Hugh Jackman Didn't Know Wolverines Were Real
When he was cast as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, Hugh Jackman spent weeks researching wolves to inform his portrayal because he had no clue that there was an actual animal called a wolverine.
He recalled that director Brian Singer thought his performance was odd and asked him “Are you sort of walking funny, what’s going on?’ And I said, ‘I’ve been doing this thing with wolves,’ and he goes, ‘You know you’re not a wolf, right?'”.
When Singer informed him that he was supposed to a wolverine, “I said, ‘Well, there’s no such thing as a wolverine,'” Jackman says. Singer replied: “‘Go to the zoo, dude.’ I literally didn’t know it existed."
source
(looking at depp; yes I used to love him. all my tears)
If this is the worst we can accuse Hugh of, then I'm chill with it. lmao
And he's from Australia. Someone later down in the post talks about the befuddlement of Aussies concerning american wildlife.
Edited at 2017-05-20 12:48 am (UTC)
Johnny Depp: horrific abuser and overspending movie star cliché
Tom Cruise: cult member
Brad Pitt: drunk and possibly abusive to kids and wife
Hugh Jackman: didn't know wolverines existed
Pretty sure I only found out a couple years ago, probably from reading some random Reddit post on the front page. How do you learn something that you don't know you don't know?
And isn't it kinda similar with everyone else and Tasmanian tigers and Tasmanian devils? I think people believe they're fake too.
I think evolution was having a big ol laugh with the platypus and it's fucked up relative, the echidna.
And people tend to lose their mind when they realise how big a blue tongue is. IDK. I find that... bizarre.
Edited at 2017-05-19 10:57 pm (UTC)
I mean australian animals are pretty famous. I only ever really come across the famous or well known animals, or super weird animals in school or on telly.
smh, looney toons really fucked up my perception of animals for a while
Edited at 2017-05-20 12:00 am (UTC)
Then again, I had to show someone a video of a platypus to convince them they existed. They do sound like something unreal.
"Oh they get most of their water from melons and blood" maaan
"Castrate them and then wait for the animal to weaken from heavy bleeding" GOD
When we're all dead the world will belong to the honey badgers.
I hope so. The alternative is a little silly. It just doesn't sound convincing at all, that's what makes it so fun.
And yeah the name does sound made up.