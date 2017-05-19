M.I.A. continues to support Julian Assange - will have him speak at her upcoming festival, Meltdown

lol Reply

People celebrating that he got off a rape charge are so misguided. That has nothing to do with what he ~exposed Reply

A lot of people the the rape charge is false, that it was thrown at him so that he couldn't leave the embassy. Reply

I mean not like rape charges can notoriously hard to prove. That his victim might not just want to got through, literally years more of this crap, and get on with her life. Or that he out waited the statute of limitations for rape of another person.



Lots of people can defend Julian Assange, and Donald Trump got 65 million people to vote for him despite being on tape bragging about sexual assault. Lots of people are trash.



ugh Reply

she's a mess Reply

Mmk...so she's also cool with allegations that he colluded with the Russians to fix the American election? MIA is such trash as are the other celebs that support him. Reply

He looks like the albino guy from The Heat Reply

Omg Reply

and rape them for all their money

corporate humanity rapists

collective social rape



strong words considering the actual rape charge clearly don't mean shit to you Reply

Yuuup, reading that was making my head spin. She's such a fucking piece of shit. Reply

my thoughts exactly.

her choice of words is disgusting. Reply

Yes exactly Reply

mte Reply

mte, jesus christ Reply

Every time I've seen Assange I've asked him why he doesn't design an app for apple or sell out humanity and their data and rape them for all their money to be a rich and respected corporate humanity rapists.



God she loves using that word the wrong way.... and esp considering her buddy's recent "freedom".... Reply

fuck her



what an eternally disappointing human being Reply

this is disgusting. Assange is trash. also is this the new political post we're in now.. Reply

She and Pamela Anderson need to stop. Reply

Patti Smith throws around the N word like confetti at a wedding so fuck her anyway. Reply

I keep forgetting this about pj. 😦 Reply

Is she using the word rape so much on purpose thinking it's some sort of great play on what he's just got away with, or is she that dense that she doesn't see how misguided and callous that is? Reply

I think she's really that stupid Reply

She probably thinks she's a genius wordsmith even though her post was a poorly written grammatical mess. Remember when she flipped off the cameras at the Super Bowl like some edgy 12 year old? She seems to think she's some rebel freedom fighter when she's really just an out of touch rich musician. Reply

she knows Reply

Shut the fuck up, asshole. Reply

Also disappointed PJ Harvey played a fucking concert for Assange. Jesus Christ. Reply

mte, and I was excited to see her at Pitchfork this year :/ Reply

