Box Office: ‘Alien: Covenant’ to Burst Into No. 1 Spot Over ‘Guardians 2’

fuck yeah xenomorphs win again

I hate Covenant. I rolled my eyes too often. It was even worse than Prometheus.

deets sis

The movie has a few new ideas but mostly it seems like it has been done only to please Alien fans. Plus some scenes are so idiotic that you can't help yourself to only laugh at this. It is not a bad movie but it is very disappointing.

Yes, I think I agree with this.

wtf even worse than Prometheus?



didn't know that was actually possible

Ontd would like all the weird gay incest subtext in Covenant

I wanted to ask about that actually. I felt weird during that scene, mostly b/c the entire theater was laughing during it and idk. It felt, exploitative? in a "really, this what we're using for the 'funny' interlude?" kind of way.



maybe i'm just too sensitive.

First it was the "I'll do the fingering" then they REALLY put an exclamation point on it with that one scene. It was a little too contrived imo like they put it in there just so this movie can have its OMG moment

I loved it, that kiss.....

I felt weird about it because it looked like David was infecting Walter with that kiss. Ugh



And it was trying hard to be witty with the - holes, fingering and blowing - dialogue but it wasn't written well.

Fassbender is supposedly at his unseen best in this so I wanna see it

Yas b he brought life~ to an android

He doesn't really get to shine until midway through when David returns, but the scenes between the two androids are some of the most bizarre I've ever seen in a mainstream blockbuster, and he's really, really great in a go-for-broke way. It's very deliberate high-camp, though, so if that isn't your thing, you might not like it.

And David will gladly help you with the fingering.

People in my theatre giggled at that line :|

He was the best thing, well, the two best things about the movie.

Yeah, he was really great in this.

no wtf he was fucking awful in this.

Waterston is so fucking talented tho I can't wait for her Oscar surge

I love ha!

agreed! youthful queen

I laughed out loud so often during Covenant. I thought it was really run. Ridiculously OTT fun.



I do not know that my fellow movie goers were as thrilled with my reactions though...

I enjoyed it. There were some scenes I would've cut but over all it was fine. It was pretty suspenseful but not too scary imo.

Over Guardians?



But... I'M MARY POPPINS Y'ALL

ontd as someone who liked prometheus how much would i like this???

If you liked Prometheus, you're probably guaranteed to like at least 60% of this.

lol what if I hated Prometheus?

yaas ty for this info

me too! I loved original Alien and Prometheus, it was just too beautiful to hate.

I liked Prometheus beside its flaws and I didn't like Covenant. At least I could name more than 2 characters in Prometheus. All characters in Covenant are very thin and you don't give a shit if they die or not.

I'm not sure Alien:Covenant was "good", but I was definitely entertained and kind of gob-smacked that a studio greenlit a movie that weird. The ending is SO pitch black it's almost sickening.

Yeah, the ending was like :O but I liked it a lot. I like dark endings.

I've never finished Prometheus and do not want to; should I go see Covenant anyway just to get out of the house?



Seeing Alien next week can't wait! Also I was gonna see Snatched but I just looked on IMDB and loled, people say it sucks. So I'll just download it I guess.

man i want to see Alien: Covenant, Dalida and Bon Cop Bad Cop 2

But Covenant had some great creepy scares like wtff the white neomorph for example and how it stood up very human like.



I liked the visuals, the view of the necropolis was cool.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Poor Elizabeth Shaw.



I liked Covenant more than Prometheus I think. But I still want to know and see more about the Engineers and their civilization.But Covenant had some great creepy scares like wtff the white neomorph for example and how it stood up very human like.I liked the visuals, the view of the necropolis was cool.

That scene with Oram/Crudup, David, and the white neomorph was VERY Guillermo Del Toro-like.

omg it was

Yes! I thought so too.

