the night.

LMAO AT THE MESSY TWINKS SAYING ALEXIS SHOULD'VE BEEN AT THE BOTTOM



I don't think she should have been the bottom this episode at all, I'm just tired of her shit in general.



some people are being real extra about it tho

Yeah, Alexis is clearly not self-aware, but the hate these queens get sometimes... It's such a gamble to go on this show. And you have to have crazy mental fortitude to prepare for whatever comes after.

You are REALLY living LMAO

