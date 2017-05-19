It's a Daveed Diggs round-up!!
#Hamilton star @DaveedDiggs to lead #Snowpiercer TV show: https://t.co/uovTp3WQwo pic.twitter.com/PvXC5LicBS— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 17, 2017
You may be asking yourself, "hey, what has Tony™ Award winning actor and rapper Daveed Diggs been up to lately? Well, in addition to being a guest star in this season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (out on Netflix today!), he's also been snatching roles and producing credits left and right.
Daveed (a huge step up from Chris Evans) will play Layton Well, “a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train. A quiet thinker who spends his days sniffing the industrial-waste-turned-drug Chronole and tending to his cage full of rats, Layton becomes a reluctant participant in a struggle that could upend life on the train.”
Celebrating @TheMayorABC with @DaveedDiggs 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NvJT1EMg5s— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 17, 2017
So ... that just happened. #TheMayor pic.twitter.com/IP17yivH1n— The Mayor (@TheMayorABC) May 12, 2017
Daveed is an executive producer on the new comedy about a young rapper who runs for mayor as a publicity stunt for his mixtape and ends up getting elected.
The #TourDePharmacy is coming.— HBO (@HBO) May 19, 2017
July 8 on #HBO. pic.twitter.com/aXrZvh4hpR
Tour de Pharmacy is a HBO mockumentary about a group of cyclists who got caught up in a doping scandal in a biking competition in the 80s.
ONTD, how much work is your fave getting?
