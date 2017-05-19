Rosie O’Donnell says Trump Fans Hound Her and Her Kids

i fucking hate them so much...and yet we're the snowflakes Reply

The lack of self-awareness of the right frustrates me. Reply

for real...



my dad's 85...has been a republican all his life...on this election he voted for hillary and he said that tr*mp doesnt represent the values of the republicans..at least from his time



i mean i disagree on a lot of things with him but at least he was smart enough to see the truth...and he has dementia..if a person with a memory loss illness can see that idk why the rest of the alt-right people cant Reply

wow wtf, those boys should have been suspended. Thats disgusting Reply

It's sad how much public schools want to look the other way. They tend to talk a good game about zero tolerance, but don't enforce it with action. Reply

I generally think zero tolerance rules are bullshit but yeah like these kids should have been suspended. If they were older kids (say, 15+) i think there would even be value in getting the school police involved to show this kind of harassment is illegal and not acceptable. Reply

the football coach at my high school was JUST fired for participating in hazing between new players. this is something thats been going on for 10+ years. Reply

It blows my mind that shit like this rarely gets reported to authorities or is punished. Reply

It's truly disgusting how often boys escape punishment. And you know that if her daughter had done something, the daughter WOULD have been punished. Fuck rape culture. Reply

This is a hit piece by Rupert Murdoch's New York Post. Reply

Disgusting. I hope those boys were reprimanded. Reply

honestly....i can't be a parent



if some kid said that to my child, i'd be in jail rn for whooping that kid and their parents' asses Reply

This is me. My niece was bitten by someone in her pre-school class and I almost went nuclear. Reply

haha any time my sister tells me somebody did something to hurt my niece, physically or emotionally, I'm all like "okay I'm in - whatever it is I'm in. Just tell me when and where." Reply

I worked at a daycare, and the amount of biting that happened was ridiculous. The parents don't discipline at home, but at the same time, most of the kids don't bite at home. They pick it up from other kids, and it spreads like wildfire. Reply

mte. Nobody wants to believe their perfect little angel would do this though. Reply

mte, if anything happend to my kid i would kick some ass Reply

I dont have kids but I have helped raise my cousin since he was born. He got scratched when he was daycare. I got off work a little later so I was one of the last people to pick up at the daycare. When we got in the car,he showed me the scratch and told me what kid had done it. I pulled up right in front of the door with my car and blocked it. The hell I raised in that place was iconic. They knew he got scratched. It was still kinda bleeding. They didnt tell me anything when I picked him up. I refused to leave until they called the parent of the scratcher and we arranged to talk about it the next day. I had em shook af. Reply

and what if your kid said that to another kid? Reply

seriously. one of my coworkers has this beautiful 12 year old son who is into theater, and he is constantly, constantly bullied at school about being gay. she doesn't even think he is gay, he is just constantly worried about it because his whole school affirms it constantly. Reply

I'm glad she's speaking up about this, words have consequences and his incessant bullying of her is disgusting. Reply

I would move out of the country if my biggest bully was elected to the presidency of the USA to get as far away from them as possible. Reply

I'd genuinely be scared for my life. Reply

I'm lucky I haven't seen any irl Trump Supporters (that make it known at least), aside from the occasional neckbeard in a jacked up truck and a MAGA bumper sticker. This is disgusting and makes me scared Reply

The guy who owns the house across from me had Trump placards on his lawn etc. The lady next door to him has a window decal that says "THIS IS A PRO-LIFE HOUSE" I'm in NY so it's pretty ??? and standoutish Reply

lol at "pro life house" like- I'd be so tempted to knock on the door and be like "I no longer have health insurance and since you're pro life I was jw if you'd help pay my medical bills?" Reply

I was helping a customer with their hat on backwards and it wasn't until they turned to leave that I saw it was a Maga hat and I was disgusted. Reply

you're lucky sis. They're everywhere in the south Reply

I'm from Toronto, and I went to Florida this past September for a trip, and when I was at a mall, I saw this old woman wearing a MAGA hat and I kind of froze in place for a moment because I hadn't seen one in person before. Reply

Of course they do. They're deplorable. That was the most accurate statement uttered in the entire campaign. Rosie can be awful herself, but you know it's just because she's a woman (and gay, and overweight, and outspoken, etc, etc). Sexually harassing teenagers is a not-particularly-new low. Reply

Have you read this article?: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/eliza beth-birch/donald-trump-s-no-rosie-o_1_b _7960184.html

I'm sure that's true, and it's really sad Reply

She called him a snake-oil salesman a decade ago before the trump steaks, ties, and universities.



What kind of psychic power. Reply

JFC I believe it. Reply

god that's fucking horrific. Reply

Honestly I love that Rosie's moment on the View still gets under Trump's skin- and it was a relatively benign drag to begin with Reply

Rosie's time on the View is so revolutionary, I really want it to archived and shown in television history classes.

I was a teenager then and I lived--LIVED!!!--for Rosie's drags of Trump (and Elisabeth, for that matter). I remember being so unbelievably shocked that he spoke about her that way to the press. Ever since then I have hated him. Reply

Me too and the way the press acted like it was just loool silly ole' Trump and not completely insane that a grown ass man went around throwing around insults that even a five year old would know better than to use. I was SF pissed at how she was treated by him and the media. Reply

BREAKING: She finally did it https://t.co/r11EZJsCYj — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2017





Be free Huma!

Werk, Huma! Remember when the Post was reporting last month that she was back with him? And pretty much everyone believed it. Reply

Should have done this prior to the election but k Reply

it took so long.......... Reply

Good for her!!! Long overdue. Watch, Clinton is next 👀 Reply

Rise Huma!!!!!!!!! Reply

He was arrested today, right? Good. And I'm glad she's finally divorcing his ass. Reply

popping a bottle in her honor! Reply

