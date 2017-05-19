Brotherhood: Orlando Bloom defends Johnny Depp

it's depressing that one of the first comments is from a woman saying Johnny is the real victim here. I swear if more women were so keen on standing up for each other the same way shitty men do for themselves, we'd fucking rule the world.



and don't come @ with feminism's bullshit utopia of ~sorority~ and talk about how all the women you know are great and supportive because we are still generations away from that.



Edited at 2017-05-19 09:36 pm (UTC)

Yeah I rolled my eyes so hard when I saw that fucking comment too, and a lot of these idiots think the same way. Reply

yeah, so fucking extra. thank god for the legol ass comment lol Reply

it's depressing that you've somehow found a way to blame even this on women... Reply

True - it always seems like women are as keen as men to defend shitty male celebrities who abuse women. ONTD is the only site where I even dare to read comments any more because it is so enraging. Reply

Yeah, we still have a long way to go. Women have been socialized for so long to look for reasons to not blame men and search for faults within themselves instead. The mindset of that a woman somehow dove a man towards domestic violence is unfortunately still almost omnipresent. Reply

So basically what you're saying is "There's a place in Hell reserved for women who don't support other women." Reply

men are fools. gif Reply

die Reply

Another turd to add to the turd pile I guess. Reply

Oh, Orly, I have privately tried to defend you in my heart despite some of your questionable words and antics of late.... but now, yeah, you are dead to me. Reply

ugggggggggggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh hhhhhhhhhh Reply

People need to realize that abusive people often do seem like, "stand-up people." Abusive people are great at putting on those sorts of masks, and the only people who know what they are really like are the ones who have been at the tail end of their abuse.



The attitude that someone who is a "fabulous guy" can't be an abuser is exactly what causes so many survivors of abuse to not speak up about it, because they're afraid that they'll never be believed by these people who have never seen the true side of this abusive piece of shit.





This kind of shit just frustrates me to no end.



Pretty much. Reply

and hes a fucking actor. hes spent his entire life trying to trick people into thinking hes someone else. Reply

I was hoodwinked for decades. I was such a huge Johnny fan up until he started playing himself in every role and even then I had no clue of what a piece of shit he was until I saw that Amber Heard video recording it made me sick to my stomach that there was PROOF and people still managed to blame everything on her when he was berating her and she was legit frightened. But it was all made up and she had been egging him on right??? I still get chills thinking about what could have happened after the video was shut off. He can die and anyone who defends him can choke.

Reply

This - thank you.



I still get enraged thinking of Benicio del Toro's asinine comments about Johnny and Amber (saying she is "manipulative" and "twisted" because "I saw them not too long ago. Maybe it was January, a dinner for the Oscars or something like that. He was there with her and they were fine.”)



How clueless does someone have to be to seriously think that if you see a guy once a year or so and he isn't beating up his wife that minute, it absolutely means he couldn't possibly ever be doing it? Reply

I've always found it interesting that people are unable to admit and realize that someone can be more than one thing. He may have been a great guy to YOU but an asshole to someone else. People are not just one thing or another. Reply

This tbh!!



My dad was an abusive piece of shit, raped and emotionally/psychologically abused my mum, starved and beat his first kids my half siblings, and used to beat his first wife so much that one time she literally LOST A KIDNEY from it... yet to everyone who knew him at work and out and about in the community he was the gentlest nicest man, life and soul of the party, such a good friend, such a funny guy, omg what a stand up fellow.



Like.... no. And he was just some random dude, not even good at anything, certainly not an award winning actor?! Who literally acts for a living. Reply

y e s

my dad was like this and it's why I trust no man w/a charming personality. I've seen what theyre like when the mask is off. Reply

People need to realize that abusive people often do seem like, "stand-up people." Abusive people are great at putting on those sorts of masks, and the only people who know what they are really like are the ones who have been at the tail end of their abuse.



1000000% true. My mom has taught diversion classes to domestic violence offenders for 20 years and she says they're the most likable, charming group of guys until you force them to really confront what they've done. But she says even then, they all act like perfect gentlemen at the end of class, wanting to escort her to her car after dark. She said in 20 years she only had four offenders that she didn't find likable: an old rich man in a wheelchair, two cops (though, she says firemen are almost as bad-- both have a hero complex), and a man who went on to kill his family and himself. This is out of thousands of clients. Reply

For real. Everyone who meets my ex would say he's a "stand up guy" it's an image he's cultivated to satisfy his deeply engrained narcissism Reply

Definitely, I've noticed that a lot of abusive men get off on charming people in fact. I had a family member exactly like that, he was always the life of the party, and also he did a lot to help people out and was known as a really stand-up guy who would do anything for anyone, only he had a really mean temper behind closed doors Reply

ted bundy was a standup guy too. everyone in his community was shocked to find out who he really was when they heard of his crimes. i think he was going to run for office too iirc, he was that well liked.

you'd think society would have learned by now the world isn't as black and white as they think but nope nothings changed. Reply

yaaaaaaas Reply

Valar Morghulis Reply

Shut up Legolas Reply

sad sack of shit

Still waiting on that hacktivist to leak this movie. Reply

JFC do I get to keep any of my hot pirate faves? :\ Reply

He hasn't been hot for a long time now Reply

True Reply

would Norrington count? Reply

He makes it sound like domestic abuse is just a personality quirk. Reply

Johnny's not a bad guy! He just has a bad habit! Reply

is that aish? that was fast lol Reply

