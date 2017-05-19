RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 releases Lil Poundcake doll
courtneyact: MY LIL'POUNDCAKE DOLL JUST ARRIVED!!! It's the greatest thing ever! @theonlyalaska5000 is a genius! This is way better than the Lisa Lionheart doll!
willam: I hope Lil P here is a future generation's Chucky. Go get em, girl. Available now. Go look on @theonlyalaska5000's page.
source / source / source / source / source
Still gonna get it
Edited at 2017-05-19 03:40 pm (UTC)
Same with Willam's perfume. I bet it smells good, but fuck paying $69+s+it for it without actually knowing what it's like.
Edited at 2017-05-19 03:41 pm (UTC)
and anyone who says she didn't deserve to win all stars is wrong