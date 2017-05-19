May 19th, 2017, 04:09 pm burntxtoashes New Music Post source 1 2 3 4 5 6ONTD, what music are you enjoying atm? Tagged: linkin park, music / musician (alternative and indie), music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6161 comments Add comment
I just love them both! Also ugh [Spoiler (click to open)]hate to admit it, but it's Im actually loving Swish Swish?? 😭😭 Could do without the Nicki feature.
my favorites rn:
talk too much was one of my faves last may. it's so catchy. i need to listen to their new album soon.
I also miss The Used and Civil Twilight and Head Automatica and This Providence and Danger: Radio. My pop punk phase, lordt.
I was really upset I didn't make it to their anniversary tour :(
http://spoti.fi/2qFiV69, if that above doesn't work.
(I love the entire soundtrack but this is probably my favorite track)
Son Lux's new EP was recorded as a benefit for the Southern Poverty Law Center and captures the anxiety, anger and the twisted feelings of our current political climate:
I've also been thoroughly enjoying Feist's new record Pleasure:
I've been listening to a lot of DOROTHY. I saw her in concert over the summer and she was fantastic. Also, the Georgia Flood who opened for her.
Mostly though listening to the music from the concerts I missed. I was supposed to see The Pretty Reckless tonight and then Animal Collective at Brooklyn Steel but I moved 8 hours away before that could happen. Still pissed i missed Charli XCX and Verite her music is SO GOOD. I had tickets for both of them the week of my birthday, but.
But I feel like this Alabama Shakes weather.
Hans Zimmer - Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch - Hidden Figures
Ludwig Göransson - Creed