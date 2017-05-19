Aishwarya Rai Arrives At The Cannes Film Festival
Sitting pretty and living the #LifeAtCannes 💕 #CannesQueen #AishwaryaAtCannes #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/oTeNrIklQV— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Bollywood star and veteran L'Oreal global ambassador Aishwarya Rai made it to Cannes today, and she has already dazzled everyone. She has not walked the red carpet yet, but her outfits thus far have mostly been received positively.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in @markbumgarner— A Fashionistas Diary (@afdiaries) May 19, 2017
Styled by - @theanisha #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodsty… https://t.co/Aulr8y03Fg pic.twitter.com/AzKQ8QA6LX
Reunited with our #Lorealista @EvaLongoria 😁🤗 #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/0NKLEWJoWV— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan twirls to perfection in this gorgeous gown by #MarkBumgarner pic.twitter.com/1LI0waWApH— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
The goddess of beauty is all set to live her #LifeAtCannes!— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Lips 💄: Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom pic.twitter.com/3HVGbzlsno
Make way for the queen 👑👑👑— Femina (@FeminaIndia) May 19, 2017
Check out #AishwaryaRaiBachchan's stunning #Cannes2017 look. pic.twitter.com/5GPcXg4ubk
Spellbound! Isn't she mesmerizing? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #LifeAtCannes #CannesQueen pic.twitter.com/EZ0LADaNQz— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Mamamia!— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 19, 2017
The French Riviera and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan make for one lethal combo.#AishwaryaAtCannes... we're obsessed! pic.twitter.com/xZmTTgD3oL
Favorite Cannes outfit worn by Aishwarya? She has been attending this festival for about 16 years
Eta: ok actually, I googled, and maybe Aish is right to stick with the safe hair
She is such a QUEEN ugh. what kind of effortless elegance.
I LOVE ITTTTTTT
I feel like it's time for me to rewatch Jodhaa Akbar.
edit: They came out kinda blurry but here they are :)
