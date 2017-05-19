Freeform officially orders black-ish spin-off, "College-ish" to series
'Black-ish' Spinoff 'College-ish' Officially Ordered to Series at Freeform https://t.co/7VVSACvYvW pic.twitter.com/zn4bU5xar5— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 19, 2017
Freeform has officially ordered thirteen episodes of Zoey's spin-off, which will follow her in college.. Yara Shahidi and Deon Cole star. The show is named college-ish and set to premiere in 2018.
Source
And Yara better still appear on black-ish!
By that I mean, they make fun of the extremes but they leave it at just that and never actually explore the topics outside of that. So it's like "LOOK AT HOW KOOKY THEY ARE!" but then that's it, then the 'liberal' topics concerning gender/sexuality/etc. are ignored.
I'm not explaining myself well at all lol.
Then because they don't offer a more nuanced view, the brain of the viewer (who doesn't know about these things) lands on the complete opposite side of the issue. Then anyone that even mentions something to do with the more 'mild' issues irl is met with mockery because it's automatically associated with the 'stranger' things.
that said the dude from her backdoor pilot was hot af so i hope this does well
Also the main guy was cute but in one scene he had a rattail so no thank you
it's a spinoff, it's not like they're creating an entirely new universe and trying to distance themselves from black-ish.
Edited at 2017-05-19 11:10 pm (UTC)
Speaking of Freeform, I binged on Switched at Birth on Netflix but gave up early in the 4th season because I got tired of watching poor Bay suffer. I looked up spoilers for what happens later and now I'm bummed at what happened with Bay and Emmett. I thought they were so cute in s1. You could have had a nice, sweet relationship, Freeform!
ABC Family/Freeform actually has a habit of canceling any show that's somewhat decent i.e. Jane by Design and Recovery Road.
If the writers from black ish are working on this, it'll be easily the smartest thing freeform has done