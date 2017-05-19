swamp monster

#Brotherhood: Orlando Bloom defends Johnny Depp



- Orlando says the man he knows and loves is the man who's there tonight, and that Johnny does everything the right way

- People go through all kinds of weird stuff and it's a shame it has to be dragged out in public because Johnny is one of the most private and stand-up people Orlando has ever met

- Jerry Bruckheimer, the POTC producer, also defended Depp and said he's a fabulous guy who's excited to be there

Oh, men.
