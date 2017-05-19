wiccan

In a Heartbeat - Official Trailer - LGBT Short Film



"A closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams."

Official trailer for the animated short film, In a Heartbeat. Available for free online Summer 2017

https://www.facebook.com/inaheartbeat2017/

© Beth David and Esteban Bravo 2017
Music by Arturo Cardelús https://www.arturocardelus.com/



Source
Tagged: , , ,