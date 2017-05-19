Celebs react to 45 telling the Russians that Comey was a "nut job"
Is he trying to get out?! https://t.co/usvLPAz0oa— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 19, 2017
“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job. faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off. I’m not under investigation.”
You couldn't script this. https://t.co/tb1sqTAmrK— dan levy (@danjlevy) May 19, 2017
Trump says Comey is a "nut job" which is ridiculous because we all know this was the Nut Job: pic.twitter.com/J9KHV5JgQE— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 19, 2017
#impeach #forfuckssake https://t.co/dXpBzL1khU— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 19, 2017
"This turbulence is terrible."— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 19, 2017
"That isn't turbulence. It's Trump having a tantrum."
-Air Force One, right about now.
Beyond dealing with Trump, sources tell CNN that McMaster is also forced to devote "too much of his time" to internal White House politics instead of national security matters, fending off challenges from White House strategist Stephen Bannon, senior adviser Jared Kushner and even the NSC chief of staff, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, whom the source described as "directly attempting to undermine McMaster."
"McMaster knows that he's under attack from all sides in the building and even from departments and agencies," the source said. "It is ferocious."
That's not scary at all!
