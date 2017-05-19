I like the Genie in a Bottle sample, the song is a lowkey bop.



so lowkey that nobody even realizes it's a bop... Reply

So lowkey only dogs can hear it. Reply

Op, you will rot in hell for that gif Reply

Where's the budget? Reply

Epic saving it for 5H3. Reply

the first half feels like a completely different song. what happened to her wanting to make ed sheeran type of music huh? thought she thought 5H music was beneath her Reply

The first minute and a half is a different song. Reply

well she is making Ed Sheeran music, the song's a remix of his own Cheap Thrills cover. Reply

The first part totally sounds like "shape of you" Reply

I've Got Questions is awful. Reply

that intro is fucking horrible, this girl's voice is so bad omg why Reply

I'm overwhelmed at the amount of lackluster pop released this fine Friday morn



Katy better be praying to Joanne that everyone sucks right now 🙏 Reply

You can tell this is a Sia song, whenever Sia writes something, the artist tries to sound like her...



I don't think Camilla's voice is grating in this song, but the song is boring imo. I kept waiting for it to pick up because of the beat, and it picks up at around 3 minutes in and then that lasts a few seconds and it's boring again...And 'Crying in the club' title makes me laugh lol





Also there's a typo in the title, Cabrllo lmfao Reply

yeah I can definitely picture Sia singing this Reply

You can tell this is a Sia song, whenever Sia writes something, the artist tries to sound like her



this is happening with julia michaels-written songs too and once you hear it you can't ignore it, I blame the two of them for all this bad pop enunciation Reply

everyone except true artiste Carly Rae ofc











Edited at 2017-05-19 01:35 pm (UTC)

It was a sia demo, sia wrote it and it must have been floating around because Camilla sings it and sia said she has no idea who she is and didn't write it for her. Obv she listened to the reference track way too much cuz she's just singing straight like sia. Reply

I can't even tell this is any voice other than Sia's, except Sia wouldn't sound so budget.



This is literally copy+paste vocals here.

xtina still sounded like herself on her bionic sia songs (if not better) but her voice is... distinct, so. lol Reply

really bored of Sia's "pick a central image and write all the lyrics around that" lyrical formula at this point, and this isn't a particularly strong melody either, so bye Reply

this is an especially lazy example of that too Reply

this one, "Titanium", "Bird Set Free", "Elastic Heart", "Sledgehammer", "Fire Meet Gasoline", "House on Fire", "Confetti", "Footprints", "Cannonball", etc. it's become such a predictable pattern. Reply

The intro is so dramatic lmao that attempt at acting is killing me.



Did she hire black people for the club scenes to show the world she's not racist? Reply

her voice is beyond awful Reply

this song is going to be everywhere this summer. it definitely checks all the boxes for a radio hit. Reply

Imagine if this bland ass song ends up being the one to break the no women at Billboard curse



Edited at 2017-05-19 01:12 pm (UTC)

yeah I think it's a hit, as much as I hate to say it Reply

Yeah I have to admit, I can see it being everywhere. Reply

I could see it playing quite a bit this summer, namely because it has Sia's vibe written all over it. Reply

It will and everyone will assume its Sia.



I can just imagine the radio requests fucking up. Reply

no Reply

keep dreamin, sis. our latina queen is here to slay for the summer. Reply

what a sucky Cheap Thrills remake Reply

