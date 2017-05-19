BTS @ Sense8 on Brazil's Gay Pride Parade.

i love this show Reply

i am forever pressed it wasn't on the show Reply

Same, I was waiting for those scenes we saw filming all this time, just to not have them at all. Reply

omgggg Reply

Never wanted to be Riley before now. Reply

but where can I buy that speedo? Reply

Um that gif. Is that Wolfgang? Is that for the show or did he just feel like kissing a man? 😳😳 Reply

He just started making out witth him during the parade. Reply

Oh damn. 😲 Reply

That wouldn't be a first for Max Riemelt, look up Freier Fall Reply

they are co-stars so they are close hahaha Reply

oh i just finished the second season!! was kind of up and down but the finale was super good. anybody know when it's coming back already? Reply

They havent been renewed for a third season yet. Reply

that sucks Reply

i'm hearing chances for season 3 are good (even with no budget cuts) but probably the third will be the final so they're gonna have to wrap their 5 seasons plan into 3.



Tbh, considering how many fillers they have sometimes, i'm pretty confident they can... Reply

I loved it. The scene was so colorful and they were basically all making out with each other during the filming. Reply

i've been stalled on the last two eps for like a week now and i just can't bring myself to finish the season 😭😭😭😭 what if it's another two years before we get s3? Reply

if we are getting season 3 it will be 2 years Reply

then i'm definitely waiting 1 year and 11 months to finish s2 Reply

I wanted to stall watching the final episode too, but I don't have that self control. I sometimes hate netflix system and watching a whole season in days and then waiting forever for another season, if we even get one. And I miss weekly discussions as well. Fandom kinda dies in between seasons or goes into hybernation with these shows. Reply

Also. Dead @ Amanita somehow transporting herself with the Sensates to Brazil. Reply

lol i know i noticed that too. they obv filmed this before they knew quite where it was going to fit into the storyline Reply

i explain it to myself that this is nomi's pov and she was indeed kissing amanita at the moment!!! Reply

I watched this weekend finally! I felt Lito in front of his multiple selves was really distracting and took away from his speech. Also I expecting a lot of kissing from all the filming we saw and we got nothing! Reply

I'm only halfway through the season, but I'm loving it. Reply

I'm pressed that there wasn't a lot of kissing between the other sensates like the BTS portion shows. Reply

sameeeeeeeeeee whyyyyyyyyyy Reply

there were like... barely any sex scenes this season Reply

Capheus' beautiful ass resents this comment. Reply

we all tend to forget that episode 1 (christmas episode) had an orgy lol Reply

I'm kind of okay with that because I hated that the Christmas ep had another sensate orgy. It felt a little cheap and samey. However, I could have had more Amanita & Nomi, Lito & Hernando & Dani scenes. Reply

lol, that girl in the gif would be me Reply

Did they renew this shit yet? Reply

I fucking love this show. Finished the second season yesterday. It can be a bit cluster-y (no pun intended) at times but so many huge pay-offs and moments unlike in any other show. The amount of effort of having them in scenes together in so many locations too...like damn every other show where are your excuses?? Reply

bless you op for all sense8 posts!! doing the promo for this show that the good god intended

i feel like netflix doesn't even bother promoting this show?? it is because it already that expensive that they don't have any money left for promo?

i can see that 13reasons why nonsense everywhere and it already got second season !



i am still pressed that the pride part was so short on the show, i wanted everybody to make out in hd! Reply

they barely even try to promote it on their own fucking streaming service which has to be free for their own shows idk Reply

i know!! i even got myself a netflix trial because i wanted to give sense8 legal views

Reply

Yeah i don't think they even had a banner for it up on the German Netflix. I had to actually search for it like a damn Neanderthal Reply

Sense8 S02 wasn't even suggested in my page, not even in the alerts! Like, I have alerts for things I don't watch wtf Reply

