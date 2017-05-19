Danish Model Ulrikke Hoyer Dropped From A Show For Being 'Too Big'
Danish model Ulrikke Hoyer says she was dropped from a show for being 'too big' https://t.co/0PTkXwQP6b pic.twitter.com/UvvQRKt1jc— BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) May 19, 2017
- It was a Louis Vuitton show in Japan
- She was told to drink only water 24 hours before her next fitting
- Ended up being dropped by the agent
I just returned from Tokyo/Japan, where Louis Vuitton held a beautiful cruise show in Kyoto, I just never made it to Kyoto cause I was canceled for the show due to being ‘too big’. (I’m a size 34-36)
Ashley Brokaw’s caster Alexia had said that there had been some problems during the fitting. According to her I had “a very bloated stomach”, “bloated face”, and urged me to starve myself with this statement “Ulrikke needs to drink only water for the next 24 hours”. I was shocked when I heard it.
I woke up at 2am and was extremely hungry. The breakfast started at 6:30am – I had the absolute minimum. I was afraid to meet Alexia so my luck she didn’t arrive until 8am, when my plate was taken off the table. She said good morning to me and the other girls and looked at me, then down on my non-existent plate and up at me again. She was checking if I had been eating food.
At 7pm my mother agent from Denmark called my to tell the sad news that Louis Vuitton had chosen to cancel me from the show without the refitting and that I was going to be sent back home. Not only did I have a belly, my face was puffy now also my back was a problem.
I am glad I’m 20 years old with an elite sports background and not a 15 year old girl, who are new to this and unsure about herself, because I have no doubt that I would then have ended up very sick and scarred long into my adult life. TO READ THE FULL STORY CLICK IN MY BIO!!!!!!! #LVCruise2018 #mistreatmentofmodels #AshleyBrokaw #thefutureisfemale #sowhyeatingdisorders #youknowitstrue #shareifyoucare #jamespscully
good for her for speaking out about it.
'Japan'
Yeah that makes sense, tbf.
Tommy Hilfiger made Gigi wear that hideous poncho when she walked for him because he thought the heft of her thighs would send the attendees into swoons and fits of nervous collapse.
glad she spoke up about it
I'm as thin as her and I can't imagine somebody telling me that I need to lose weight, those people are crazy
I would legit be surprised to find a single model that didnt experience disordered eating in one way or another. That shit can't not fuck you up. This seems like the least reasonable industry to get involved in. I wouldn't last a week tbh.
what grosses me out is that some brands (not LV but still) have a "natural beauty"/"love yourself" promotional spree yet still pull shit like this. do people not forget the models who have died due to such restrictions?
i've had an eating disorder for 17 years and am only just now - literally within the last three weeks -- working to stop the behaviors (the mental will be another thing entirely) and media definitely played its part in ramping up already existent insecurities.
I'm spending the weekend with my family and my uncle keeps mentioning how fat I look (gained 25 pounds over the past year), which is triggering my ED like there's no tomorrow. And thing is, I know he doesn't mean harm because he legit thinks fat ladies are beautiful (his wife is pretty fat) but all the little comments on my weight are taking a tool. I'm 99% sure that once i'm home and unsupervised, my ED will come back kicking with full force.
I hate being a woman sometimes tbh
Family members can be so annoying commenting on your weight 😒🙄
i hope that your uncle learns to keep his comments to himself & that you are able to spend time at home without that kind of stress in your life <3
Glad you realized that you are being triggered by this guy, it's a situation you can avoid in the future. Fingers crossed that once you get home you'll feel a lot more at peace being out of his company.
FUCK MEN.