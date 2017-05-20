Box Office: ‘Alien: Covenant’ to Burst Into No. 1 Spot Over ‘Guardians 2’

Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller Alien: Covenant will easily rocket past holdover Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to win the weekend box-office race



  • The movie takes place a decade after the events in “Prometheus,” and centers on the crew of the colony ship Covenant landing on an uncharted planet that appears at first to be a paradise.

  • Critics have shown plenty of support for “Alien: Covenant,” helping it earn a 73% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

  • Alien: Covenant features an ensemble cast led by Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup.

