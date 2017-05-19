The View talks about 45's mispronunciations
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Paula Faris and Mark Cuban
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Guy Friday and Mark Cuban is the guest host. Cuban thinks
They delve into Mark Cuban possibly running for President. He says no. They then talk about The Rock for possibly running for president again. It lead to a conversation about Joe Biden considering running. However, they all worry about age in terms of Biden.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
Plus he probably scared of being assasinated and/or jailed 🤣
Edited at 2017-05-19 03:42 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-19 03:41 pm (UTC)
(I'm partial to Kamala Harris because she's from CA like me and also she used my favorite swear when on Pod Save America.)
I would love to be wrong about this
Dubya's parents should have just let him be a painter
perhaps we should've tbh
Comey the Gnome.
They are the Mavericks, Rockets, Spurs, Celtics, and Warriors.
Edited at 2017-05-19 03:47 pm (UTC)
I'm on a train right now and I downloaded Get Me Roger Stone from Netflix and I actually think it's fantastic. It gives me a lot of insight into what happened with the T***p candidacy and also Stone is an oddly fascinating character.
Also, it's Friday so that means we'll get breaking news around 7pm lmao
that's tall enough to be a xenomorph
I'm dead. And I'm also still dead bc he was so angry when Beyoncé endorsed Hillary.
And they really shouldn't bother bc they are the party of "family values" and we don't really give a fuck.
the kind of dong that looks normal on his frame, but when you actually get up close you realize how enormous it is