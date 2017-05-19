Hugh Jackman Didn't Know Wolverines Were Real

oh hugh Reply

Considering the shit we're discovering about male celebs

(looking at depp; yes I used to love him. all my tears)

If this is the worst we can accuse Hugh of, then I'm chill with it. lmao



And he's from Australia. Someone later down in the post talks about the befuddlement of Aussies concerning american wildlife.



ikr?



Johnny Depp: horrific abuser and overspending movie star cliché



Tom Cruise: cult member



Brad Pitt: drunk and possibly abusive to kids and wife



Hugh Jackman: didn't know wolverines existed Reply

haha seriously. The only inclination I ever had that wolverines could be real, came from watching napoleon dynamite 'hunting wolverines with his uncle in Canada.' Except he bullshits a lot so that just sounded like a joke to me and seemed to indicate that wolverines WERENT real (like a Bigfoot thing)

Pretty sure I only found out a couple years ago, probably from reading some random Reddit post on the front page. How do you learn something that you don't know you don't know?



And isn't it kinda similar with everyone else and Tasmanian tigers and Tasmanian devils? I think people believe they're fake too. Reply

LMAO what a fucking dumb ass!! Reply

Tbh I didn't know until I saw Napoleon Dynamite, which yes, I realize is even worse. Reply

I think I was 11, which is when I started borrowing my brother's X-Men comics. I might not have found out even then if he hadn't said, "You know why I think they call him Wolverine? Because he's small and vicious, just like a real wolverine." 11-year-old me's mind was blown. haha Reply

My little sister grew up thinking that seahorses were little mythical creatures… She didn't learn that they were real until like high school LOL Reply

He is Australian though. When I lived in Aussie you should have heard the people there dumbfounded about American wildlife. Reply

like bison? Reply

Yeah, and that deer and elk and moose are not the same thing lol Reply

True. And honestly, if you asked a bunch of Americans about Tasmanian Devils, a whole lot of them would think they were just made up for a cartoon. Reply

That's odd considering the crazy ass wildlife they got going on in Australia Reply

I mean, armadillos are fucking weird looking and almost seem made up. I get it. Reply

TBH most people are pretty dumbfounded about wildlife in regions they aren't personally familiar with, apart from the 'standard' wild animals that get used in children's books. Reply

Considering I'm baffled by Australian wildlife that doesn't surprise me. I legit thought that the platypus was a made up thing as a child



I think evolution was having a big ol laugh with the platypus and it's fucked up relative, the echidna. Reply

Most australians are dumbfounded when they find out we have camels and buffalo in the wild.



And people tend to lose their mind when they realise how big a blue tongue is. IDK. I find that... bizarre.



Edited at 2017-05-19 10:57 pm (UTC)

The birds too! My roommate just came back from there for a visit and said that they don't have song birds like we do just chillin outside their windows. The differences are so huge, but it's all so interesting to me. Reply

I don't think it's that big a deal, like...I mean obviously it's a little silly but I don't think it's THAT dumb to be ignorant of animals that don't even exist where you live lol Reply

Damn. Gaga is looking rough... Reply

stay in school folks Reply

Link

shocking but it's not like we're learning about american animals in australia. Reply

It is kind of shocking, I mean not wolverines in particular but you guys don't learn about any wildlife outside of your own? I can't speak for other people but as a kid I learned a lot about "strange" wildlife which def included Australian animals lol Reply

Yeah I'm from new zealand, um I don't think I new wolverines existed either until one second ago.lmao

I mean australian animals are pretty famous. I only ever really come across the famous or well known animals, or super weird animals in school or on telly. Reply

for a while I didn't know tasmanian devils were an actual animal either. and I was surprised that roadrunners didn't look like ostriches lol



smh, looney toons really fucked up my perception of animals for a while Reply

What fucks me up is that when I first saw a real taz devil it looked nothing like the cartoon. Reply

I still don't understand how the creators got from one to the other. I guess case of a cool character design and a cool name, who cares if they have absolutely nothing in common? Reply

lmao same thing with echidnas and Knuckles...I don't understand the jump from real animal to cartoon with many animals Reply

Tassie Devils are on the verge of extinction :( Reply

I had no idea that roadrunners, but I am also terrified of birds, so I don't go out and seek information about them, tbh fuck 'em.



Edited at 2017-05-20 12:00 am (UTC)

I think Michigan is sometimes called the Wolverine State but I've never seen one myself, apparently they were all killed off or something. Reply

Then again, I had to show someone a video of a platypus to convince them they existed. They do sound like something unreal.



Then again, I had to show someone a video of a platypus to convince them they existed. They do sound like something unreal.

omg my soul has ascended Reply

I saw a platypus skull and it's every bit as mind boggling as the animal in life. Reply

I'm jealous of that person in the gif. Reply

they are so adorable.



This is cute but aren't they poisonous? Reply

The males have a venomous spur on their fore legs, I believe. But it's not lethal. Reply

Hey, when the first (preserved corpses of) platypuses were brought back to Europe, the scientists there thought the explorers were trolling them and went looking for stitches. Reply

wolverines are pretty cool but honey badgers >>>>>>>>>> Reply

This is the only Honey Badger video that mattes: Reply

a Disney classic. Reply

i'm glad this still makes me laugh Reply

ICONIC! idk why but the fact that he says "house full of bees" instead of hive kills me every time Reply

"look at that sleepy fuck" lmfaoooooooooo Reply

It swoll. Reply

They're fucking adorable AND soooo metal. I love them.



"Oh they get most of their water from melons and blood" maaan



"Castrate them and then wait for the animal to weaken from heavy bleeding" GOD



When we're all dead the world will belong to the honey badgers. Reply

i can't stop laughing at the title of this post Reply

TBF We never learn about this stuff in Australia. It does sound like a fake animal. Reply

British here and I'd never heard of them until I visited the US. Also once had an online argument with an American girl who was convinced drop bears were real. Reply

haha have you ever considered that maybe she was just being a bro to Australians and trying to convince you that they WERE real?



I hope so. The alternative is a little silly. It just doesn't sound convincing at all, that's what makes it so fun. Reply

I'd never heard of wolverines until the first X-men movie came out lol.



And yeah the name does sound made up. Reply

