Stage Harry has returned!! He's getting better the more he sings live. He's very comfortable singing by himself now. Get that promo Harold! Reply

Thread

Link

tbh he still has a band behind him that can sing instead if he fucks up lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He does but having 4 other guys sing while he fucks around on stage ain't happening no more. Lol! These are more backing singers which definitely helps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the top part of the suit, but the pants are too big, i wanna see his body ....





This song is so fun, and i'm a sucker for rock screaming lol Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr. Too loose. Wanna see his legs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's actually a jumpsuit lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know but i just wanted to point out which part exactly i didn't like lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I missed stage hoe harry. You can tell he's still nervous playing the guitar during his other performances because he always looks down at the frets, so it's fun to see him not held back by an instrument that he's still learning. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah.. I enjoy this much more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was great and once again I love his outfit *__* Reply

Thread

Link

loooove this song. second fav behind only angel Reply

Thread

Link

me too! those better make it worth me fighting to the death to get his tickets lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte! Where is the love for Woman!? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my fav keeps alternating between this, only angel, and woman. and carolina. and from the dining table. idk basically this album has really really grown on me over the last week. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS I love this song, and he looked like he was having so much fun!! Reply

Thread

Link

This is the only song I really like on the album but I was also expecting the rest of the album to have this sound lol



His jacket is nice. Reply

Thread

Link

His hairline is looking good lately. Reply

Thread

Link

I was fully expecting his hairline to have quit his forehead by debut time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Worst song on the album Reply

Thread

Link

ugh love this song sfm. reminds me of a song but i cant remember what Reply

Thread

Link

I've been feeling the same way about this and meet me in the middle of the hallway. It's driving me nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this and "woman" are the best tracks tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lol i want to see ppl who said this song was stupid smh



kiwi, only angel and woman will be what makes or breaks his concerts tbh. they will surely be pulling the weight of the rest of his performances since they are actually fun live



Reply

Thread

Link

Carolina's "lalalala" asks if you've heard that song? (so much fun) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao carolina will never forgive me ! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm living for all these Harold posts Reply

Thread

Link

campaigning for a tag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link