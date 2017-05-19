Ruby Rose is mad
"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
Calls out KT Perry for being two faced...
I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. the'd be hits https://t.co/lrnBNP3S1E— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
This was like afternoon/early evening.
Either way, this isn't a good look. You can call out how shallow Katy's activism is without sounding like a bitter stan. I mean, what kind of petulant shit is "Purposeful Poop"? Is she 5 years old?
love how she says this whilst in the midst of her own mean spirited attack
I didn't even know this thing was part of the squad and she has some nerve to come for Katy's "flops" when she won't amount to not even 1 % of what Katy has done career wise. What a joke.
I guess Gigi is too famous now to care or to ride Swishy's coattails, Hailey exposed the squad for the fraud they are so she's gone, Selena is more self aware now and is probably tired of being seen as Taylors chihuahua, Cara is too busy in Hollywood, there's no one but the group B squad members like Ruby Rose to speak up.
No one's made a "my beautiful dark twisted purposeful poop" joke yet?