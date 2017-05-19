M.I.A. continues to support Julian Assange - will have him speak at her upcoming festival, Meltdown
M.I.A. on Assange: "You should thank him and fast fix your system, not hide him or the cracks he exposed" https://t.co/E0oIo5yZny— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) May 19, 2017
After it was announced that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was no longer under investigation for rape, M.I.A. said he should be thanked and that he will speak at her upcoming festival, Meltdown.
Her caption:
These times they are changing hear Julian speak at #MELTDOWN2017 😁
#holdingjournalismdown #truth
Every time I ve seen Assange I've asked him why he doesn't design an app for apple or sell out humanity and their data and rape them for all their money to be a rich and respected corporate humanity rapists . I mean he's as smart as any of the sili"con" valley respected celebrated humans. The "call of duty" guy or the guy installing gps systems into drones that's killed thousands of innocent people. Why not cash in ur intellect as most of us do? That type of collective social rape is ok. The porn images or fucked up weird shit my kid has popping up on YouTube every time he searches lego on the internet or constant peddling out of images and messages that say it's ok to be rampant fuck boys and girls , in this is modern society. system that perpetuates over sexualisation of women in the name of freedom wants to bomb countries where women cover up and killed how many women and children- Hilary and condoleezza rice joined forces to represent women and said the war in Iraq was to liberate women so they didn't have to cover up!!!! . Lets not ask questions about that because that's normal but dismiss everything this guy did because it hasn't occurred to you that we are not in the 60s and 70s where they just kill you like Malcom x or JFK , they just "slander" or "frame" you mostly use sex or drugs or money to do it, and sadly thats enough because humanity has become that complacent and is rapidly loosing critical thinking faculties. by now if you haven't be slandered and framed when you've hit the dollars 💵 or social reach it means your probably working for the system. Grab that pussy is a symptom of your broken system that was allowed to grow without question.
He helped You to see hypocrisy you should thank him and fast fix your system not hide him or the cracks he exposed.
Lots of people can defend Julian Assange, and Donald Trump got 65 million people to vote for him despite being on tape bragging about sexual assault. Lots of people are trash.
corporate humanity rapists
collective social rape
strong words considering the actual rape charge clearly don't mean shit to you
her choice of words is disgusting.
what an eternally disappointing human being
