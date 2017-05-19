Roseanne revival ignoring series finale

Yeah I figured that's what would happen lol. I don't even acknowledge S9 anyways. That whole thing with the lottery was so absurd and so were those episodes. It was never in Dan's character/story to cheat either. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh God, I completely blocked out the "Dan cheating" storyline because it was so out of character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte to me it never fucking happened, but i do actually love the scene where jackie yells at dan and tells him he has to get his shit together and tell roseanne. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as ridiculous as it was, and as shitty as the last season was, there were some good eps imo.



the halloween rosemary's baby/abfab crossover episode was hilarious af

the episode where darlene gives birth still makes me cry

the episode where roseanne and jackie go to the spa for a few days is AMAZING. one of my all time fave eps actually.

and the episode where they all stay with that super rich waspy family who change clothes 4 times a day is really funny. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Also, this was pretty exciting



With Pam and Becky! Great seeing you after all this time @jennafischer and nice meeting you @privateego! Excited to share @ABCNetwork w/ u! pic.twitter.com/8czBJm6gtc — Ben Rappaport (@Ben_Rappaport) May 18, 2017









Edited at 2017-05-19 10:43 pm (UTC) Oh thank God (but please ignore the final season as a whole too). Although I wouldn't mind if they kept in the "Jackie is a lesbian" plotline, tbh. And keep Harris too! I love the fact that Darlene honored three generations of women in her family.Also, this was pretty exciting Reply

Thread

Link

when i was younger and watched roseanne, becky was so annoying to me. but i really think she played the role to perfection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She did, she had that permanently pissed-off, moody, bratty, mouthy, bitchy teenage thing down to a T.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen Lecy in, like, ever. Amazing! So excited. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jenna looks so good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want Sarah Chalke back as Becky tbh. or they could alternate the role again lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wasn't she tweeting crazy pro trump stuff recently or am I thinking someone else. Reply

Thread

Link

roseanne is a l w a y s tweeting batshit crazy things. she is nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember when she had a tv show called Roseanne's Nuts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She said she's a Republican now because of him 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup, she's a crazy asshole. She also tweeted photos of her dressed up as a Nazi, Hitler mustache and all. But, you know, ~nostalgia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is a mess. Always has been, but definitely much worse now and in the last couple of years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the last I heard of her, she wanted to become the Prime Minister of Israel. She's fairly deranged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is out of her mind Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but I think it's important to keep in mind she's been mentally ill for decades now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just ignore Season 9 altogether please. Those episodes were embarrassing to watch. Someone can mention something that happened in that season and another character says, "What the hell are you talking about?" Done, never talk about the season again. Reply

Thread

Link

They'd better ignore that final season! Reply

Thread

Link

I used to ship Michael Freeman and Jodie Sweetin so hard back in the day and I have ZERO clue why. I'm pretty sure they interacted in public like twice ever. Reply

Thread

Link

i think they'll either ignore season 9 entirely or have the connors lose all the money they won and just go back to like they were before because you know they didn't invest any of that shit Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, they need to ignore the lottery win entirely; the show lost heart when they won money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And exactly how will that bring Dan back, though? LOL! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats the best option Reply

Thread

Link

Just cancel this revival. I'd rather accept the last season and all of its fuckery over the inevitable Trump supporting Conners 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

srsly mte.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sara Gilbert's an executive producer so I doubt she'll let that happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do you think that will happen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Conners always seemed very liberal to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, not Bev. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same, I can't imagine show Roseanne ever supporting a president who talked about grabbing women by the pussy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually I wouldn't be completely pissed off by that. I think realistically some of them would. I think if they want to stay true to the shows blue collar roots some of the Connors would support Trump. Although Darlene would never. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

roseanne is one of my all time fave shows and jackie is one of my all time fave characters (laurie metcalf my QUEEN), but i sorta wish this revival wasn't happening. i'm not sure how well it's gonna work with roseanne as crazy as she is now...



it dealt with groundbreaking issues when it was on the air and isn't dated at ALL so idk how topics these days are gonna be dealt with if roseanne has as much influence as before.



love love laurie though and will watch this for her and ofc john goodman Reply

Thread

Link

Sara Gilbert's an executive producer if that reassures you in any way! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yayyyy. love her <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

laurie was sooooo good as jackie. definitely my fave character Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, a lot of it really hasn't aged and deals with issues better than roseanne herself probably would now. but hopefully the other writers and producers will be able to keep crazy roseanne at bay. if they can do that, it might be okay... but i'm still not watching an episode until i see how other people react to them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I hate that so many revivals are happening, I'd rather just leave things as they were. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need to get rid of the entire season 9...Roseanne was in a coma for decades and this was her big dream. Reply

Thread

Link













John Goodman is a goddamn national treasure. I love him sfm. Reply

Thread

Link

+1



jon goodman is good in everything! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally aww every time at this scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His performance in 10 Cloverfield Lane is very, very, good. I never thought lovable old Dan Conner could be frightening, but in that movie he was utterly disturbing and chilling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was excellent in treme, and in the electric mist. he's really just good in everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finally John Goodman can get an Emmy for his role! Reply

Thread

Link

What about David though?



Would he be in it given he's in TBBT? Reply

Thread

Link

Johnny Galecki is apparently supposed to appear in some capacity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Darlene and David so much when I was young. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and the guy who played Mark is dead :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link