New 'Wonder Woman' Clip Features Gal Gadot's Diana Battling Danny Huston's General Ludendorff

IGN has an exclusive clip from Wonder Woman featuring Gal Gadot's Diana taking on one of the film's villains, General Erich Ludendorff (played by Danny Huston). It seems like this might take place near the end of the film, so don't watch if you don't want to be spoiled!



Also, here are a couple of new posters that debuted earlier this week, including one for the Chinese market.




Two more weeks! Can't wait for her to slay the box office!
