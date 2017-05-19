Celebs react to 45 telling the Russians that Comey was a "nut job"





Edited at 2017-05-19 07:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this is a throwback, i love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"You can't say what not to say," the source said, "because that will then be one of the first things he'll say."



Beyond dealing with Trump, sources tell CNN that McMaster is also forced to devote "too much of his time" to internal White House politics instead of national security matters, fending off challenges from White House strategist Stephen Bannon, senior adviser Jared Kushner and even the NSC chief of staff, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, whom the source described as "directly attempting to undermine McMaster."

"McMaster knows that he's under attack from all sides in the building and even from departments and agencies," the source said. "It is ferocious."



Between Trump and his national security adviser lie 'ferocious' internal politics --

https://t.co/4wYN49NTw6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 19, 2017

Beyond dealing with Trump, sources tell CNN that McMaster is also forced to devote "too much of his time" to internal White House politics instead of national security matters, fending off challenges from White House strategist Stephen Bannon, senior adviser Jared Kushner and even the NSC chief of staff, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, whom the source described as "directly attempting to undermine McMaster.""McMaster knows that he's under attack from all sides in the building and even from departments and agencies," the source said. "It is ferocious." Reply

Thread

Link

sources tell CNN that McMaster is also forced to devote "too much of his time" to internal White House politics instead of national security matters



That's not scary at all! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte! Who needs national security anyways?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would seriously hate to be working in the white house right now, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw the article the other day that said McMaster was a gay leather daddy lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol the WaPo response to this was a Mulder and Scully gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that gif I CAN'T Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg lolol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love their 1-2 gut punches Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAHAH I LOVE IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never before been tempted to write fanfiction of two anthopomorphized journalistic publications having raucous victory sex and fist-bumping in the afterglow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YASSSS NYT and WaPo the ship I never knew I needed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please do and then post here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah yeah, it's cute. But like, come on WaPo. Petty level max. It's important to be vocal, but don't be humorous about it, you're a legit ass newspaper rme Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ahahahaha the media getting sassy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a time to be alive! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these two slayed the scene this week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my OTP now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking dead and buried at the gif use. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh to be a fly on the wall of Air Force One right now to watch Trump's meltdown.... Reply

Thread

Link









I'm off to lunch. Have fun! WHAT THE FUCK?I'm off to lunch. Have fun! Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think the reporters on the plane are going to say anything about this until after the trip is over. I want to witness the meltdown!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i want it nowwwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the pod save america guys just talked about how stressful these trips are on the new podcast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh cool! which one? I can't it :(



Nvm found it!



Edited at 2017-05-19 09:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't freaking wait for Lovett's episode tomorrow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its almost comical at this point. He is an 80s movie villain that lays out his plans to everyone. Reply

Thread

Link





i'm imagining his meeting with Russia literally like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Post your reaction when you got this push notification Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif kills me every time I see it.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I HATED Keith Morrison when I first became obsessed with Dateline, now I adore him hahaha the Bill Hader impression is great haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









And/or:







How I actually feel:







Not because I'm not excited deep down but since we somehow elected a KKK-backed, sexually assaulting, racist, sexist fucking reality television star with zero political experience to the presidency I have no optimism tbh.



Edited at 2017-05-19 08:22 pm (UTC) How I want to feel:And/or:How I actually feel:Not because I'm not excited deep down but since we somehow elected a KKK-backed, sexually assaulting, racist, sexist fucking reality television star with zero political experience to the presidency I have no optimism tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





but tbh this has been me pretty consistently since november but tbh this has been me pretty consistently since november Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think the WH official is Kush!!!!! Like daddy like spoiled brat! Reply

Thread

Link

I love you. I'm off to lunch for reals now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Enjoy!! You deserve it 💪🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



In a gilded room, Saudi officials had a weapons wish list, and Jared Kushner had the number of Lockheed’s CEO https://t.co/3udHTHOiQL — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2017

How could it not be?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want him and vanks to go down soooo bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually had a dream that I worked in the WH and Kushie was secretly working to undermine the Trumps, including Ivanka. and he's just been playing the really really long game.



So for completely selfish reasons I hope that's the case and then I'll buy a lottery ticket Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

Your wholehearted commitment to gifs of this show is very admirable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She should be given an honorary Canadian citizenship for the promotion of CanCon tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope Mueller annihilates him Reply

Thread

Link

loool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love him & i love a good your mom joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love him omg. He was in London at Platform 9 3/4 at King's Cross at the same goddamned time as me. I was off catching fucking Pokemon and missed him and saw his Insta post later and realized it was timestamped within 5 minutes of when we were there and I showed my husband the pic (he had been holding our place in line) and he was like OH YEAH THAT WAS THE GUY I SAW WHO I TOLD YOU LOOKED LIKE A PURPLE-HAIRED DEMOS (our friend), LOLZ, WHO IS HE?



I was like...son of a bitch. Fucking Pokemon. I did catch a Mr. Mime though so, worth it. ANYWAY /csb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awwww that's the worst luck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn I take a quick nap and wake up to even more lunacy. Reply

Thread

Link

I did the same thing. I can never sleep, I miss tooo much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a daily two hour commute each way, and it used to be plenty of time to take a nap, catch up on news, read ONTD, read a book, etc. Now I can barely manage to get through the cliffnotes version of US news. Just keeping up is like a full time job, I can't imagine actually living it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









checking my phone. ikr??? Every single goddamn time I wake up in the morning or exit the movies (those are like the only two times I'm away from my phone for an extended period of time...smh) I'm just likechecking my phone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link