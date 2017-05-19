First snippet of new Halsey song 'Strangers' featuring Fifth Harmony Lauren Jauregui
'Strangers' is a love song between two women and is described as outrageously good". The duet is a strong contender to become a single for Halsey upcoming album "Hopeles Fountain Kingdom"
sources 1 2 3
Adelanto de "Strangers" - Halsey feat. Lauren pic.twitter.com/9O1sVWUfwj— Harmonizers (@Harmonizers_FB) May 18, 2017
#VIDEO | Halsey discussing her collaboration with Lauren on 'Strangers'. pic.twitter.com/GaNSjf3zdk— Lauren Updates (@LMJupdates) May 4, 2017
Halsey talking about a song from her album, 'Strangers' with Lauren Jauregui. pic.twitter.com/vHbk9Y7kJK— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 17, 2017
sources 1 2 3
lmao are you me?
although she never explicitly stated it, I still thin Roman Holiday is about a girl
Excited for this!
New Americana makes me cringe so much but song wise I enjoy listening to it.
Her Marian Hill collab was ok. Such a shame it came out before Down blew up.