2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 2
OKJA DE | BY BONG JOON HO
JUPITER’S MOON [LA LUNE DE JUPITER] DE | BY KORNÉL MUNDRUCZÓ
Un Certain Regard:
LERD [UN HOMME INTÈGRE | A MAN OF INTEGRITY] | BY MOHAMMAD RASOULOF
AALA KAF IFRIT [LA BELLE ET LA MEUTE | BEAUTY AND THE DOGS] | BY KAOUTHER BEN HANIA
Out of Competition:
VISAGES VILLAGES [FACES PLACES] | BY AGNÈS VARDA & JR
THEY | BY ANAHITA GHAZVINIZADEH
A PRAYER BEFORE DAWN [UNE PRIÈRE AVANT L’AUBE] | BY JEAN-STÉPHANE SAUVAIRE
OKJA
Review: 'Okja' combines the worst impulses of Walt Disney, Tim Burton and Michael Moore https://t.co/AYU9s6q7Zk— TIME (@TIME) May 19, 2017
OKJA starts, huge boos at Netflix logo. Then film plays in wrong aspect ratio and Grand Lumiere almost rioted. movie stopped. #Cannes2017— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 19, 2017
OKJA contains the best and worst of Bong. Loved the 1st half, but his ability to balance wildly divergent tones eventually fails him here.— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) May 19, 2017
Jupiter’s Moon
Kornel Mundruczo’s ‘Jupiter’s Moon’ Undoes Good Intentions With Heavy-Handed Symbolism [Cannes Review] https://t.co/mE2ve8frYV pic.twitter.com/MtwlSX9O8W— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) May 19, 2017
Jupiter's Moon, a.k.a. Refugeezus, mashes up Syrian migrant crisis social-realism and the Sega Dreamcast game Rez, FINALLY #Cannes70— Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) May 18, 2017
Jupiter's Moon: another social/political allegory from Kornél Mundruczó. Touches of Matrix (kid you not). Found it self-indulgent. #Cannes70— Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) May 18, 2017
.
Red Carpet
'Okja' Premiere
Okja Cast - Actors Byung Heebong, Giancarlo Esposito, Ahn Seo-Hyun, Steven Yeun and Tilda Swinton, director Bong Joon-Ho and actors Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Jake Gyllenhaal and Devon Bostic
Lily Collins
Pedro Amodovar, Jessica Chastain and Park Chan-wook
Jessica Chastain
Julianne Moore
Juliette Binoche
Bella Hadid
Rihanna
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Thylane Blondeau
Li Yuchun
'Faces, Places (Visages, Villages)’ Premiere - Directors JR, Agnes Varda, composer Matthieu Chedid
Photocalls
'Okja' Photocall - Devon Bostick, Byung Heebong, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Ahn Seo-Hyun, director Bong Joon-Ho, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Steven Yeun
Byung Heebong, Steven Yeun, Ahn Seo-Hyun, Devon Bostick , Lily Collins and Paul Dano
Jake Gyllenhaal (L), director Bong Joon-Ho (R) and actress Tilda Swinton
Lily Collins
'Jupiter's Moon' Photocall - Zsombor Jeger, director Kornel Mundruczo and actor Merab Ninidze
'Lerd (Un Homme Integre)' Photocall - Iranian actor Reza Akhlaghirad, Iranian actress Nasim Adabi, Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof and Iranian actress Soudabeh Beizaee
'Alaka Kaf Ifrit (La Belle Et La Meute)' Photocall - Mariam Al Ferjani, Ghanem Zrelli and director Kaouther Ben Hania
'Faces, Places (Visages, Villages)' Photocall - JR, Agnes Varda and Matthieu Chedid
'A Prayer Before Dawn' Photocall - Billy Moore, Joe Cole and director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire
'A Prayer Before Dawn' Photocall - Pornchanok Mabklang, Panya Yimumphai and Vithaya Pansringarm
Parties/Other
Chopard Dinner in Honour of Rihanna
Rihanna
Julianne Moore
Aidan Turner
Winnie Harlow
Magnum Party
Cara Delevigne
Daisy Lowe
Sita Abellan
Leigh Lezark
T. J. Miller, Kate Gorney
Women In Motion: Isabelle Huppert
Source: Getty | Twitter
(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)
i like the dress tho
I'm so proud :')
the whole Netflix drama is exhausting
Jessica's dress is a risk but I actually kind of like it?
Jessica's dress makes her waist disappear but idec because it looks so fun!