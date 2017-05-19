Ruby Rose is mad

sorry but this is NAGL. 2:30 AM tweets are NEVER a good idea sis Reply

Thread

Link

Suddenly the Koons is Donald Trump Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't she australian.. it was probably like 5pm there (which makes it even more embarrassing!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please don't discourage her from acting a fool on social media, it is literally my favorite type of gossip (but now everyone's got """media training""" so it's rare) hahahah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sensitivity training is the white people version of home training. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As somebody said, she's Australian, lol.



This was like afternoon/early evening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. But wasnt she part of the #squad Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taylor called her and gave her a mission. this has renewed her #squad membership for the year. Reply

Thread

Link

lol "Tswift's Angels" :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right, no surprise this happened like 2 hours after katy released her TS diss track Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Katrina is flopping all on her own tho. Taylor probably isn't even needing to hit up the squad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And yet here are the tweets. 🐍 Is way too into being the victim to just let this go by without any response but too smart to do it herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is flopping on her own, but sis you know taylor's gonna tell her lackeys to speak up/for her, she's the type Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk if the coffee hasn't kicked in yet or what, but i thought i was having a stroke reading that first tweet Reply

Thread

Link

lmao its not just u bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol honestly! I'm still not sure what it means. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally have no idea what that first tweet means Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cocaine is a hell of a drug bb. No one sober will understand that mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still have no effing idea what she's saying, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did katy and ruby fuck or something because girl, why you mad? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i find it very tacky. she puts her down for 'attacking others' in the midst of a childish attack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nevermind that Taylor released Bad Blood along with that music video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they'd be a hot couple but would def break up in like a month lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ah, because she's Gay. So it must be about that... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ruby is like the most vocal and hyper defender from Swifty's squad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn...i can't believe i actually agree with ruby rose on something Reply

Thread

Link

She's part of the squad, right?



Either way, this isn't a good look. You can call out how shallow Katy's activism is without sounding like a bitter stan. I mean, what kind of petulant shit is "Purposeful Poop"? Is she 5 years old? Reply

Thread

Link

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017







love how she says this whilst in the midst of her own mean spirited attack love how she says this whilst in the midst of her own mean spirited attack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't stand people who claim to be about positivity and being against the cheap/mean-spirited... who then go on to do those things. Own your shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Says the nobody who threw fucking French fries at a waiter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's attacking MUSIC, tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





the squad is coming #pray4katy Reply

Thread

Link

This was just amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NOT TODAY SATAN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget that snakes failed with their mission, as always. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the anxiety this scene gave me was through the roof Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only watched it after I knew the lizard made it out. I feel you, bb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anytime anyone on ONTD posts a snake gif I shut that tab down real quick. *shudder* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol when i first watched this episode (at like 1 in the morning) i literally found myself standing up with my fists raised muttering, "omg bb pls go faster go faster GO FASTER YOU CAN MAKE IT OH JESUS OH JESUS," like a lunatic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this stressed me out so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just watched this at work and was in my office freaking out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think any movie has had me on the edge of my seat like this sequence. That shit was so wild, omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

flawless gif usage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks desperate and pathetic which says a lot because we're talking about Katy Perry too Reply

Thread

Link

Collect that friendship check, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

Ruby you shouldn't let Taylor drunk tweet from your twitter account like this. Reply

Thread

Link

i loled at "purposeful poop." i'm mentally 12 Reply

Thread

Link

same, I sometimes call pop "popop" so I get you tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

poop is never not funny! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only ever poop on purpose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I giggled. Poop is always funny until it's on you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too lmao. deliver, ruby, deliverrrrrr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay, but who even asked her? Reply

Thread

Link

Right?



I didn't even know this thing was part of the squad and she has some nerve to come for Katy's "flops" when she won't amount to not even 1 % of what Katy has done career wise. What a joke.



I guess Gigi is too famous now to care or to ride Swishy's coattails, Hailey exposed the squad for the fraud they are so she's gone, Selena is more self aware now and is probably tired of being seen as Taylors chihuahua, Cara is too busy in Hollywood, there's no one but the group B squad members like Ruby Rose to speak up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol! in this political climate her s\"squad" did the least. she should go back to throwing fries at waiters. Reply

Thread

Link

literally what is she even saying in the first tweet Reply

Thread

Link

no one knows what it means but its provocative...it got the stans wars going. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My lovely purposeful poop. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No one's made a "my beautiful dark twisted purposeful poop" joke yet?





Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link