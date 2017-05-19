May 19th, 2017, 05:09 pm costantinini MV: Camila Cabello - Crying In The Club sourceshe sampled genie in a bottle.. she did that Tagged: fifth harmony, music / musician (pop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 187187 comments Add comment
MV is on a budget though...
Katy better be praying to Joanne that everyone sucks right now 🙏
I don't think Camilla's voice is grating in this song, but the song is boring imo. I kept waiting for it to pick up because of the beat, and it picks up at around 3 minutes in and then that lasts a few seconds and it's boring again...And 'Crying in the club' title makes me laugh lol
Also there's a typo in the title, Cabrllo lmfao
this is happening with julia michaels-written songs too and once you hear it you can't ignore it, I blame the two of them for all this bad pop enunciation
This is literally copy+paste vocals here.
Did she hire black people for the club scenes to show the world she's not racist?
I can just imagine the radio requests fucking up.