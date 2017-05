Just finished listening to this and I love it. I think this album will be as life changing for me as Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. Reply

funky

I've loved everything Phoenix has done but the lyrics are kind of...rapey?

without the scrolling lyrics, i would have never known what they were. phoenix songs are always just gibberish to me lmao

the lyrics are indeed rapey



the lyrics are indeed rapey Reply

Same :[

I saw them perform this song live and it was soooo fucking good.

phoenix and beach house both have new music out? just in time to save summer 🌴😎

Beach house do as well?? OMG

this song is so GOOD! i can't wait for this album and their score for the beguiled

Musically it's a bop. Lyrically it's very off-putting.

mte

exactly :~

Nice song

They wanna be T-ara so bad!!!



oh i clicked this expecting a cover of this







lemme listen to this instead. less creepy.

i wish it was this classic tbh

Still patiently waiting for the song from sofia's calvin klein commercial!

