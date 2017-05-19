2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 2

That pic of Bella Hadid with her arms crossed is hilarious tbh. Reply

guess she wanted to show the snake bracelet but yeah it's funny lol



i like the dress tho

lol, it's cause she's there to model that jewelry

rly? it looks like a duvet or toilet paper pattern to me

and her hands look huge

You just know she posed infront of the mirror thinking she looks ~flawless. Lol all the current it girls are so bland

that first dress seems out of character for riri. i hope the tassels/fringe trend doesn't translate to poor people fashion cause it is pretty terrible.

Booing the Netflix logo is so Cannes, lmao. Jake Gyllenhaal's face has no recovered from his weight lose.

I'm obsessed with this dress.

beautiful Indian Cinderella

She never disappoints at Cannes. Amazing.

God she is so beautiful.

I love her and I love the Michael Cinco collection where that dress is from. It fucks me up everytime.

She is wearing a dress that does her justice <3

I'm so proud :')



I'm so proud :') Reply

Ash and Abhishek are my OTP because I love them together obvs but mainly because I love Kuch Naa Kaho.

why is bella hadid there? is she promoting a movie or is she there "on the fashion sense"?

dior is paying her to be at events. it happens every year at cannes, there are loads of models there

Glenn!



the whole Netflix drama is exhausting Reply

and thanks for these posts Op!

You're welcome! And ia on the Netflix thing - that booing the logo thing was ott but fully expected in the setting, lol

Bella Hadid's dress looks like upholstery. makes the beautiful Bulgari serpents look like costume jewelry

Why is TJ Miller there? That suit is gross af.



Jessica's dress is a risk but I actually kind of like it? Reply

The Emoji Movie is doing some promo at Cannes, hence TJ's presence.

Ahhh, makes sense. That seems like such a weird place to promo it.

I loved it too

I want the print but not the style b/c I'm yt and i don't know about wearing a cheongsam

it suits her so much

I wish my hair was that color, shit.

WANT. Wouldn't look good on me cause I'm pear shaped but still

i love it too, but not on me :(

woah I like it

it bugs me when guys point to other guys in photographs

That purple dress on Jessica looks incredible! Steven!

Glad to see TJ Miller's gf is such a big fan of Toni Erdmann.

Aish looks amazing and makes me want to fall into couture websites for three hours.



Jessica's dress makes her waist disappear but idec because it looks so fun! Reply

Rme at people asking why Bella Hadid is there as if it's totally unusual for top models to be at Cannes

