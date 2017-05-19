New 'Wonder Woman' Clip Features Gal Gadot's Diana Battling Danny Huston's General Ludendorff

Sure, sry for the late reply! Okay so tbh I've got a slight problem with the cartoonification of WWII as well but that's mostly because when I talk to Americans, it's like they can't fathom that Hitler and the nazis were ever anything other than comic book villains but that they were real people who committed real crimes against humanity, among them one of the worst genocides of history. I find that they often don't know anything about how Hitler rose to power or how the whole system worked or the true extent of the atrocities. But that might be more a problem of the education system so whatever, what's done is done, better they know that nazis were evil~ in broad strokes than nothing at all, I guess.



But yeah WWI is just a different beast. Unlike WWII, there were no clearcut "good" and "bad guys". So that's the main problem why making Wonder Woman take a side in this is just... problematic af. It'll just cement common misconceptions because people know even less about WWI than they do WWII. The causes of WWI were a convoluted mess of conflicts/wars all of the world between different powers leading up to it, including colonial conflicts, and then when it started to heat up, all kinds of alliances were triggered, pulling more and more countries into it. By making the Germans the villains in this movie, the movie tries for a WWII scenario set in WWI and that just doesn't work. Now, don't get me wrong, Germany wasn't an innocent bystander or anything. But... it's not as easy as that. General Ludendorff was a real piece of shit though, so I won't die on that hill.



And the second thing is that the war was the first industrialized war where soldiers were literally treated like canon fodder. This is called "battle of material" (Materialschlacht), specificially in reference to WWI, where human lifes were treated as material. I think another English term is "battle of attrition" though it's not quite the same. Basically, the senseless trench warfare meant that especially on the Franco-German (or Western) front, they just dug trenches and kept shooting each other for months without advancing much in either direction. This was gruesome killing and dying in masses on both sides. If there's a villain to be found in all of this, it were the superiors on both sides sending the men to die in there (I don't know if you've played the French game "Valiant Hearts" but I highly recommend it!). So seeing Wonder Woman heroically leap out of those trenches to do some asskicking~ is just... really fucking wrong. There is no empowering moment whatsoever to be found in those trenches historically and to use that to prop up her superskilled badassery is incredibly insensitive.



So, I haven't seen the movie and if it turns out differently from what it looks like, I'll be happy. But the trailer and everything else that's been released has rubbed me the wrong way. This is a setting that has not been used in many movies and many people (more so outside of continental Europe, perhaps) don't know shit about it. The infamous horrific conditions of fighting this war in the trenches (coupled with the advent of biochemical warfare and the use of "innovations" such as poison gas) lead to incidents like the fraternization between German and British soldiers who called a "Christmas Truce" in 1914 where they basically just stopped shooting at each other and played soccer for a couple of days. You don't have this stuff happening in WWII. It's just different. And it feels wrong to see Wonder Woman fight WWI soldiers with her lasso and shit so everyone goes "ohhhh neat" and jerks off to the action and guitar riffs.



So, yeah. Sry for the long answer but there you go. Pretty much no one else seems bothered by it so I guess I'm just sensitive ¯\_(ツ)_/¯