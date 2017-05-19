ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, May 18, 2017:
- Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl" Is About A 15-Year-Old Miley Cyrus
- Chris Cornell dies at 52
- Suicide determined as the cause of death of Chris Cornell
- Man sues woman over texting during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Colorado school district pulls 'Thirteen Reasons Why' after 7 students recently killed themselves
- Liam Payne fully honest about Harry & Neil's Music
- Professional footage of Britney performing @ KISS FM's 1999 Wango Tango Surfaces
- Katy Perry - "Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)"
- Liam Payne's Strip That Down (feat. Quavo) is Here!
- ONTD Original: Male Celebs Who Know How To Rock A Purse
but silverfish
Actually most I just yell til someone comes to see why and then I make them kill it.
Not sure if you're talking about actual silverfish or house centipedes, but I don't think I encounter real silverfish. I've seen house centipedes a few times, but I always call them "GROSS -squish-" so meh.
Edited at 2017-05-19 05:01 pm (UTC)
happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
on the other hand i'll be here for ffaf and i don't have to share my wine~
But it's also the last weekend of the PL until August which makes me sad
It was better than my expectations. It's not really a horror film though and the marketing is a bit misleading. There were problems with it but its a generally entertaining experience. I hope you enjoy it but go in with lower expectations and you will probably enjoy it more.
What Kind Of Unicorn Horn Would You Have?
Your unicorn horn would be made of gummy candy. It would be rather sticky and wobbly but you would love it anyways.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/lorynbrantz/wh
Re: What Kind Of Unicorn Horn Would You Have?
Your unicorn horn would be made of glittering gold. Bright like sunshine you would frolic through fields of yellow daisies shining your light on anyone who passes by.
Re: What Kind Of Unicorn Horn Would You Have?
Re: What Kind Of Unicorn Horn Would You Have?
Your unicorn horn would be made of glistening black crystals – dark like your soul. You would fly through the night sky shocking anyone who catches your haunting majesty.
lmao just call me ebony dementia raven way
Re: What Kind Of Unicorn Horn Would You Have?
Your unicorn horn would be made of titanium. Strong and solid you would be a warrior unicorn, using your titanium horn to save the world
Re: What Kind Of Unicorn Horn Would You Have?
Your unicorn horn would be made of titanium. Strong and solid you would be a warrior unicorn, using your titanium horn to save the world.
I live rural and everything is rising around me.
>>> $1000 isn't enough for an engagement ring and people consider that cheap?
Making Pozole for lunch/dinner
Florida?
I like painting.
Also, guess who finally realized that the reason I have ads in mobile LJ is because I have a plus account LOL! I wonder if I can go back down to basic since I hardly use different icons anymore......
You're Pippa Middleton, sister to Kate! You're so close to royalty, and yet, you don't need such a title to give you a sense of self-worth. You make your own rules and let others try to catch up. You're not afraid to be yourself and you've attracted many people into your life because of your free spirit and willingness to have fun. You can still be as proper as the rest of the royal family, but you also get to live a semi-regular life and do your own thing. You've got the best of both worlds!
I was rooting for Kate
The pick a corgi was the hardest question I've ever answered.
You're Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge! First of all, you're actual royalty — so congrats on that! But beyond the glitz and glamour of that status, you are known for so much more: your kindness, your generosity, and (of course!) your wonderful sense of humor. You don't take yourself too seriously and aren't afraid to ~shake things up~ once in a while. You're responsible, intelligent, and fashion-forward — basically, the whole package!
Tbh none of those stationary patterns are appropriate for formal thank you notes.
You aren't Pippa OR Kate, and that's a good thing!
