Celebs tweet about the FCC voting to repeal net neutrality protections
The FCC just voted 2-1 to repeal Net Neutrality. Citizens of the Internet, our rights are being eroded, and dangerously so.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 19, 2017
Ending Title II Net Neutrality protection is wrong. It is yet another attack on those attempting to bring about the beloved community.— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 18, 2017
The internet is one of the most powerful tools to making your voice heard — we must protect a free and open internet. #NetNeutrality— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 19, 2017
I just read your quote "Net neutrality is doomed if we’re silent" @FCC I'm not silent; net neutrality must stay! https://t.co/LJNeElQGgs— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 19, 2017
The FCC’s decision to begin to roll back #NetNeutrality will harm competition & innovation. We must protect small companies & consumers. https://t.co/q1S4AACHMw— Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) May 19, 2017
I'm really worried 😓
this can be undone eventually, can't it?
HOW THE FUCK WAS THIS MORON ELECTED??!!!!
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/19/us/p
“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”
lmao that's cute
I haven't lived in Hawai'i in over a decade now and yet I still get his email blasts
I am displeased.
The Trump stuff is important, yes, but there's other shit going on that can't be ignored