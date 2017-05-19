Little Mix to release POWER as their next single next week featuring Stormzy

power is a bop, but i feel like the features always make the songs worse Reply

Their features always do besides Missy's verse in How Ya Doin? Reply

tbh, stormzy improved shape of you which is the quintessential reluctant bop of 2017 so i'll wait Reply

I'm not mad. Although a feature is unnecessary. I'll be anticipating Perrie's high note when they perform it live. Reply

power sounds dated



I want more stromzy features so I ain't mad bout this Reply

i'm sure that they will devote plenty of time to us promo!! Reply

As always. Reply

Stormzy blowing up still Reply

Ehhh, I wanted it to be a woman ngl so I understand that person who tweeted at him. We coulda got a dope female rapper. Reply

I prefer Stormzy over Nicki, who they keep mentioning when asked who they want to collab with. At least he isn't paying for his pedophile and rapist brother's lawyer fees. Reply

Who said it had to be Nicki? I surely didn't. Missy could have featured again. Shit, Eve, Rah Digga, Sharaya J, hell they could have had another female artist feature on the track. I am tired of men being everywhere and preaching to me about women. I will, of course, give the verse a try, but it doesn't fit and a man is not necessary for every space, especially not this one right now at this time. Even Charli worked with some great female artists on her mixtape.



Idk this era has been a miss for me. They were doing things right with Salute, and I really liked Get Weird, but the imagery, the music, their clothing this era has been tragic. Which is a shame because they have all gotten so much better vocally. Their Love On The Brain cover took me out. Reply

Their team is never gonna let them collab with someone who isn't popular at the moment. And I'm so bored by this era. They're doing nothing but touring all year and that's so boring to me. Reply

The music videos have been garbage. People say that Get Weird was very little kid-ish but I thought it was great that they got to have fun and show off their personalities but also do good music. I was unsure when Black Magic came out but I still maintain that Get Weird and Lightning should have both been singles. Reply

Get Weird was honestly a better and funnier era. Reply

Also, they need to not collab with Nicki and discover some other female rappers they are out here doing so well. Reply

They need to stop doing collabs, the song is perfect as is. Maybe if they stopped just going on vacations and actually made an effort to market themselves in the US they would be doing better. Reply

Which vacations? They toured for the past 3 months and will keep touring for the rest of the year and on the only month they're supposed to have some time off they're gonna record their new album because it has to drop in November. They have been on tour rehearsals since they went back to the UK. I will never understand why people act like they're always on vacations. Of course they're gonna want to go on vacations when they have a couple of weeks off from work. We all do the same. And they won't try in the US again because they know that touring with Ariana and going to a lot of radio stations didn't work at all because their team will never pay for a radio deal. They visited those radio stations for nothing because they won't even play their music so it's useless.



Obligatory "the US isn't the only country in the world and they're doing just fine in their home country" comment.



Edited at 2017-05-19 04:00 pm (UTC)

Ya sis I know, I bought a ticket for Ariana just to see them. I'm well aware that the US isn't the only country, but they clearly have been pulling these collabs in an effort to appeal to Americans. I am a fan of these girls but please, they and their team have put in no effort. Who cares that they did radio interviews, if they want to make it here they need to MOVE HERE and be constantly making an effort. I know that part of it is their management being flops, but my god. Reply

I live in Mexico and drove for almost 12 hours to go see them with Ariana in Texas, but I already know that they won't happen outside the UK/Europe/Australia because their team sucks and they will never leave said team. And they can be away from their family and friends, so I'm​ sure that it's almost impossible for them to move to the US. Reply

Lol they don't have to do it all year, they can be like Harry and Zayn and have an LA/NY place and then a London place and go back and forth. They just can't expect to do promo and then just go home, they have to stick around and be seen and heard everywhere. They do radio and then go home, instead of staying and letting the market get familiar with them. Even Fifth Harmony have trouble getting people to know who they are and stan them, and they live here! Groups especially can't just flit in and out, they need to get the audience to invest in the members. Reply

Stormzzzzzzzy Reply

Power is such a bop.

It shits on everything that's been released this past week (camila, Selena, Liam, Katy). Reply

I'm actually really glad that they didn't drop it today because Liam is doing a lot of promo right now. Reply

well i'm excited even if the motorbike bit is a bit of a nails-on-chalkboard moment for me





and the "Stormzy has sold out~" comments on twitter, l m f a o Reply

I'm excited. I like Stormzy Reply

I understand that it's a girl power anthem and so some people are like "why Stormzy?"... but I really love Stormzy, he always comes across as so genuine and nice. I'd be more offended if they got another Machine Gun Kelly-esque POS to feature. Reply

was Tupayne Shakur too busy to feature?



Edited at 2017-05-19 05:10 pm (UTC)

Stormzy is so overrated. A low budget rapper that nobody really needs in their lives. Reply

Terrible. I don't know if he wrote the lyrics in shape of you himself but they're truly awful Reply

I feel it doesn't need a feature, but I do love Stormzy, so I'm okay with it Reply

I love Stormzy and Little Mix so I'm super excited for this even tho I usually prefer the original version of their songs. Power is my fave from Glory Days, I hope they promote it. Reply

