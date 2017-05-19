May 19th, 2017, 02:55 pm idontwannago55 Poppy Releases Computer Boy and it's a Bop source Tagged: internet celebrities, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8585 comments Add comment
(it's a bop indeed, OP)
I love Poppy!
But omg Charlotte needs to get her plastic life together. Like omg you are doing so much. Youre jealous of Poppy. Youre addicted to pills. You slapped your son. You were very rude to Plant. Nah.
over it tbh
I love this
That said, this is a bop.
(Not to mention her final video to date of her vlogging incoherently with a gun was 3:36 long....Poppy constantly asks is it 3:36 yet. Cre-epy)
They both dated the same person tho? Explain everything pls
The video is really boring though tbh
Damn it Kathryn, if some Z-list internet celebrity is slaying pop, why can't you churn out a few decent bops?