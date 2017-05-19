Celebs encourage the UK public to vote

Idk how I feel about that last tweet? Reply

My friend messaged me last night saying, "Jeremy Corbyn is running for Prime Minister?" and I just... What...?¿¿¿??¿ Reply

no offense to your friend but what the fuck Reply

right??? like... i didn't know where to start. was she unaware that there's an election next month? did she not know that Jezza was the Labour leader?? what was she lost on?!?!?!?



i just told her to register so we didn't argue. my face irl was honestly that gif. Reply

I swear to God if the tories win again...this island will burn. I will set fire to it myself. Reply

same. and it's almost certain to happen. Reply

corbyn is closing the gap. young people could swing this! but i was hopeful about hillary and look where we are. Reply

mte Reply

me af Reply

they're leading by like 13%, they're gonna win Reply

yeah lets just torch everything tbh



probably be less painful than letting the tories do it Reply

They will win and I will bring the gasoline. Reply

Yesss, Paloma Faith. I can't wait until she releases her new album. I'm Australian so i'm watching this from afar and waiting until our election. Turnbull is the worst, but Shorten is also the worst. Reply

the other liberals are even worse than turnbull



oh definitely true. they're the scum of the earth. Reply

i have little hope for australia either lol Reply

Not from Australia but always interested in learning about other countries's politics. Could you tell me a little bit about your elections there ? I will google it otherwise no pb ♡ I just like to hear from the people directly usually. Reply

also danny devito tweeting



i'm not looking forward to this election at all lmao

also danny devito tweeting #grime4corbyn might have been the funniest thing i've seen all week

lool @ danny devito. I totally missed that. Reply

they need to tweet and show who they support tbh Reply

People of the UK. You have just this weekend left to register to vote in #GE2017. The future IS in your hands. Do not throw away your shot. — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 19, 2017





if i was a celeb i would totally shout out to who i was voting for, fuck the haters (and publicists for that matter) i get that people are using the hashtags, but the general public is lazy as fuck, and if you want to use your 'celebrity influence' to get people to register, for fuck's sake take that extra second and find the register link to embed in your tweet. because what the fuck is stuff like this going to do?if i was a celeb i would totally shout out to who i was voting for, fuck the haters (and publicists for that matter) Reply

Senior Tories confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the phrasing indicates that the government intends to introduce huge restrictions on what people can post, share and publish online.



between the tories and gop, it's gonna be 1984! Reply

we're all fucked tbh Reply

good luck with that. unfortunately the majority won't get off their apathetic arses to put an X in a box.



I will never understand how almost every politician and political party has totally failed to take advantage of anti-Brexit, anti-Conservative sentiment.



It's an open goal! 48% of referendum voters wanted to stay in the EU, Brexit is going to be a catastrophe, Theresa May is jittery and authoritarian, her Cabinet is incompetent, progressive policies (except on immigration) perform well in polls, and the Conservatives have been in power for seven years, so they have nobody else to blame for growing poverty and hardship.



But instead the Lib Dems are tripping over their own feet, Labour is led by a gang of incompetents who create more problems for themselves than the Government do, the national parties have almost no leverage, and everyone seems to treat power and accountability as an embarrassment they need to avoid so they don't sully their principles.



(It makes me cross) Reply

labour are doing a lot better tbh. they're actually coming together and the gap is closing. lib dem is a complete joke though. i just do not understand how people can look at the labour policies, WITH ACTUAL COSTS, and then the tories assault on children, healthcare, and elderly people, at their growing deficit despite continued austerity, and then be like yeah totally gonna vote for them! fuck labour!



ugh i just wanna shake everyone. i can't vote SO EVERYONE ELSE PLEASE VOTE! i still have to live here and it's not like going home to trumpland is an appealing second option. Reply

Well you'd hope that the gap would close when they get into campaign mode, it was massive to start with, and the Conservative government is so unpopular (Theresa May's personal cult aside) it's embarrassing that the opposition party can barely make a dent in their lead. A competent campaign would be gunning for a Labour landslide, not acting like losing a huge chunk of seats their heartlands is a price worth paying to sustain the movement. And those heartlands turning away from the party is really troubling, because nobody else is stepping in to fill that gap. Reply

it makes me sick that people can see what the tories are doing to disadvantaged people and still think, "I want another 5 years of this!" Reply

The amount of people I've seen online try and justify the Tory policies has totally destroyed a part of me, it's one thing to see politicians try and implement these things... but it's another to hear the direct voices of non-politicians heartlessly endorse those things.



I have a Conservative friend who voted Tory in the last election (because her parents vote that way), and I haven't texted her back in a while bc we're both interested in politics and I don't want to hear the possibility that she'll vote for them again. Reply

Parent

As a Belgian, it's crazy to me that people have to register to vote. Why not just let anyone who comes with an ID vote? Is it a question to avoid fraud or something ?



Then again here it's mandatory to vote so lol different culture I guess Reply

I'm not British so someone pls correct me if I'm wrong but I think they don't have national ID cards in the UK? Or in the US, for that matter?



But yeah, that strikes me as weird as well. Here in Germany you just get your notification in the mail and then you go the booth in the area you've been assigned to or you vote via mail. Voting isn't mandatory though, they should introduce that imo. Reply

I bet even less people would vote here if you had to register. I usually vote via mail because I often work on Sundays and I also like to giggle at the all the parties you can give your second vote to. Die Violetten - Partei für spirituelle Politik. Reply

Being legally registered to vote is intended theoretically to combat voter suppression. Registration is viewed as a legally binding "contract" which allows for organizations like the ACLU to immediately combat a voter's rights being impeded for whatever reason. I know my rights as a voter and good luck to whatever assholes who thinks they are going to keep me from voting but I never vote, especially in a presidential election, without programming the ACLU contact info into my phone. It's for my safety and the safety of those around me. Reply

registering makes it easier for politicians to limit who votes by passing all sorts of laws. Reply

I think it's to avoid fraud and make sure you're who you say you are and you're voting where you're supposed to be, but on the other hand you have voter ID laws and politicians shamelessly gerrymandering, so I don't even know anymore.



Honestly, at this point, I wish we had mandatory voting here. We'd never go for it because Americans a) forget about personal responsibility in the pursuit of their own freedoms and think not exercising their rights is also a form of freedom, and b) you'd still have people who'd decide not voting is a good way to say "screw you" to the government, but hell, maybe we wouldn't be in this mess if we'd had full turnout (or even in like, the 80s or 90s) instead of the 55% we had in 2016. Reply

My MP is Jess Phillips and I had a Mr Krabs meme moment when I clocked that i'd have to vote for her again 😰



This election is so fucking important and I'm just way too burnt out from the last year to participate properly. I need to get my arse in gear.



The Tories are so vile I've gone from "eh I'm not sure I could vote for Labour under Corbyn" to "YES COMRADE CORBYN FLY THE RED FLAG". Although I do live in one of the safest Tory seats in the country so I still might just draw a giant dick on the ballot paper. Reply

And btw "not sure I could vote for Labour" I mean the Greens or maybe the Lib Dems, never Tory. I'd rather die.



After seeing what happened to us, I don't get how they wouldn't vote lol.



You could raise the same argument about Brexit, but that was never on our news stations and 90% Americans knew nothing about it. Reply

