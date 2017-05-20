May 20th, 2017, 02:02 am jeff_koons RuPaul's Drag Race Fashion Photo RuView with Raja and Bianca Del Rio SourceLet's try to make it a live viewing Drag Race post, since we haven't had one in a while. Who are you rooting for this season, ONTD? Current Music: Ariana Grande - 'Greedy' Tagged: reality show - vh1, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7676 comments Add comment
[Spoiler (click to open)]Nina is honestly next if she can't stop assuming everyone is out to get her.
Untucked after Alexis threw her teammates under the bus should be very interesting. Why is her continuing not to measure up everyone's fault but hers?
Hopefully Nina doesn't get hate for this too much but I'm bracing for racism.
(I'm also weirdly attracted to Bianca out of drag. I am a chick.)
[Spoiler (click to open)]as soon as I saw Valentina's look I knew she was goinghome. I loved how they Rupaul didn't bother with the suspense, she just sent Valentina home
What's with this season and god awful lip syncs?
edit: she deserved to go home, and i say this as a fan. like i can't believe this bitch tried it? fuck. im watching untucked and shes saying "i was going to win" yet she didnt bother to practice? man i am offended lmfao.
edit2: sorry i dont want to spoil people lol.
Edited at 2017-05-20 01:27 am (UTC)
a historical moment tho, Ru never stopped a LSFYL before
Me and my friend are laughing at her dumb ass crying rn ~~~~I WAS GOING TO WIN~~~~~ but you didn't even try to learn the words HAAA HAAA
The song lyrics aren't even that complicated.
Also, Phi is so fucking insufferable. She's literally the reason I installed Xkit so I wouldn't ever have to see her posts on my dash, and now that drama happened on reddit, she's proving once again she ain't shit, and it's not the edit. She's just an awful, miserable human being and she shows no signs of ever improving.
-edit
Not sure when this Fashion Photo Ruview was recorded but all this talk about brands, makes me think they must have shot this in the last 5 days. Bianca's hair is amazing in this.
Edited at 2017-05-20 01:26 am (UTC)
I wish it was a 3way bottom with Alexis and all 3 were kicked out tbh
but goddamn, Alexis Michelle better be the next bitch to go.
some people are being real extra about it tho