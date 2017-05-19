BTS @ Sense8 on Brazil's Gay Pride Parade.



- The cast look back at the experience that was filming in Sao Paulo during Pride.
- In case you didn't know, Sense8 is probably the most sexually and racially diverse show there is.
- During Pride, one of their characters -a closeted mexican actor- came out and introduced his partner to the crowd in what's probably the most gorgeous and colorful scene on TV.



source: 1, 2

