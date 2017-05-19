May 19th, 2017, 01:26 pm evillemmons Harry Styles performs 'Kiwi' for the first time!!!!! yaaaassource Tagged: james corden, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5353 comments Add comment
This song is so fun, and i'm a sucker for rock screaming lol
His jacket is nice.
kiwi, only angel and woman will be what makes or breaks his concerts tbh. they will surely be pulling the weight of the rest of his performances since they are actually fun live
