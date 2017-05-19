RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 releases Lil Poundcake doll

Ughhhhh whyyyyy



Okay, I am not a fan of Alaska, but this is genius and she is gonna make bank off the gay dollars. Reply

i would rather buy a bianca del rio doll, filled with rolodex-of-hate audio clips Reply

second video had me cracking up Reply

Someone on my Twitter timeline asked an interesting question of if Lineysha Sparx is getting any money from this Lil Poundcake stuff. Reply

If Justin trademarked it, I honestly doubt it. Reply

Yea I've wondered about that too, plus what she thinks of this as well Reply

let's be real, Lineysha had exactly 0% to do with the entire concept, she just happened to be Alaska's partner for the challenge



mte, like I don't even remember Lineysha saying anything during the challenge, it was all Alaska. Reply

this is so damn false tbh, lineysha has shown time and time again she's extremely creative, and ppl need to quit assuming she isn't witty bc she has an accent or was quiet on the show. alaska has given lineysha credit for co-creating lil poundcake, so don't try it Reply

its not about being witty or not, poundcake just has alaska written all over it Reply

She has credited Lineysha time and again for contributing to poundcake but ok Reply

Great idea imo, but I'm not paying $50+shipping+import tax for it.

Same with Willam's perfume. I bet it smells good, but fuck paying $69+s+it for it without actually knowing what it's like.



I'm honestly thinking about getting a P.O. Box just so I can buy merch because a lot of stuff doesn't arrive to my house because I guess it gets​ lost on the international mail/shipping or something.



Willam has a perfume and its almost $70? Probably smells like a sticker. Ill stick to actual designer perfume for that price tbh.



Its made by some company that just makes perfumes, it's not like he made it in his bathtub. Pearl also has a perfume from the same company called Flazeda, and Trixie too. Reply

Well that was something Reply

Go Alaska! Reply

Now that I think about it when I was at Dragcon, I didn't see where they were supposed to be selling Alaska's dumb tuck tape from AS2 lol Reply

There were only 25 of each of Alaska's tape and Katya's spray available and they sold out immediately. Katya supposedly said she wanted to have a bunch made to sell, but "they" (whoever they are) wouldn't let them do it. Reply

This idea is about a day late and a dollar short Reply

im not really into alaska's shtick, but i'll always stan for her cleverness and business ability. she can market anything to these gays



and anyone who says she didn't deserve to win all stars is wrong Reply

I'm just mad at Roxxxy being top 4 and ruining Read U Wrote U. It would have been way better with Tatianna or Alyssa. Reply

This is mostly unrelated but a youtube ad popped up for these monstrosities the other day and I cringed so hard my skeleton left my body



