daveed

It's a Daveed Diggs round-up!!



You may be asking yourself, "hey, what has Tony™ Award winning actor and rapper Daveed Diggs been up to lately? Well, in addition to being a guest star in this season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (out on Netflix today!), he's also been snatching roles and producing credits left and right.

Daveed (a huge step up from Chris Evans) will play Layton Well, “a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train. A quiet thinker who spends his days sniffing the industrial-waste-turned-drug Chronole and tending to his cage full of rats, Layton becomes a reluctant participant in a struggle that could upend life on the train.”





Daveed is an executive producer on the new comedy about a young rapper who runs for mayor as a publicity stunt for his mixtape and ends up getting elected.




Tour de Pharmacy is a HBO mockumentary about a group of cyclists who got caught up in a doping scandal in a biking competition in the 80s.

sources: 1 2 3 4

ONTD, how much work is your fave getting?
Tagged: , , , , , ,