2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 2



Today in Cannes

Films Screening in Competition:

OKJA DE | BY BONG JOON HO
JUPITER’S MOON [LA LUNE DE JUPITER] DE | BY KORNÉL MUNDRUCZÓ

Un Certain Regard:

LERD [UN HOMME INTÈGRE | A MAN OF INTEGRITY] | BY MOHAMMAD RASOULOF
AALA KAF IFRIT [LA BELLE ET LA MEUTE | BEAUTY AND THE DOGS] | BY KAOUTHER BEN HANIA

Out of Competition:

VISAGES VILLAGES [FACES PLACES] | BY AGNÈS VARDA & JR
THEY | BY ANAHITA GHAZVINIZADEH
A PRAYER BEFORE DAWN [UNE PRIÈRE AVANT L’AUBE] | BY JEAN-STÉPHANE SAUVAIRE



Red Carpet

'Okja' Premiere



Okja Cast - Actors Byung Heebong, Giancarlo Esposito, Ahn Seo-Hyun, Steven Yeun and Tilda Swinton, director Bong Joon-Ho and actors Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Jake Gyllenhaal and Devon Bostic





Lily Collins



Pedro Amodovar, Jessica Chastain and Park Chan-wook



Jessica Chastain



Julianne Moore



Juliette Binoche



Bella Hadid



Rihanna



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Thylane Blondeau



Li Yuchun



'Faces, Places (Visages, Villages)’ Premiere - Directors JR, Agnes Varda, composer Matthieu Chedid

Photocalls



'Okja' Photocall - Devon Bostick, Byung Heebong, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Ahn Seo-Hyun, director Bong Joon-Ho, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Steven Yeun



Byung Heebong, Steven Yeun, Ahn Seo-Hyun, Devon Bostick , Lily Collins and Paul Dano



Jake Gyllenhaal (L), director Bong Joon-Ho (R) and actress Tilda Swinton



Lily Collins



'Jupiter's Moon' Photocall - Zsombor Jeger, director Kornel Mundruczo and actor Merab Ninidze



'Lerd (Un Homme Integre)' Photocall - Iranian actor Reza Akhlaghirad, Iranian actress Nasim Adabi, Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof and Iranian actress Soudabeh Beizaee



'Alaka Kaf Ifrit (La Belle Et La Meute)' Photocall - Mariam Al Ferjani, Ghanem Zrelli and director Kaouther Ben Hania



'Faces, Places (Visages, Villages)' Photocall - JR, Agnes Varda and Matthieu Chedid



'A Prayer Before Dawn' Photocall - Billy Moore, Joe Cole and director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire



'A Prayer Before Dawn' Photocall - Pornchanok Mabklang, Panya Yimumphai and Vithaya Pansringarm

Parties/Other

Chopard Dinner in Honour of Rihanna



Rihanna



Julianne Moore



Aidan Turner



Winnie Harlow

Magnum Party



Cara Delevigne



Daisy Lowe



Sita Abellan



Leigh Lezark



T. J. Miller, Kate Gorney

Women In Motion: Isabelle Huppert




