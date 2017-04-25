Move over Mozart! Carly Rae Jepsen to play special show with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra!

ONTD's ironic stanning of this woman is almost fascinating to me. Reply

I don't think it's ironic at all sis lol

No Carly slander in here, sis. This post is a safe space! TYVM!

ironic? i would like to be excluded from this narrative.

Carlegend Slae Jepsus is queen of pop tyvm Carlegend Slae Jepsus is queen of pop tyvm

I AM SO CONFUSED

I thought it was ironic until I actually listened to her shit. She actually did that.

Idk if people are stanning her ironically. If u wanna see some next level ironic stanning you should look up the serious fans only Jason Derulo Facebook group

lol the intensity of the stanning is def exaggerated and on the ironic side but pretty sure every stan she has here does actually love her music cause its legit great pop music.

Emotion sides a & b have clearly not changed your life

it's not ironic~

there's nothing ironic about it! QUEEN-OF-POP





Reply

idk about anyone else but i genuinely love her and her music

lol it isn't ironic

OK I GOT IT! IT'S NOT IRONIC! Y'ALL CAN STOP REPLYING!

but..she has good music tho..its not ironic. It's real, betch

i'm so sad they stan for her and not grimes

it's ironic.. if it wasn't her music would actually be charting

Knowing ONTD's questionable taste idt it's ironic.

It's not just ontd. it's every gay blog/twitter. it's an epidemic.

iconic stanning tbh

lmaooo you should've known it was srs based on ONTD's general taste

rip your inbox though </3



rip your inbox though </3 Reply

lol it really isn't ironic

I legit have 2 signed posters framed and hanging in my house and all her albums on vinyl. Hahaha far from ironic!!!

She's really brilliant, though

Jesus Carly Slay tbh







Edited at 2017-04-26 01:17 pm (UTC) You need to get right w/Carly Slay tbh Reply

nothing ironic about my stanning!

it's not ironic. she's actually good. And I'm somebody who doesn't trust ontd's taste in music ever.

LA REINA ESSPLENDIOSA

this post..

That one fucking tear. How does Lisa Rinna not have career in playing mothers in teen shows? The whole bunny thing is iconic.

It's them scary ass lips. I hope it's fillers or whatever material eventually goes away.

She did in the OC lmao

She did in big time rush, playing the 'pretty' boy band member's heavily makeup-ed mother

is she..... is she canadian?

Yes! She placed 3rd on Canadian Idol, remember?

you better be baiting with this comment

i... truly did not know this



i have some soul searching to do Reply

lol YES

Knock on the door, leaving it open

It wasn't you, why was I hoping?

Said it before and I'll say it again

That I'll always be here when you need a friend







but then...



Oh baby, take me to the feeling

I'll be your sinner, in secret

When the lights go out

Run away with me

Run away with me







Edited at 2017-04-26 05:27 am (UTC) me during the opening with orchestra assisted "Roses" classy and calmly getting my l i f e.but then... Reply

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra is fantastic.



Edit: She is also the headliner, and not opening for Hedley!



lmfao!







Edited at 2017-04-26 05:34 am (UTC) Reply

lmao i'm still bitter. not even carlegend could get me to give a cent to hedley

they're honestly so boring live

i went!!!!! i got a single seat in the second row, and she sang to me the entire time. it was fucking incredible.

and then i left immediately.





and then i left immediately. Reply

I went, left immediately after she was done hahaha.

same, i refuse to give my money to hedley instead of her

This gif really captures the unfortunate vibe of my stand partner from high school orchestra

Lmao

THANK YOU.

To dare compare Mozart with anyone is utter BLASPHEMY.

Bow before your divine, timeless, eternal KING, peasants :p Reply

Queen

At least they style her better now

From David's Tea to the symphony! Good for her.

lmfao



i still remember scrolling past* that ontd post



*passed? i'm sleepy & i can't remember how to spell this word



Edited at 2017-04-26 06:09 am (UTC) Reply

People were laughing at ha, but now ONTD maked more efforts to promote ha than Scooter Braun, this Reverse Warholian expedition!

You were right the first time.

tbf, they barely promoted that davidstea event (and since when do they do events anyway lol) so no kidding barely anyone showed :/

Parent

lmfao that pic

I'm ready for Emotion Part 3 TBH

I'm waiting for her ho phase T B Q H

It's 2:30am and I need to be asleep but here i am



Reply

lmfao this is amazing. i had no idea this was her song

This is her BEST SONG. I'm offended

ikr I only know the sax part frm that spinning sea lion playing sax vine or w/e

smh sis. So many ppl in this post who need to get right w/ Jesus Carly

https://vine.co/v/igV1AKIqAIP lmao this is my fave one (the Jennifer Garner one for those who don't wanna click):

Parent

Aghhh I miss Vine everyday.

Bless bless bless

