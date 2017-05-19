They couldn't find suits that weren't transparent? Or is that on purpose? Reply

Thread

Link

Check out her whole YouTube page, she does this weird performance art thing and everything is very intentional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this girl is so confusing to me.



(it's a bop indeed, OP) Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the music video would be creepier, I'm kinda disappointed...



Reply

Thread

Link

I love Poppy!

But omg Charlotte needs to get her plastic life together. Like omg you are doing so much. Youre jealous of Poppy. Youre addicted to pills. You slapped your son. You were very rude to Plant. Nah. Reply

Thread

Link

she is boring now



over it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

wtf is that production? the bg sounds are giving me an aneurysm Reply

Thread

Link

Iamamiwhoami did the morph suits better tbh. This song is not much of a bop. The only one I ever liked was Everybody Wants to be Poppy. Reply

Thread

Link

Overrated Reply

Thread

Link

This is so cute ❤ Reply

Thread

Link

what are white children even doing these days........... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeees



I love this



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does she blink so much Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its like tumblr personified Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I had never heard of this girl and just went down a rabbit hole of this girl's creepy YouTube videos and wtffffff.



That said, this is a bop. Reply

Thread

Link

Then you may or may not want to go down the Mars Argo rabbit hole, the beta Poppy (with an Indie rock edge) who used to work with/date Titanic too until she FUCKING DISAPPEARED OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH AND ALL HER VIDEOS WERE YANKED AND POPPY WAS BORN.



(Not to mention her final video to date of her vlogging incoherently with a gun was 3:36 long....Poppy constantly asks is it 3:36 yet. Cre-epy) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idg the last part?



They both dated the same person tho? Explain everything pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you've never heard Lowlife, you need to fix that immediately:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did this the other day and I was completely amazed lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









The video is really boring though tbh This fucking BOP! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is some Black Mirror level shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she talks like a synth from humans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it!



Damn it Kathryn, if some Z-list internet celebrity is slaying pop, why can't you churn out a few decent bops?



Reply

Thread

Link