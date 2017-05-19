New Beach House song and album

Yesssssssss!!! I always need more Beach House in my life Reply

I'm shoooook @ getting old songs. Reply

me right now Reply

My fav Beach House album is Teen Dream so I'm really looking forward to this Reply

mine too. So much nostalgia Reply

it took me way too long to like this band tbh. Reply

love beach house. they're like a warm hug. Reply

What a lovely surprise! I'm going to listen to this tonight. Beach House puts me in a chill mode that won't be conducive to getting work done. Reply

Always hf new Beach House Reply

caaaan't wait Reply

Yes!!!!!! I remember seeing them live for the first time a few years ago and they were so amazing. Reply

i'll ave to check these out Reply

Nice Reply

Beach House has become one of my favorites, they're so good for every mood or occasion. I saw them live a few summers ago and felt like I did not take nearly enough drugs beforehand Reply

yes just in time to fit into my summertime sadness.



i wonder if they'll tour a little Reply

heck yeah, 10 mile stereo is probably my favorite song of theirs Reply

