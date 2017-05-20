This is trash. Natalie La Rose did the remake of that song better Reply

Thread

Link

She really flopped hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lil Wayne huh Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't Timbaland and and Keri Hilson already do this? Reply

Thread

Link

Made it to "love me the way I are" which is farther than I should've gone Reply

Thread

Link

No Reply

Thread

Link

this was unpleasant Reply

Thread

Link

they've been trying to make her happen for a while now, but i dont see it..



She also looks so much like Rita, who is also questionable Reply

Thread

Link

She looks nothing like Rita, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessssss this song is still so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit I got drunk to this song sooooooo often! Still love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gives me uncomfortable feelings from the past lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always forget what she looks like Reply

Thread

Link

A queen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



her brother can get it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao wtf is this Reply

Thread

Link

Her voice is annoying. She needs to go. Reply

Thread

Link

shes a great technical vocalist and even has the mariah whistle register in her range so PLZ STEP OFF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fux with Queen Bleta so hard.



Also I think the title and subtitle should be switched, lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol i thought this was the same person who did "sally" but her name is BiBi Reply

Thread

Link

TRASH a Reply

Thread

Link

That was crap. I hate to be that person, but I really weep for the state of pop music today. Reply

Thread

Link

lil wayne's voice is so awful Reply

Thread

Link

bebe is so talented, she deserves more success

she's written some hits man but herself as a solo artist she's flopped. :( Reply

Thread

Link

the first 2 lines are like a shoutout to ontd lmao



i like ha. Reply

Thread

Link