Celebs encourage the UK public to vote
If you're aged 18 - 34 then FORCE them to think about YOUR future - USE YOUR VOTE! Takes 5 mins to register at https://t.co/pQcXQjgIp5 #vote— michael sheen (@michaelsheen) May 18, 2017
REGISTER TO VOTE— Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) May 19, 2017
(Deadline is Monday)
Register to vote by Monday 22nd May. Every vote counts. #Election2017 pic.twitter.com/zVu1aZFuZT— Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) May 19, 2017
Just a reminder to register to vote this election as there is only a few days left and not enough young people doing it!Use your voice!— Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) May 18, 2017
"Now is the time to step up and make sure your voice is heard."@BerringtonEmily asks you to register to vote → https://t.co/7bYgtgvPDL pic.twitter.com/LW1O227NFY— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 17, 2017
Just a few days left to register. You can't really get cross if you don't put down your cross. Please vote. https://t.co/cBn7xgbxKc— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 16, 2017
If you're the type of person waiting for a celeb to tell you to register to vote then maybe you shouldn't vote cos you don't have a clue. 🖕— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) May 19, 2017
if i was a celeb i would totally shout out to who i was voting for, fuck the haters (and publicists for that matter)
between the tories and gop, it's gonna be 1984!
It's an open goal! 48% of referendum voters wanted to stay in the EU, Brexit is going to be a catastrophe, Theresa May is jittery and authoritarian, her Cabinet is incompetent, progressive policies (except on immigration) perform well in polls, and the Conservatives have been in power for seven years, so they have nobody else to blame for growing poverty and hardship.
But instead the Lib Dems are tripping over their own feet, Labour is led by a gang of incompetents who create more problems for themselves than the Government do, the national parties have almost no leverage, and everyone seems to treat power and accountability as an embarrassment they need to avoid so they don't sully their principles.
ugh i just wanna shake everyone. i can't vote SO EVERYONE ELSE PLEASE VOTE! i still have to live here and it's not like going home to trumpland is an appealing second option.
I have a Conservative friend who voted Tory in the last election (because her parents vote that way), and I haven't texted her back in a while bc we're both interested in politics and I don't want to hear the possibility that she'll vote for them again.
Then again here it's mandatory to vote so lol different culture I guess
But yeah, that strikes me as weird as well. Here in Germany you just get your notification in the mail and then you go the booth in the area you've been assigned to or you vote via mail. Voting isn't mandatory though, they should introduce that imo.
Honestly, at this point, I wish we had mandatory voting here. We'd never go for it because Americans a) forget about personal responsibility in the pursuit of their own freedoms and think not exercising their rights is also a form of freedom, and b) you'd still have people who'd decide not voting is a good way to say "screw you" to the government, but hell, maybe we wouldn't be in this mess if we'd had full turnout (or even in like, the 80s or 90s) instead of the 55% we had in 2016.
The Tories are so vile I've gone from "eh I'm not sure I could vote for Labour under Corbyn" to "YES COMRADE CORBYN FLY THE RED FLAG". Although I do live in one of the safest Tory seats in the country so I still might just draw a giant dick on the ballot paper.
