Land of Talk's first album in 7 years came out today so I've been playing that nonstop today The whole album is great and goes well with the nice weather. I've missed her voice.







damn i love this, ty for linking

Loving is so good. I gotta listen to the new album now.

I just love them both! Also ugh [ Spoiler (click to open) ] hate to admit it, but it's Im actually loving Swish Swish?? 😭😭 Could do without the Nicki feature. Two songs in heavy rotation this week (can't embed YT on mobile for some reason): Randy - Justice and Americans Dream - LCD SoundsystemI just love them both! Also ugh

i love swish swish.

some of it isn't new @ all.





i love cool blue.



talk too much was one of my faves last may. it's so catchy. i need to listen to their new album soon. Reply

the album is really fun!

These are super cute <3

I had no idea All Time Low was still a band. What about Forever The Sickest Kids, We The Kings, MetroStation, Cute Is What We Aim For, or The Spill Canvas? I'm still mourning The Format. The First Single >>>>

we the kings and metro station are i believe. (although metro station did break up for a while) i think ftsk just got back together too, but they haven't released any new music yet.

omg CIWWAF. i lowkey kind of liked them.

The Format oh my god. I miss the Format. MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE. C'MON LET'S MAKE UP A DANCE. But ngl I used to love fun. At Least I'm Not As Sad (As I Used To Be) is so accurate.



I also miss The Used and Civil Twilight and Head Automatica and This Providence and Danger: Radio. My pop punk phase, lordt.



Edited at 2017-05-19 03:34 pm (UTC) Reply

if i could see any band get back together to play live it'd be the format.

omg I loved Head Automatica! Decadence is still good.

ugh I loooove the Used! they're still together I think, I just stopped following them after In Love and Death



I was really upset I didn't make it to their anniversary tour :( Reply

, if that above doesn't work.



Here's my May 2017 Playlist! http://spoti.fi/2qFiV69 , if that above doesn't work.

I've been listening to it, berry nice playlist! Thanks :)

That EP though <3

I liked all of these a lot. Thanks for posting.

I've been listening to the new cast recording from Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812! <33







Edited at 2017-05-19 03:53 pm (UTC) Reply

I've been having trouble finding new music I'm into (except I've been liking serpentwithfeet) but there's a couple songs I've been obsessed with lately.

(I love the entire soundtrack but this is probably my favorite track)







(I love the entire soundtrack but this is probably my favorite track)







Iranian queen Sevdaliza's debut album is fire! It's dreamy/avant garde/experimental:





Son Lux's new EP was recorded as a benefit for the Southern Poverty Law Center and captures the anxiety, anger and the twisted feelings of our current political climate:





I've also been thoroughly enjoying Feist's new record Pleasure:



Oh god All Time Low.



I've been listening to a lot of DOROTHY. I saw her in concert over the summer and she was fantastic. Also, the Georgia Flood who opened for her.



Mostly though listening to the music from the concerts I missed. I was supposed to see The Pretty Reckless tonight and then Animal Collective at Brooklyn Steel but I moved 8 hours away before that could happen. Still pissed i missed Charli XCX and Verite her music is SO GOOD. I had tickets for both of them the week of my birthday, but.



But I feel like this Alabama Shakes weather.



Edited at 2017-05-19 03:29 pm (UTC) Reply

not just this song, but the Solid Gold EP which i'm late discovering (what else is new?)



Movie Scores!



Hans Zimmer - Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch - Hidden Figures

Ludwig Göransson - Creed Reply

That Robin Schultz song gonna be on the radio a lot this summer.

