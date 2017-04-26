Erin Moran's Brother to Scott Baio: 'My Sis Dumped You Because of Your Tiny Manhood'



Follow up to this post

Actor Tony Moran, Erin Moran's brother, has fired back at Scott Baio for seeming to condemn Erin over her struggles with addiction and for suggesting that she died of an overdose when she actually died of cancer.

(Baio was asked on a radio show about Moran's death, and he replied: "For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself." He has since said that he didn't know at the time of his comment that she had cancer).






Erin Moran's husband of 25 years, Steven Fleischmann, said on Tuesday that throat cancer left her unable to speak at all for the last two months of her life, and that she had to be fed through a tube. This would appear to contradict Baio's claim in several tweets that his wife spoke to Erin less than a month ago:




