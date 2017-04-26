Erin Moran's Brother to Scott Baio: 'My Sis Dumped You Because of Your Tiny Manhood'





christina aguilera - keeps gettin' better.mp3

omgggg

I remember a friend's father had died from throat cancer, in the end, even liquid food was painful for him.



This is just horrible, how can people not have some compassion Reply

Scott Baio is such a slimy, worthless little shit Reply

Scott Baio deserves to get dragged. Bless Tony Moran for putting him on blast. The last thing a grieving family needs is some asshole former coworker with a tiny dick putting their two cents in. Reply

You bash him ONLY because he supports Official Fuhrer @RealDrumpfy Reply

that's enough powerful reason Reply

for suggesting that she died of an overdose when she actually died of cancer.





wtf, fuck him Reply

Scott Baio is the turd that you keep flushing but it keeps popping back up. Reply

makes sense since he appears to be a tiny turd, those are the ones that refuse to flush 🤔



Edited at 2017-04-26 04:23 am (UTC)

Sounds about right. Reply

how do you guys come up with this stuff Reply

I remember watching his reality show (idk why lol) and he was insufferable. The whole show was basically about how douchy he was to his girlfriend. He's such a pos Reply

I remember that too. Even teenage me couldn't stop sideeyeing the fuck out of him and his now wife. I pity anyone who has to deal with him on a regular basis Reply

Good Lord...





I just hope Erin is happy wherever she is now. I'm glad she is no longer suffering and I do hope her family and friends are okay. Reply

RIP Erin, she was beautiful and I wouldn't wish throat cancer on anyone.



Happy Days reruns were my shit on Nick at Nite when I was like 10. It's still bizarre as fuck to me that we're talking about Scott Baio on ONTD, who my dumb 5th grade ass had a crush on back in 1995. Somehow I wasn't surprised when I first learned he was a douche, but better him than Henry Winkler tbh.



Reply

Henry Winkler writes children's books and seems lovely Reply

Henry Winkler seems chill as hell, between that and Arrested Development / staying in touch with Ron Howard / being able to laugh at the Fonz. I would have been devastated if he turned out to be horrible. Reply

You never hear anything bad about Henry Winkler. Everyone who has ever worked with him - or even just met him - raves about what a sweetheart he is. He's one of the genuinely good guys of Hollywood, along with Tom Hanks, Andrew Lincoln and Hugh Jackman (I'm sure there are other really nice guys in the business, but those are the ones I always hear the very best things about).



And Henry actually reached out to help Erin when she was homeless a few years ago, so that says a lot. Reply

FWIW, when Henry Winkler was at the convention I volunteer with a few years ago, after the first day, he got a call that his daughter (or perhaps daughter-in-law) had gone into labor & literally every single person on staff fully expected him to leave to be with his family, and was fully supportive of it, too.



... instead, he was back up there every day he'd originally contracted for, because he genuinely felt it wouldn't be right to let down people who wanted to meet him. He was genuinely nice, gave wonderful hugs, and was never short on smiles or laughter.



If anyone ever told me anything negative about Henry Winkler, it would crush my soul. Reply

I have a friend who works at a talent agency in Beverly Hills, and she has met every celebrity there is, and worked with many of them. She can't stand most of them. She calls Henry Winkler "the nicest, sweetest man in Hollywood." He's the kind of person who remembers all the secretaries names and places his own phone calls (he doesn't go through an assistant). He's unfailingly polite and patient. If he meets with her approval, he's got to be a good guy. Reply

I can't believe this guy was Jodie Foster's first kiss Reply

I HAD TO i'm sorry



No wonder she's a lesbian now.I HAD TO i'm sorry

omg Reply

The video is glorious lol @ 2:07 Reply

I have but it was over being too big.



I'm sorry but it's too much work to fuck a Coke can every day. Reply

HDU! The smallest anyone should go is 11 inches.



ONTD size queens are coming for you, sis! Reply

11 inches? Do you have to wearing glasses to see something so small???? Reply

I once pulled a "I think we're moving way too fast" after seeing a guy's dick, then ghosted him until he got the idea.



I mean I'm a ho and was fine with the speed at which things were moving, but his dick was tiny. Like so tiny penetrative sex would not be possible. No thank you to that tbh. Reply

Forreal now lol



I'd rather have someone with a big dick than someone with a cotton ball for a cock. I mean, you can work around a big dick, not everything has to be anal (I can't believe I just typed that smh), you can blow them or give them a handjob idk Reply

Not yet. Guys here have average to huge dicks. Well, there was this European guy who had a skinny dick but I'm fat so I was basically squishing it, he was good in bed, so. Reply

No bit I used to have a slight case of vaginismus so big dicks we're off the menu for me.



Then I ended up in bed with my best friend (now Bf) and I seriously considered backing off because he's a big boy.



If I hadn't already been his best friend and completely comfy An having feelings, I would've probably stopped it right there.



Luckily my level of comfort with him, made me relax so much I didn't feel a thing and I'm still riding that delicioso pene into the sunset 3/4 times a week.



Once had sex with a guy who was so tiny, that even though it was a drunk onenightstand, it didn't set off my vaginismus at all and I didn't even feel him. And I was used to small Guys being too big for me XD Reply

once i was hooking up w/ a guy and when i saw that he had a small dick i just left. Reply

I'm so sad because my FWB I was fucking for 3 months literally had the perfect sized dick, girth and length and everything... I've been spoiled now and I know I won't get so lucky to come across that again so soon. :( Reply

Guys I just had sex that was so good it took me ten mins to text a friend earlier because my arms couldn't stop shaking









Don't settle for less OR baios tiny manhood Reply

lmao best advice Reply

it took me ten mins to text a friend earlier because my arms couldn't stop shaking



omggggg jealous



Congrats on the sex, sis!

Reply

this inspirational comment Reply

lol congrats! Reply

Yasssssssss Reply

Inspirational words <3 Reply

A+ gif use! Reply

Lmao yaaaaas Reply

you rn Reply

congratulations on the grade A beef sis! Reply

lmao it's so wild when you have an hours-long fuck session and your limbs are like jelly lmao. i always get really hungry too for like crackers and cheese (idk) and my hands go numb Reply

