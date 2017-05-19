Little Mix to release POWER as their next single next week featuring Stormzy
Yaaass! 🙌 You heard RIGHT! The new version of #Power will feature the one and only @Stormzy1! Just a week until you can hear it😘 X the girls pic.twitter.com/WzKIMe1o8Z— Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 19, 2017
SQUADDD!!! 😈👀🔥 https://t.co/ARfXu2GClp— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) May 19, 2017
Deciding who we should collaborate with on #Power in the group chat = ESSENTIAL! 👀🔥🔥— Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 19, 2017
xx the girls xx pic.twitter.com/mhLgLTd5fv
So men can't endorse girl power no?! Just waittttt for it 😂 https://t.co/Ousrs4YYXi— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) May 19, 2017
Coz I rate Little Mix. More than I rate some rappers tbh https://t.co/JWUOhn3SEJ— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) May 19, 2017
@bangeriana Shut up and wait for the song to drop you lil rude shit— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) May 19, 2017
Idk this era has been a miss for me. They were doing things right with Salute, and I really liked Get Weird, but the imagery, the music, their clothing this era has been tragic. Which is a shame because they have all gotten so much better vocally. Their Love On The Brain cover took me out.
Obligatory "the US isn't the only country in the world and they're doing just fine in their home country" comment.
It shits on everything that's been released this past week (camila, Selena, Liam, Katy).
and the "Stormzy has sold out~" comments on twitter, l m f a o
Edited at 2017-05-19 05:10 pm (UTC)