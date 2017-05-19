Tom Hardy is Sony's Venom




Tom Hardy has been cast as Eddie Brock AKA Venom for Sony's upcoming film. Hardy’s Eddie Brock is able to converse and have a relationship with the symbiote, which culminates to him becoming Venom.
Is part of the Sony/Marvel universe, but not a spin-off of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) will direct.
The film will be released on October 5, 2018, with production beginning this fall.

source
