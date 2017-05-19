AAA Boys

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 releases Lil Poundcake doll






courtneyact: MY LIL'POUNDCAKE DOLL JUST ARRIVED!!! It's the greatest thing ever! @theonlyalaska5000 is a genius! This is way better than the Lisa Lionheart doll!


willam: I hope Lil P here is a future generation's Chucky. Go get em, girl. Available now. Go look on @theonlyalaska5000's page.



source / source / source / source / source
Tagged: , , ,