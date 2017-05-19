The View talks about 45's mispronunciations

YAAAAASSSSS political side of ontd. Reply

The day hasn't started till we've got a View post. HONESTLY? Reply

yup yup Reply

This. We missed you bb! I'm so happy you're back! Reply

the politics threads are 99.999% the reason I come to this website anymore tbh. Reply

"I just fired the head of the FBI...a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”



https://t.co/MvU2Q3llbo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 19, 2017

Reply

Didn't Cuban say to give Trump a chance when he initially won? 🤔 Reply

We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance. Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016



One Nation. Under God. Indivisible. With Liberty and Justice for All. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016

Reply

Yeah he can fuck off Reply

Lmao that second tweet. Reply

I understand where he's coming from, but I'm still gonna have to say fuck Trump and fuck that. He showed his true colors for his entire career and then became an even more bloated sack of shit during the primaries and the race itself. He is a shadow upon this country and looks like a prolapsed uterus. So yeah I hope him and his whole cabinet and everyone who tries to defend him dies since clearly, they want myself and other people of color and the poor to die. Reply

oh boy...he can legit fuck off Reply

To be fair, as a billionaire he really isn't as stressed as the rest of us and if I were in his position, I'd probably say something like this too lmao.



Plus he probably scared of being assasinated and/or jailed 🤣 Reply

Well never mind then.



Edited at 2017-05-19 03:42 pm (UTC)

SISSSSSSSSSSSS "I just fired the head of the FBI...a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”



https://t.co/MvU2Q3llbo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 19, 2017

Reply

this is exhausting to watch.

Reply

Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice...



A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017





Edited at 2017-05-19 03:41 pm (UTC) Has anyone seen this yet? It's cracking me up. Clinton really practiced for everything lol. Jokes aside it did make me smile.

Link

this is magnificent. no lie, the campaign offices were a fun place to be, busy but a blast. Reply

Did you work on HRC's campaign? Reply

Practice makes perfect, but an aging reality star makes a president I guess... Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

lmaooo this is so cute. Reply

lmao roast master hilldawg Reply

Omg this is hilarious and kind of precious at the same time Reply

lmao she's really gotta work on that two-step Reply

lol cute. Maybe this would've painted her in a more relatable light. But maybe it also would have had conservatives up in arms. LOOK AT HER! SHE REFUSES TO HUG HER OPPONENT! #MISANDRY Reply

lol aww she's adorable Reply

LMAO I would pay any amount of money to watch her full debate practice sessions Reply

Also no to Biden. Give me Harris, Murphy, Gillibrand, Franken, Klobuchar, etc.. Reply

Link

We have SO many talented and charismatic people in the Dem party that haven't been given a chance to shine yet (tbh several of them should have run in 2016 but everyone had decided it was Hillary's turn so...). We need to give them a chance instead of looking to the past.



(I'm partial to Kamala Harris because she's from CA like me and also she used my favorite swear when on Pod Save America.) Reply

This! Let's embrace the up and comers instead of holding on to Sanders and Biden. They're old as shit. Reply

I've been reading up on her and I really hope she or Gillirand run in 2020. I know a lot people think Dems should have a white male nominee to win the White House back, but, considering HRC did win the popular vote and lost the electoral college by 100k votes gap in three states, I think a female nominee definitely has a shot. Reply

i love kamala harris and i think she's incredible. i hope chris murphy (dem senator form CT) starts to make moves because he's likeable enough (aka white enough), he might be a bit too left for people, but he holds true to his promises and doesn't let shit go. Reply

I'm just afraid we can't do another woman candidate right now. I hate to say that but I think it's true :( we need someone who is strong liberal but also safe and probably a man. We don't need to be battling sexism on top of republicans.



I would love to be wrong about this Reply

IA Harris is great. Reply

IA we need fresh blood and ideas Reply

He should have ran in 2016. I would have been all in for him, so many people would have been. But he will be too old in four years. Reply

CHRIS MURPHY PLZ. Reply

no more old ppl Reply

I don't think Biden will run. Reply

Sally Yates 2020 Reply

Hey guys, 'member when we thought Gdubs was the stupidest president ever? Reply

Link

That was an interesting time to be alive Reply

I do remember that. I thought "Freedom Fries" was the height of petty immaturity. HOW NAIVE I WAS Reply

Or the 2012 election was the most ridiculous thing ever? How innocent we were... Reply

lol my husband and I were just talking about that yesterday



Dubya's parents should have just let him be a painter Reply

whenever a kid wants to be a painter but is pushed towards politics....... just let them be a painter for fuck's sake as an act of world peace. Reply

and despite all the stupid and horrible things he's done, he appears poignant in comparison to this marionette we have in office right now. Reply

Maybe it's because I was a child when he was president but those 8 years felt like fucking forever Reply

We were all so innocent then. Reply

lol that's what got me into political news in the first place, I couldn't believe someone could have so much power and be so stupid. Of course compared to 45 Dubya looks like a dignified statesman Reply

I thought we were all going to die







perhaps we should've tbh Reply

I'm deffo going to be photoshopping Boy Scout Comey's head onto the GIF after my coffee run! Reply

That's not Betsy Davos right.... Reply

Comey tha homie.

Comey the Gnome. Reply

I legit can't believe he thought Trump wouldn't see his tall ass lmao. That speaks to how dumb he thought Trump was. Reply

IDR who said it in another post but I've been singing Comey-chameleon all morning and it's my favorite thing right now Reply

ahahahaha Reply

Also, I'd still like to work for the Dallas Mavericks. Reply

Link

Why? There are other better NBA franchises. Reply

There are only 5 teams I'd like to work for in the NBA.



They are the Mavericks, Rockets, Spurs, Celtics, and Warriors. Reply

Considering Biden thinks HRC didn't talk enough about the poor oppressed families who win 92k a year during the campaign, I really hope Biden doesn't run in 2020.



Edited at 2017-05-19 03:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

Give me a break. Wasn't he speaking at a hedge fund event? Where is the outrage over that? Reply

I wonder if we'll get anything fun today lol



I'm on a train right now and I downloaded Get Me Roger Stone from Netflix and I actually think it's fantastic. It gives me a lot of insight into what happened with the T***p candidacy and also Stone is an oddly fascinating character. Reply

Link

I still have to Get Me Roger Stone. Thanks for reminding me. Reply

It's actually a pretty breezy watch. Reply

I'll have to watch that



Also, it's Friday so that means we'll get breaking news around 7pm lmao Reply

I keep sleeping on that, tonight seems like a good time to see it Reply

There's always a Friday news dump - though I don't think we'll be getting anything good until Monday. Reply

my husband and I watched it last night. it was really insightful to how his brain works and how manipulative he is with people. he's a piece of shit and doesn't care about anyone but himself as long as he makes money but I did not expect for his ass to say he's pro choice, pro marriage equality and that he quit the trump campaign over trumps nastiness towards megyn kelly. Reply

comey is 6'8 like holy shit

that's tall enough to be a xenomorph Reply

Link

White Wizard Kelly. Reply

omg this picture lmao Reply

I wish I was at least 6 foot... I need 3 more inches. Reply

a reptilian alien being. Reply

BeyonCEE 😂



I'm dead. And I'm also still dead bc he was so angry when Beyoncé endorsed Hillary. Reply

Link

I love how Trump supporters use Anthony Weiner to try and point out Dem hypocrisy when any Dem I've seen thinks Weiner is disgusting just like Trump. Both Weiner and Trump are sexual predators but Fox News will only focus on Weiner. Reply

Link

As part of his plea deal, Anthony Weiner has agreed to accept a 21-27 month prison sentence and has to register as a sex offender. — Yashar (@yashar) May 19, 2017

Reply

Good. He's so gross. NY politicians suck on both sides of the aisle. Reply

Praise be. Reply

Huma's finally done with him right? Reply

Damn, he really fucked up. I remember watching him on C-SPAN years ago giving this impassioned speech about 9-11 first responders and thinking he was going to be a big political figure some day. I guess I was right, but not in the way I expected. Reply

Men are men. Party lines don't exist on that front.



And they really shouldn't bother bc they are the party of "family values" and we don't really give a fuck. Reply

Right? Who is defending Weiner at this point? He's disgusting. Reply

They just love to go "HMMM, you hypocrites aren't mad about this????" and then just...conveniently ignore us when we're like "YEAH, actually we are." Like that "Rape Melania" sign at one of the protests (which I think turned out to be a Tr*mpster anyway) -- we were all like "NOPE NOPE NOT OKAY, NONE OF US THINK THIS" and they're just like "Can't hear you, Dems secretly love rape!" Like... Reply

Nobody is defending Anthony Weiner, they just love strawman arguments Reply

And like...Dems didn't make Weiner their presidential candidate, did they? Reply

Slightly off topic but is Human Abedin dating the guy from Scandal now? Reply

You think comey has a huge dong? Reply

Link

he's hung i can sense it Reply

I hope so 🙏🏼 Reply

From my experience with ridiculously tall guys, I'm going with yes. Reply

Parent

definitely



the kind of dong that looks normal on his frame, but when you actually get up close you realize how enormous it is Reply

