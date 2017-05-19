Danish Model Ulrikke Hoyer Dropped From A Show For Being 'Too Big'

holy shit I just gained 10 pounds and this is making me want to never eat again, this shit is so dumb Reply

food is your friend <3

'Japan'



Yeah that makes sense, tbf.



Tommy Hilfiger made Gigi wear that hideous poncho when she walked for him because he thought the heft of her thighs would send the attendees into swoons and fits of nervous collapse.



http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/gigi-hadid-tommy-hilfiger-poncho-a7410246.html 'Louis Vuitton''Japan'Yeah that makes sense, tbf.Tommy Hilfiger made Gigi wear that hideous poncho when she walked for him because he thought the heft of her thighs would send the attendees into swoons and fits of nervous collapse.

The fashion truly world* is insane.





*No, I have not fixed my keyboard

gigi fishface hadid shouldn't be modeling anything unless its hazmat or beekeeper suits

and i would bet anything she has an ed tbh. sad.

I remember before she lost weight everyone called her too fat for high fashion or a plus sized model. Tbh I think that's part of why she got more backlash on using nepotism than say Cara or Lily Donaldson.

mess. what's rly fucked up is that they let the low budget hadids et al on the runway even tho they walk like plumbers and are about 10 pounds heavier than the typical hf runway model. if it was about those girls changing the standard it would be fine but its not at all about body positivisty, it's just that they're let through the door cause they're famous. if you ain't a nepotee or a celebutante you still have to be rail thin with insane measurements to even get considered for blue chip fashion shows



glad she spoke up about it



Edited at 2017-05-19 08:31 pm (UTC)

Yess @ this entire comment

Damn, Gigi is 10lbs heavier than avg?? I was just looking at photos of her the other day thinking that she looked rail thin.

not anymore, she lost a ton of weight

She looks like she lost a lot of weight since she started but she is still not what is considered an ideal runway body.

gigi has dropped tons of weight the past year or two

no fucking way

i think shes referring to this gigi, a couple years ago but still skinny af

A fucking men

looooool you trying to sound so progressive, but intead this comment is nothing but deriling attention & bashing Gigi(with tiny viled nagging on her look too) when she has nothing to do with this sutiation, wasn't even mentioned in OP post. Her walking runway won't chance industry for better but her not walking runway won't change jack shit too



Edited at 2017-05-19 08:59 pm (UTC)

Bizarre thinly veiled misogyny and body shaming. Damn not even subtle.

Why are you so obsessed with Gigi?

i dont understand why people are mad at this comment like saying gigi is/was ten pounds heavier than the average runway model is literally just facts? obviously that doesn't make her fat or anything, just not rail thin like regular models from non famous families. they definitely have been more lenient with famous kids, its literally just tea

So fucked up. Good for her for saying this.

wtf

I'm as thin as her and I can't imagine somebody telling me that I need to lose weight, those people are crazy

There is no way that she's "too big". Isn't she the standard for models? This shit is why so many models and every day people are developing eating disorders

There are so many reasons why I hate the fashion industry. So many in fact that I could start now and wouldn't even get through half of them by the time I took my dying breath; there's still lots more fuckery to come. Instead I'll just say more power to this woman.

what the fuck she's tiny already

She looks as skinny as any of them, wtf?



I would legit be surprised to find a single model that didnt experience disordered eating in one way or another. That shit can't not fuck you up. This seems like the least reasonable industry to get involved in. I wouldn't last a week tbh.

disgusting.

what grosses me out is that some brands (not LV but still) have a "natural beauty"/"love yourself" promotional spree yet still pull shit like this. do people not forget the models who have died due to such restrictions?



i've had an eating disorder for 17 years and am only just now - literally within the last three weeks -- working to stop the behaviors (the mental will be another thing entirely) and media definitely played its part in ramping up already existent insecurities.

Good luck! It's hard, but you can definitely do it!

good luck <3

Same :( wishing you luck with recovery.

Good luck <3 I feel myself starting up again now that I'm living by myself, the last time I did I was eating so little and exercising so much on top of working a full-time job. Lately though I've just been trying to make food I enjoy, but it's so hard to 'enjoy' food when you're worrying about portion sizes and calorie counting. It's like your ed doesn't think your deserve to live at all. I am glad things are changing for you bb eating disorders are so fucking awful .

Best of luck with recovery <3

Ontd, I need to be a tad skinnier before I spend all of July in a bikini, what are some good low maintenance/easy to prepare snacks to have around the house so I can eat those instead of something crappier

i love apples with a bit of peanut or almond butter, and carrot or cucumber sticks with hummus! also kale chips

Jolly Time healthy kettle corn. Really good size bag of popcorn that satisfies sweet tooth.

My daughter is underweight (she's 5) and the school nurse told me to give her popcorn with nothing on it because the volume of the popcorn helps to stretch the stomach, which leads to a bigger appetite.

Not saying it's gospel, I mean it came from the mouth of a school nurse, not some leading stomach expert but it could be true I guess.

i loooove snacking on bell peppers. i usually have green bell peppers or persian cucumbers from trader joe's chopped up in containers in my fridge. i feel like the biggest trick to eating healthy is to have easy options. if it's as simple to grab one of those as a bag of chips, you're set. basically - just pre-chop shit after you grocery shop. make it a weekly thing. cantalope is another one of my go-tos.



i always keep a bag of almonds around too but they're not as tasty. i'm trying to get into a habit of having avocado toast for breakfast, mostly since i always buy them in the bag and they go bad before i've finished them all.

Pistachios are a great snack for weight loss. Nutrient dense and one of the lower calorie nuts out there for its serving size.

https://smile.amazon.com/Kitchen-Home-Mandoline-Slicer-Waffle/dp/B001105FFS/ref=sr_1_12?s=home-garden&ie=UTF8&qid=1495230566&sr=1-12&keywords=mandoline+slicer&refinements=p_36%3A-2000



although lately i've just been eating my cucumbers straight but having them bite-size is a lot more satisfying. i also enjoy eating tomatoes like they're apples. cherry tomatoes are great too.



Edited at 2017-05-19 09:55 pm (UTC) also, get a mandoline slicer because physically chopping each piece of stuff sucks and that makes it so much easier.although lately i've just been eating my cucumbers straight but having them bite-size is a lot more satisfying. i also enjoy eating tomatoes like they're apples. cherry tomatoes are great too.

I love nuts, fresh fruit, and dried fruit.

Veggies, with either nuts or a little peanut butter. I prefer oranges and apples for dealing with my sweet tooth. Grapes are great too!



Unbuttered popcorn isn't that bad, especially if you have a little at a time.



Even a cup of plain cheerios is better than a lot of other snacks, and can be pretty filling.



If you're worried about how you look~ more than anything else, then watch the bloat I guess. Stay hydrated and watch your sodium intake. (Which is going to be in a lot of crappy snacks anyway.) Sodium is my mortal enemy, is2g.

And if you're craving something sweet but don't want ice cream or fruit or anything, my coworker and I figured out that we can use those singles powdered mixes and use that. Low in calories and carbs!

people be cray. that girl has an incredible body. fuck modeling. go live your life and be hot, ulrikke.

Edited at 2017-05-19 08:41 pm (UTC)

lmao

Mess. The fashion industry will never change. Every once in a while they will champion someone who is slightly bigger than the usual 2/4, like Lara Stone, and "body positivity" will be the hot thing for a season. I still remember that one Vuitton show years ago where they declared that boobs are the new hot thing. Lasted for a whole season.

this is too much for me rn



I'm spending the weekend with my family and my uncle keeps mentioning how fat I look (gained 25 pounds over the past year), which is triggering my ED like there's no tomorrow. And thing is, I know he doesn't mean harm because he legit thinks fat ladies are beautiful (his wife is pretty fat) but all the little comments on my weight are taking a tool. I'm 99% sure that once i'm home and unsupervised, my ED will come back kicking with full force.



I hate being a woman sometimes tbh

stay strong bb. <3 maybe if you can, try to pull your uncle aside and explain how triggering it is for you? or see if someone else could tell him for you if you're uncomfortable about confronting him? it also might help you to let someone know if you feel yourself slipping then so that they can keep an eye on you?

ty bb <3 i did talk to my brother but he has no filter so at dinner he just randomly blurted out can you stop talking about my sister's body? which led to a small discussion with my icon saying he's not hating because fat ladies are gorgeous lol but i'm leaving on Sunday, so i'll just try avoiding him whenever I can. I think my mom said something to him, he hasn't said anything since last night.

Why is your icon like that

I'm so sorry bb :( I'm sitting here not really sure what I could type out that would make you feel better. But I've been in a similar situation many times and I know how much it sucks. Stay strong <3 Reply

Stay strong ❤️

Family members can be so annoying commenting on your weight 😒🙄 Reply

I'm sorry. I hope you can avoid him for the rest of the weekend. People need to learn to just stop commenting on bodies altogether. It doesn't matter if they think they are making a compliment. Reply

Ugh I'm sorry girl. My mom and grandma always comment how fat I've become when I visit home, and they police everything I eat if I eat more than one meal a day. I'm lucky that I don't suffer or have history of ED but I'm graduating soon and have no idea what I'm doing so I'll probably have to move back to my parents house in my shitty hometown in a few months and the thought of it makes me want to die Reply

I'm so sorry. *hugs* Reply

i'm sorry. :( i understand how you feel. hearing your family members talk about your weight like that is the absolute worst. i definitely struggled with my ED mostly in high school but i never looked alarmingly skinny because i'm tall and curvy, so my family didn't know. went to college, ate terribly because of my weird relationship to food and because i was on my own, and probably gained 20-25 pounds. i'm 5'11 and barely weighed 170lbs. i overheard my mom calling me fat to my bf and a family friend and it was so shitty. family members think they can get away with being 'honest' without it being rude, but the comments they make can stick with you for so long.



im really sorry bb. i come from a culture where ppl make remarks like that too cause they think its nbd and its triggering for me too, so i wear the baggiest clothes and jackets with these ppl cause i dont wanna hear it. men are oblivious to womens sizes anyway so im sure he has no clue wtf hes talking about anyway, ignore his ass. Reply

