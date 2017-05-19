Rosie O’Donnell says Trump Fans Hound Her and Her Kids
Rosie O'Donnell appeared at "WTF Donny" comedy night on Wednesday, and spoke out about the abuse she (and her family) face from Trump supporters when out in public. She says she gets swore at by strangers regularly, and she also added "The boys in public school in New Jersey said to my 14-year-old daughter the next day, ‘Tell your mom I’m gonna grab your pussy.’ It has affected my entire life and my entire family for a tremendous amount of years — over a decade.”
This all stems from one on air (mostly true) rant from Rosie on The View in 2006, almost 11 years ago.
my dad's 85...has been a republican all his life...on this election he voted for hillary and he said that tr*mp doesnt represent the values of the republicans..at least from his time
i mean i disagree on a lot of things with him but at least he was smart enough to see the truth...and he has dementia..if a person with a memory loss illness can see that idk why the rest of the alt-right people cant
if some kid said that to my child, i'd be in jail rn for whooping that kid and their parents' asses
I dont have kids but I have helped raise my cousin since he was born. He got scratched when he was daycare. I got off work a little later so I was one of the last people to pick up at the daycare. When we got in the car,he showed me the scratch and told me what kid had done it. I pulled up right in front of the door with my car and blocked it. The hell I raised in that place was iconic. They knew he got scratched. It was still kinda bleeding. They didnt tell me anything when I picked him up. I refused to leave until they called the parent of the scratcher and we arranged to talk about it the next day. I had em shook af.
Rosie's time on the View is so revolutionary, I really want it to archived and shown in television history classes.
