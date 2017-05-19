New 'Wonder Woman' Clip Features Gal Gadot's Diana Battling Danny Huston's General Ludendorff
IGN has an exclusive clip from Wonder Woman featuring Gal Gadot's Diana taking on one of the film's villains, General Erich Ludendorff (played by Danny Huston). It seems like this might take place near the end of the film, so don't watch if you don't want to be spoiled!
Also, here are a couple of new posters that debuted earlier this week, including one for the Chinese market.
Two more weeks! Can't wait for her to slay the box office!
Watch this exclusive clip and see what happens when you try and mess with #WonderWoman! pic.twitter.com/WD3g2AoDAq— IGN (@IGN) May 19, 2017
(NEW Wonder Woman Poster #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/P0p66aBigV— Best Of Gal Gadot (@BadpostsGal) May 18, 2017
(NEW) Wonder Woman Poster pic.twitter.com/7yi8ORa6hX— Best Of Gal Gadot (@BadpostsGal) May 17, 2017
Like this movie is going to slaaaaay.
Like I've shot my hopes up so fucking high, like stratospheric. But, it's okay. I can't.
No no no, I've looked into it, and I caaaaaaan't.
You don't understand, I've researched it, aaaand, I caaaaaan't!
I'm ready for this movie.
i literally want to fuck her and be her.
i don't want to watch too much because i'm seeing the movie on wednesday but still, i'm weak.
#buywonderwomanoncomixology
so, basically wonder woman has to make less than 500m to flop and i dont see that happening tbh
But I don't live in the US so that may be why. + She is not well known here by most people, so it may be seen as a waste of promo I guess? I m ???? At the number for marketing. (Not at you, dear. Just in general)
I hope it is true... i can't for the certified fresh tomatoes wonder woman movie to come out lmao
i already bought 2 tickets for me to watch wonder woman. If it's over 90% i will buy 8 more :')
But yeah WWI is just a different beast. Unlike WWII, there were no clearcut "good" and "bad guys". So that's the main problem why making Wonder Woman take a side in this is just... problematic af. It'll just cement common misconceptions because people know even less about WWI than they do WWII. The causes of WWI were a convoluted mess of conflicts/wars all of the world between different powers leading up to it, including colonial conflicts, and then when it started to heat up, all kinds of alliances were triggered, pulling more and more countries into it. By making the Germans the villains in this movie, the movie tries for a WWII scenario set in WWI and that just doesn't work. Now, don't get me wrong, Germany wasn't an innocent bystander or anything. But... it's not as easy as that. General Ludendorff was a real piece of shit though, so I won't die on that hill.
And the second thing is that the war was the first industrialized war where soldiers were literally treated like canon fodder. This is called "battle of material" (Materialschlacht), specificially in reference to WWI, where human lifes were treated as material. I think another English term is "battle of attrition" though it's not quite the same. Basically, the senseless trench warfare meant that especially on the Franco-German (or Western) front, they just dug trenches and kept shooting each other for months without advancing much in either direction. This was gruesome killing and dying in masses on both sides. If there's a villain to be found in all of this, it were the superiors on both sides sending the men to die in there (I don't know if you've played the French game "Valiant Hearts" but I highly recommend it!). So seeing Wonder Woman heroically leap out of those trenches to do some asskicking~ is just... really fucking wrong. There is no empowering moment whatsoever to be found in those trenches historically and to use that to prop up her superskilled badassery is incredibly insensitive.
So, I haven't seen the movie and if it turns out differently from what it looks like, I'll be happy. But the trailer and everything else that's been released has rubbed me the wrong way. This is a setting that has not been used in many movies and many people (more so outside of continental Europe, perhaps) don't know shit about it. The infamous horrific conditions of fighting this war in the trenches (coupled with the advent of biochemical warfare and the use of "innovations" such as poison gas) lead to incidents like the fraternization between German and British soldiers who called a "Christmas Truce" in 1914 where they basically just stopped shooting at each other and played soccer for a couple of days. You don't have this stuff happening in WWII. It's just different. And it feels wrong to see Wonder Woman fight WWI soldiers with her lasso and shit so everyone goes "ohhhh neat" and jerks off to the action and guitar riffs.
So, yeah. Sry for the long answer but there you go. Pretty much no one else seems bothered by it so I guess I'm just sensitive ¯\_(ツ)_/¯