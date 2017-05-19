[politics] sacrificed

Celebs react to 45 telling the Russians that Comey was a "nut job"



As 45 travels for his first official international visit, NY Times drops a bombshell. 45 told the Russian officials who visited the White House after the firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey that it had relieved him of "great pressure." The following are notes taken during the meeting.

What 45 said to the Russians:

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job. faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off. I’m not under investigation.”











SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Tagged: , , , , ,