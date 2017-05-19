First snippet of new Halsey song 'Strangers' featuring Fifth Harmony Lauren Jauregui

idk if im totally feelin the song from the clip but these two bicons? collaborating? BLESS TF UP Reply

oh wait its meant to be a love song between two women? i cant believe this is the best song ive ever heard! Reply

i cant believe this is the best song ive ever heard!

lmao are you me?



although she never explicitly stated it, I still thin Roman Holiday is about a girl Reply

Okay I'm not normally a Halsey fan but I am LOVING the 80s pop resurgence lately and this sounds dope.



Excited for this! Reply

Badlands is one of my fave albums idgaf ya some of it's extra but so what. The first time I listened to Now or Never I fucking loathed it but now it's one of my most replayed songs this month along with Eyes Closed. Halsey's messy but I really enjoy her music. I just hate hate hate that she refuses to lip sync in music videos. Why even do a music video if you're not gonna perform your own damn song? smh. This songs ok so far. Can't wait to hear the whole album... just wish the title and album cover were different. Reply

Badlands was solid form start to finish. the only song I deleted was Walk the Line. I'm a little unsure about hfk mainly because she went out of her way to write music solely geared for radio play :| Reply

I get where you're coming from. I've never given a shit about people selling out cause I always think to myself I'd do that shit to for the money as a pop star. But at the same time with Halsey's ~image~ and hearing her on garbage like Closer is just so confusing and weird. I love her music so much but she's just so fake to me but I like MOST of her lyrics, her performances (Now or Never on Fallon for example) and aesthetic but shit. Idk.



New Americana makes me cringe so much but song wise I enjoy listening to it. Reply

girl same, I'm addicted to Now or Never. and I was lukewarm at first. Reply

Not bad not bad Reply

lbr she chose lauren cause she's the bisexual one so she can exploit the shit out of this Reply

Well that's not a secret or anything. She said she specifically chose Lauren because she is bisexual. She said she wasn't going to sing a love song between two girls with a straight girl. Reply

so she can exploit the shit out of this. Reply

From the remaining 5h members her voice is the second best imo, after LegendAlly's. That said, she strikes me as a Demi type, as in not cut out to be famous.



Her Marian Hill collab was ok. Such a shame it came out before Down blew up. Reply

It has more potential than Camilla tbh Reply

the quality sucks but it sounds ok, and i love badlands so i have hope on this album Reply

I know I'm ridiculously easy but I read "'Strangers' is a love song between two women" and was immediately like BUY STRANGERS ON ITUNES!!!!! Reply

this song is so. fucking. good. Reply

yaaassss queen! Reply

This is the best out of all the songs dropped on this forum in the past day or so Reply

like it, sounds a bit different than the other two songs on her album tho Reply

2 out of 3 ain't bad, what's next? Reply

You know what? I like it. Reply

I like it. Reply

