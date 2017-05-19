Martha Broq

Rosie O’Donnell says Trump Fans Hound Her and Her Kids

Rosie O'Donnell appeared at "WTF Donny" comedy night on Wednesday, and spoke out about the abuse she (and her family) face from Trump supporters when out in public. She says she gets swore at by strangers regularly, and she also added "The boys in public school in New Jersey said to my 14-year-old daughter the next day, ‘Tell your mom I’m gonna grab your pussy.’ It has affected my entire life and my entire family for a tremendous amount of years — over a decade.”

This all stems from one on air (mostly true) rant from Rosie on The View in 2006, almost 11 years ago.

