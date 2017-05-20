Box Office: ‘Alien: Covenant’ to Burst Into No. 1 Spot Over ‘Guardians 2’
Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller Alien: Covenant will easily rocket past holdover Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to win the weekend box-office race
Box office: #AlienCovenant to burst into No. 1 spot over "Guardians 2" https://t.co/va6IE5DIbv pic.twitter.com/mOfSCgWlJ2— Variety (@Variety) 19 May 2017
- The movie takes place a decade after the events in “Prometheus,” and centers on the crew of the colony ship Covenant landing on an uncharted planet that appears at first to be a paradise.
- Critics have shown plenty of support for “Alien: Covenant,” helping it earn a 73% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Alien: Covenant features an ensemble cast led by Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup.
didn't know that was actually possible
maybe i'm just too sensitive.
And it was trying hard to be witty with the - holes, fingering and blowing - dialogue but it wasn't written well.
I do not know that my fellow movie goers were as thrilled with my reactions though...
But... I'M MARY POPPINS Y'ALL
But Covenant had some great creepy scares like wtff the white neomorph for example and how it stood up very human like.
I liked the visuals, the view of the necropolis was cool.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Poor Elizabeth Shaw.