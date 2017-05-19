Tom Hardy is Sony's Venom

who asked for this Reply

Thread

Link

Amy pascal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I literally had no interest until this post tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe this is finally happening. I wonder how this is gonna work out in the future because even though it's not a Spider-Man: Homecoming spin-off, he's still part of the MCU. Reply

Thread

Link

Probably the same way Agents of SHIELD and the Netflix shows work.



Happens in the MCU, they're affected by some events, but they're not directly related and the story is self contained so it doesn't really affect the main Avengers story.



That said, don't be surprised if he somehow appears in Avengers 4 or Spiderman Homecoming 2.



Edited at 2017-05-19 06:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As much as people is trying to act as if this will be a stand alone film, you know that he's gonna end up showing up in a MCU movie in the future. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i got the impression that this won't be in mcu? as in he won't appear in marvel movies because well, it's not their film. also this feels very stupid without spider-man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really excited about this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No word on the plot yet? Reply

Thread

Link

If he has any hand in the writing I'm sure we can expect it to involve him being a bi-racial child of rape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god is dead and we killed him



i cannot BELIEVE these assholes kept me waiting all these fucking years only to give me this bullshit casting Reply

Thread

Link

From the article:



Venom is to usher in a host of movies from Sony's Marvel and Spider-Man-based universe of characters. Sony is rebooting its Marvel-based slate with this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom is a key title in its slate. The studio is also developing a Silver Sable/Black Cat project among other characters from the Spider-Man stable.



Edited at 2017-05-19 06:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Hey did you see harry's doing a ""secret"" show in Mexico Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, but you have to enter a dumb contest to win tickets. I don't have time for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where what Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There was a post about that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, what? It's not related to Homecoming? So we're casting another Peter, or he's just not in it? Why does this dude deserve a spinoff?? And I love Hardy, but isn't he too old??



oh, who cares Reply

Thread

Link

Venom is to usher in a host of movies from Sony's Marvel and Spider-Man-based universe of characters. Sony is rebooting its Marvel-based slate with this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom is a key title in its slate. The studio is also developing a Silver Sable/Black Cat project among other characters from the Spider-Man stable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spiderman is not in it.



They're making this a stand alone R-rated thriller. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is...inexplicable. Why do they think he's enough of a breakout character to carry a whole (presumably expensive) movie?? Especially since the last time we saw him was in the much-derided Spider-man 3. I just...Bad Idea City. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Fingers crossed he pulls out the English professor accent for this role as well. Reply

Thread

Link

NOOOOOO. His Bane voice is goofy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, it was so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hadn't seen the movie and my friend at work would do the voice and I thought he was just dicking around & making a funny voice and I died the day I watched the trailer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo he sounds like dumbledore Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least we got big guy 4 u out of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he sounds exactly like the snowman from courage



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BLINDING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are other actors out there, you know... Reply

Thread

Link

lol i feel like hollywood DOESN'T know, and Tom Hardy is just w/e to me. I'd say Ezra Miller (my love) would be cool as a dark anti-hero/villain type but he's been wasted on Justice League. Oh well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My point for 'there are other actors' stands for Ezra-fucking-disgusting-and-vomiting-ind ucing-feet-Miller too.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loathe ezra miller for no discernible reason tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ezra is hideous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

keep it Reply

Thread

Link

I used to be so into him lol. It was back when Vine was popping with tons of swole dudebros. I was brainwashed into thinking that shit was cute. Also the movie Bronson is good. Reply

Thread

Link





http://imgur.com/8BW61

It was his peen doing some magic juju on you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, it was all Fury Road's fault, I loved that movie so much and IMO he looked great there so I liked him a lot lol, not anymore (still love his Max tho lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's weird how he can look GORGEOUS or like not at all attractive lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same lol I tried to watch Taboo but I had to quit after the pilot, it was just too bad and he looked kinda gross. I miss the Mr. Eames / Max days. Oh well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Mad Max is one of his two best film roles because he barely talks in it. LOL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still watch his lip synch vids tbh



he's a huge asshole but he's hot to me (that's like unfortunately My Type) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah sadly, I"m over him as well. I will always love him in Stuart A Life Backwards, Inception, Mad Max and Wuthering Heights though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not feeling it, dawg. This casting is just ... ugh.



But I would hope this Venom is better than Eric Forman's ... Reply

Thread

Link

u mean to tell me spiderman 3 wasn't a masterpiece??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was a masterpiece for emo peter parker alone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Oblig:







Tired of this foul-tempered chav piece of shit fuckboy.Oblig: Reply

Thread

Link

This. And he's pretend chav - he's posh but wants you to believe otherwise. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I generally like him, but that was such a mindfuck for me when I found out (very belatedly). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, that's even worse. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tf?! ugh gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What?! lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'chav' is considered pretty offensive jsyk Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But it's not a spider-man spin-off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Venom not from the same origin universe even if it's not a directly related film? My point is that it's easier to track this way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link