ONTD Roundup

do you call them silverfish or house centipedes?

silverfish

I used to work at a restaurant and we had a "pest log" and luckily it was pretty short we didn't have a big pest problem, but one of the logs was like "silverfish found in kitchen pot" and since I'm not that smart I was like what the fuck how did a fish get there????

house centipedes

but silverfish we don't get those #blessed but silverfish

Just centipedes

silverfish *shudder*

silverfish

silverfish

silverfish, they look nothing like what I would call a centipede.

Silverfish, even though I know they are actually house centipedes.



Actually most I just yell til someone comes to see why and then I make them kill it. Reply

Aren't they two different things?

they are.

That's what I always thought

Wtf I just learned what a Silverfish is. Aghhhh

lol silverfish reminds me of chelsea peretti's podcast





Not sure if you're talking about actual silverfish or house centipedes, but I don't think I encounter real silverfish. I've seen house centipedes a few times, but I always call them "GROSS -squish-" so meh.



Edited at 2017-05-19 05:01 pm (UTC) Apparently I've been calling earwigs silverfish lmao.Not sure if you're talking about actual silverfish or house centipedes, but I don't think I encounter real silverfish. I've seen house centipedes a few times, but I always call them "GROSS -squish-" so meh.

silverfish. I call centipedes centipedes.

House centipedes. Thanks for reminding me they exist.

oh noooooo

Happy Friday! :D

I would be so heated over this.

my friend cancelled our plans and even tho she has like perfectly legit reasons but i'm still mad abt it lol





i'm missing out on ffaf and i dont have any wine :(

what are you doing tn?

I may see Guardians of the Galaxy tonight with my dad. VIP and everything lol.

golly gee i sure do hate alabama

Fridaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyy





mr. i'll park the bus wherever i want said he won't make mistakes next year

feels like the season only started last week

it does not make me sad. I need it to be over because between wenger and everyone being shit I am DOOOOOOOOOOOONE.

Today is going to crawllll by at work because I can't wait to get off, I've been waiting for the new alien movie since christmas! Can't wait!

I saw it last night!





I loved it, even tho it didn't answer many questions from Prometheus. My brothers hated it tho lol

You got: Gummy Candy









You got: Glittering Gold





Same

You got: Black Crystal







You got: Titanium



Titanium.





‪I'm watching Clue on DVD and I chose the random ending option. I hope it's not the one where Wadsworth is guilty. I hate that ending.‬

me too ﻿

Millennials aren't buying diamonds - why?





this is a bizarre graphic

mfte

Our parents' generation both expects us to work for/survive on little to nothing happily AND overspend. Like, TF?

also we all saw blood diamond

Parent

I love that these articles can't grasp the fact most people are broke as fuck. The cost of living is ridiculously high these day.

I live rural and everything is rising around me.





Marriage is a scam and children are hassling obligation

I chose iPhones and avocado toast over diamonds. Sry.

OH GEE I WONDER WHY

avocado toast >>>>>>>>> diamonds and houses Reply

Parent

WE AIN'T GOT MONEY Reply

WTF is this picture choice though? Reply

“I said I’d rather you get me a $1,000 solid band and we take the remaining money and put it to the honeymoon,” said the New York-based writer. “I’d much rather have a great trip than the ring I’m wearing.”



>>> $1000 isn't enough for an engagement ring and people consider that cheap? Reply

Cause diamonds are fucking worthless and depreciate in value immediately. Why spend money on a ring when you can spend it on something functional? Reply

It's gloomy outside :(

Making Pozole for lunch/dinner Reply

Me hearing anything about Trump Reply

LOL Reply

lol irl Reply

omg Reply

LMFAO Reply

I need something fun to do this weekend so I don't go stir crazy and I can't think of anything. The area I'm in sucks if you don't like the beach or playing bingo with old people :| has anyone seen any good movies or read any good books lately? Reply

indeed! I am not from here so I hate it. Reply

i finished americanah recently and loved it. been watching love on netflix and i've been enjoying it. Reply

Painting?

I like painting.

That's right: you can now play a #GoldenGirls version of #Clue: https://t.co/4JdaKh62K2 pic.twitter.com/lZOOomZXqv — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 18, 2017





Also, guess who finally realized that the reason I have ads in mobile LJ is because I have a plus account LOL! I wonder if I can go back down to basic since I hardly use different icons anymore...... Umm, gimme?! -Also, guess who finally realized that the reason I have ads in mobile LJ is because I have a plus account LOL! I wonder if I can go back down to basic since I hardly use different icons anymore...... Reply

this episode had me howling. Reply

the episode I immediately thought of and one of my favorites LOL Reply

You got: Pippa Middleton



You're Pippa Middleton, sister to Kate! You're so close to royalty, and yet, you don't need such a title to give you a sense of self-worth. You make your own rules and let others try to catch up. You're not afraid to be yourself and you've attracted many people into your life because of your free spirit and willingness to have fun. You can still be as proper as the rest of the royal family, but you also get to live a semi-regular life and do your own thing. You've got the best of both worlds!



I was rooting for Kate Reply

Pippa



The pick a corgi was the hardest question I've ever answered. Reply

MTE! They were all the same type/color too! Where were the tri-colored ones? Cardigan Welsh Corgis? :( I wanted to pick one with a tail. Reply

Parent

You got: Kate Middleton

You're Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge! First of all, you're actual royalty — so congrats on that! But beyond the glitz and glamour of that status, you are known for so much more: your kindness, your generosity, and (of course!) your wonderful sense of humor. You don't take yourself too seriously and aren't afraid to ~shake things up~ once in a while. You're responsible, intelligent, and fashion-forward — basically, the whole package!





Tbh none of those stationary patterns are appropriate for formal thank you notes. Reply

