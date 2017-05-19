Freeform officially orders black-ish spin-off, "College-ish" to series

Well, hopefully they get some strong supporting characters to prop Yara up. I like her a lot but...yeah. Reply

Thread

Link

I get why they are naming it that but like...that is not easy to say out loud. Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm true. Adult-ish could work (and also last longer than four seasons lol). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking this but I also feel like there was already a failed tv pilot with that same name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would have been a much better title Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally caught up today 😷 Yara Shahidi is absolutely adorable but I hope this show knows where it goes next that backdoor pilot was not it. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited for this but OH MY GOD, PLEASE CHANGE THE TITLE. Liberal Arts was so much better than this.



And Yara better still appear on black-ish! Reply

Thread

Link

Yara is beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder how often she'll pop up on black-ish Reply

Thread

Link

I read that the plan (when this would be on ABC) was for Zoey to do the first six episodes then transition into the spinoff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, prepare to see a lot of "SJWs be crazy, right?"

Reply

Thread

Link

I saw some people say that this scene was only pointing out that some people take things too far in terms of being a "SJW", but they can never explain why anything/one who attempts to point this out doesn't also place the 'non-extreme' beside it.



By that I mean, they make fun of the extremes but they leave it at just that and never actually explore the topics outside of that. So it's like "LOOK AT HOW KOOKY THEY ARE!" but then that's it, then the 'liberal' topics concerning gender/sexuality/etc. are ignored.



I'm not explaining myself well at all lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. mass media and the internet are already overflowing with the strawman images of crazy college sjws. why play straight into alt right and conservatives' wet dreams? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it just seems like they're trying to demonise the discussion before it can even be had. By posing those issues in the most extreme way, they cause a dismissal of them on every level because an assumption's been made. You can always tell they're written by people who take one glance at one example and don't go deeper as well; they always mix the ridiculous with the things that have actual credence and push them all as equally ridiculous.



Then because they don't offer a more nuanced view, the brain of the viewer (who doesn't know about these things) lands on the complete opposite side of the issue. Then anyone that even mentions something to do with the more 'mild' issues irl is met with mockery because it's automatically associated with the 'stranger' things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia with everything 👍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IAWTC so hard. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote a great article last year about political correctness and judging a whole movement by fringe activity: http://time.com/4475614/kareem-abdul-ja bbar-political-incorrectness/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NNN that title is awful i hope they' change it



that said the dude from her backdoor pilot was hot af so i hope this does well Reply

Thread

Link

That guy was hot so I hope they take the feedback from the episode and make something good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like "College shit." Which, I can relate to but still, not a good title Reply

Thread

Link

awful name- does not flow at all Reply

Thread

Link

should be "College-esque" Reply

Thread

Link

i didnt realize she was half iranian Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they change the name but I thought the backdoor pilot was kind of cute, as far as backdoor pilots go



Also the main guy was cute but in one scene he had a rattail so no thank you Reply

Thread

Link

I wasn't that impressed with basically her pilot ep :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. It was pretty meh. TBH Zoey is pretty meh as a character anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Yara but not as an actress.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I think she's really pretty and I like her interviews, but if she were any less pretty, she would not be an actress because her acting is not a good look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here! :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats a stupid title, especially trying to say it out loud Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, the title sucks Reply

Thread

Link

Uh...how did this title pass round one testing? "Collegist" is what it sounds like unless I make a considerable effort to sound each syllable. Reply

Thread

Link

the new name makes sense to me? 🤷🏽‍♀️ idk it makes sense that they'd want the name to be similar to black-ish so that you'd know the two shows are ~related. liberal arts could be about anything.



it's a spinoff, it's not like they're creating an entirely new universe and trying to distance themselves from black-ish.



Edited at 2017-05-19 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I kinda like the name, but they could have picked a better one.



Speaking of Freeform, I binged on Switched at Birth on Netflix but gave up early in the 4th season because I got tired of watching poor Bay suffer. I looked up spoilers for what happens later and now I'm bummed at what happened with Bay and Emmett. I thought they were so cute in s1. You could have had a nice, sweet relationship, Freeform! Reply

Thread

Link

Eh i have no faith this will b a good series. That whole "I love bullying!!" line, like it's clearly written by gen-xers which is weird considering millennials are advancing into their thirties now and should be given writing roles pertaining to their gen Reply

Thread

Link

Love her, I hope this is damn near identical to A DIFFERENT WORLD but just updated. honestly, truly Reply

Thread

Link

If you saw the pilot, it won't be lol and and it's not taking place at a HBCU, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Yara. Her acting is so bland to me though. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't see this lasting long. Her character on Blackish is pretty boring and as an actress, she's not great. But since Freeform has a habit of almost never cancelling shows (I see you, PLL) so maybe it will last. Reply

Thread

Link

Her character is basically a Mary Sue Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she not the main character on blackish. i see more developing here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ABC Family/Freeform actually has a habit of canceling any show that's somewhat decent i.e. Jane by Design and Recovery Road. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just gonna call it A different world with Yara/Zoey Reply

Thread

Link

get those coins girl! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not sure why people have a problem with the title. I kinda love that Deon Cole is in this...his character is so random...it just makes sense for him. I hope they take off Yara's narration and make this an ensemble show. She doesn't have the acting chops to be lead. Reply

Thread

Link