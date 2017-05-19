It's a Daveed Diggs round-up!!

I can actually see Snowpiercer being a really good show. Reply

Thread

Link

A Snowpiercer show sounds quite costly tbh. I'll give it a shot.



ONTD, how much work is your fave getting?



It's slow right now but so much of them are in this stuff you know the studios will push off as oscar bait....september - december is going to be a busy time. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved 7 Days in Hell, so I'm definitively going to watch Tour de Pharmacy.

I don't know how I feel about The Mayor



Edited at 2017-05-19 10:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The Mayor sounds like Ali G Indahouse... Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't realize he was in so many shows. The Snowpiercer show sounds interesting and Daveed is a total upgrade from Evans so I'll watch. Reply

Thread

Link

Tour de Pharmacy sounds good, 7 days in hell just makes me cry laughing. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] But know I'm sad that Titus and Mikey broke up. This presidency has made me incapable of dealing with even the tiniest sad thing, even if I know it might be temporary. I'm at the end of the 2nd episode of Kimmy Schmidt, and I was so excited to see him! If I knew he was gonna be in it, I forgot, so yay pleasant surprises! Reply

Thread

Link

yas king



it already feels weird to me that he was ever on broadway. i wonder if he'll ever do it again. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad he's getting all that work. He's so charming and humble and hot to boot, I can't help but rooting for him. Yesterday I found the second picture I took with him on the stage door and unf. Reply

Thread

Link

ia with all of this i want all the success for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so cute. he's on the new season of unbreakable kimmy schmidt! Reply

Thread

Link

i will watch anything he's in or is apart of tbh especially after meeting him and him being as amazing in real life as i expected him to be i just adore this man Reply

Thread

Link

Yayy I was so happy to see this post tbh OP! Gr8 job! Reply

Thread

Link

Carry on, Daveed. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to NYC in November to celebrate my birthday and I really want to see Hamilton on Broadway. What's the cheapest way to score tickets? I looked on Ticketmaster and the prize was 500 dollars/ticket. Is that really the price I should expect to pay? Reply

Thread

Link

If you don't want to pay more than face value on tickets and you don't mind waiting in line for a few hours you could probably score cancellation tickets. Typically some ppl don't show up or the box office has tickets they have held back that you can buy by lining up at the box office on the same day of the show. Also enter the digital lottery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link