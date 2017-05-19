New Beach House song and album
Dream pop group Beach House release "Chariot": an outtake from their Depression Cherry sessions.
Bsides and Rarities is coming out on June 30th. The compilation contains every song they have ever made that does not exist on one of their records. The oldest is “Rain in Numbers” which was recorded in 2005, during the summer they formed the band.
B-Sides and Rarities Tracklist:
01. Chariot
02. Baby
03. Equal Mind
04. Used to Be (2008 Single Version)
05. White Moon (iTunes Session Remix)
06. Baseball Diamond
07. Norway (iTunes Session Remix)
08. Play the Game
09. The Arrangement
10. Saturn Song
11. Rain in Numbers
12. I Do Not Care for the Winter Sun
13. 10 Mile Stereo (Cough Syrup Remix)
14. Wherever You Go
Source: 1, 2, 3.
Hi!, we are happy to announce our Bsides and Rarities record is coming out June 30. There are two unreleased songs and a few remixed ones... https://t.co/fQc52pmdvL— Beach House (@BeaccchHoussse) May 17, 2017
Bsides and Rarities is coming out on June 30th. The compilation contains every song they have ever made that does not exist on one of their records. The oldest is “Rain in Numbers” which was recorded in 2005, during the summer they formed the band.
B-Sides and Rarities Tracklist:
01. Chariot
02. Baby
03. Equal Mind
04. Used to Be (2008 Single Version)
05. White Moon (iTunes Session Remix)
06. Baseball Diamond
07. Norway (iTunes Session Remix)
08. Play the Game
09. The Arrangement
10. Saturn Song
11. Rain in Numbers
12. I Do Not Care for the Winter Sun
13. 10 Mile Stereo (Cough Syrup Remix)
14. Wherever You Go
Source: 1, 2, 3.
i wonder if they'll tour a little