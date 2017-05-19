#Brotherhood: Orlando Bloom defends Johnny Depp
- Orlando says the man he knows and loves is the man who's there tonight, and that Johnny does everything the right way
- People go through all kinds of weird stuff and it's a shame it has to be dragged out in public because Johnny is one of the most private and stand-up people Orlando has ever met
- Jerry Bruckheimer, the POTC producer, also defended Depp and said he's a fabulous guy who's excited to be there
Oh, men.
and don't come @ with feminism's bullshit utopia of ~sorority~ and talk about how all the women you know are great and supportive because we are still generations away from that.
The attitude that someone who is a "fabulous guy" can't be an abuser is exactly what causes so many survivors of abuse to not speak up about it, because they're afraid that they'll never be believed by these people who have never seen the true side of this abusive piece of shit.
This kind of shit just frustrates me to no end.
I still get enraged thinking of Benicio del Toro's asinine comments about Johnny and Amber (saying she is "manipulative" and "twisted" because "I saw them not too long ago. Maybe it was January, a dinner for the Oscars or something like that. He was there with her and they were fine.”)
How clueless does someone have to be to seriously think that if you see a guy once a year or so and he isn't beating up his wife that minute, it absolutely means he couldn't possibly ever be doing it?
My dad was an abusive piece of shit, raped and emotionally/psychologically abused my mum, starved and beat his first kids my half siblings, and used to beat his first wife so much that one time she literally LOST A KIDNEY from it... yet to everyone who knew him at work and out and about in the community he was the gentlest nicest man, life and soul of the party, such a good friend, such a funny guy, omg what a stand up fellow.
Like.... no. And he was just some random dude, not even good at anything, certainly not an award winning actor?! Who literally acts for a living.
my dad was like this and it's why I trust no man w/a charming personality. I've seen what theyre like when the mask is off.
1000000% true. My mom has taught diversion classes to domestic violence offenders for 20 years and she says they're the most likable, charming group of guys until you force them to really confront what they've done. But she says even then, they all act like perfect gentlemen at the end of class, wanting to escort her to her car after dark. She said in 20 years she only had four offenders that she didn't find likable: an old rich man in a wheelchair, two cops (though, she says firemen are almost as bad-- both have a hero complex), and a man who went on to kill his family and himself. This is out of thousands of clients.
you'd think society would have learned by now the world isn't as black and white as they think but nope nothings changed.
Shut up Legolas