Move over Mozart! Carly Rae Jepsen to play special show with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra!
The collaboration between Carly Rae and the TSO is being described as being one night only and is to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday (Queen of Canada!) Tickets are selling out fast juding by the show's ticket selection page.
She is also the headliner, and not opening for Hedley!
Bonus:
Source:
Can you imagine Carly opening the show with Run Away With Me and having a full orchestra behind her?? Whew!
Carlegend Slae Jepsus is queen of pop tyvm
rip your inbox though </3
JesusCarly Slay tbh
lmfao!
and then i left immediately.
This bitch:
That's right!
To dare compare Mozart with anyone is utter BLASPHEMY.
Bow before your divine, timeless, eternal KING, peasants :p
JesusCarly
https://vine.co/v/igV1AKIqAIP