The View talks about 45's mispronunciations


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Paula Faris and Mark Cuban
It's Guy Friday and Mark Cuban is the guest host. Cuban thinks 45 is an idiot. We know Cuban. Cuban lays the smack down on how 45 has no self-awareness or contextual awareness. The panel comments on the mental health of 45. They transition to the upcoming international tour of 45 and how he might mispronounce names of the head of states he will meet.

They delve into Mark Cuban possibly running for President. He says no. They then talk about The Rock for possibly running for president again. It lead to a conversation about Joe Biden considering running. However, they all worry about age in terms of Biden.






