Tom Hardy is Sony's Venom
Tom Hardy Is ‘Venom’ In New Sony Marvel Film To Be Directed By Ruben Fleischer https://t.co/CJoF9frFZA pic.twitter.com/dORFChjnJz— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 19, 2017
Tom Hardy has been cast as Eddie Brock AKA Venom for Sony's upcoming film. Hardy’s Eddie Brock is able to converse and have a relationship with the symbiote, which culminates to him becoming Venom.
Is part of the Sony/Marvel universe, but not a spin-off of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) will direct.
The film will be released on October 5, 2018, with production beginning this fall.
source
http://www.themovieblog.com/2007/04/a
Happens in the MCU, they're affected by some events, but they're not directly related and the story is self contained so it doesn't really affect the main Avengers story.
That said, don't be surprised if he somehow appears in Avengers 4 or Spiderman Homecoming 2.
Edited at 2017-05-19 06:47 pm (UTC)
i cannot BELIEVE these assholes kept me waiting all these fucking years only to give me this bullshit casting
Venom is to usher in a host of movies from Sony's Marvel and Spider-Man-based universe of characters. Sony is rebooting its Marvel-based slate with this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom is a key title in its slate. The studio is also developing a Silver Sable/Black Cat project among other characters from the Spider-Man stable.
Edited at 2017-05-19 06:43 pm (UTC)
oh, who cares
They're making this a stand alone R-rated thriller.
this has nothing to do with the mcu
I used to be so into him lol. It was back when Vine was popping with tons of swole dudebros. I was brainwashed into thinking that shit was cute. Also the movie Bronson is good.
http://imgur.com/8BW61
he's a huge asshole but he's hot to me (that's like unfortunately My Type)
But I would hope this Venom is better than Eric Forman's ...
Oblig:
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/ta