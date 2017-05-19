In a Heartbeat - Official Trailer - LGBT Short Film
"A closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams."
Official trailer for the animated short film, In a Heartbeat. Available for free online Summer 2017
https://www.facebook.com/inaheartbeat20
© Beth David and Esteban Bravo 2017
Music by Arturo Cardelús https://www.arturocardelus.com/
Source
crazy that a ringling thesis went viral enough to get a post here
Edited at 2017-05-19 02:41 pm (UTC)
how is it lgbt though? it's like when people were insisting on calling moonlight a movie about queer poc love
Or do you mean "it's not the entire acronym, it's a story about gay people only", then that's understandable.
Ok.
This is me when I see my work crush