Roseanne revival ignoring series finale
#Roseanne Revival: Dan's Fate Revealed (We'll Give You One Guess) https://t.co/LKDELdIn7I pic.twitter.com/4vTX6sVYxQ— TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 19, 2017
Dan will definitely be alive. The Roseanne revival is said to be ignoring everything from the series finale. No word yet on if they're ignoring the entire final season.
Source
the halloween rosemary's baby/abfab crossover episode was hilarious af
the episode where darlene gives birth still makes me cry
the episode where roseanne and jackie go to the spa for a few days is AMAZING. one of my all time fave eps actually.
and the episode where they all stay with that super rich waspy family who change clothes 4 times a day is really funny.
Also, this was pretty exciting
it dealt with groundbreaking issues when it was on the air and isn't dated at ALL so idk how topics these days are gonna be dealt with if roseanne has as much influence as before.
love love laurie though and will watch this for her and ofc john goodman
jon goodman is good in everything!
Would he be in it given he's in TBBT?