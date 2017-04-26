Erin Moran's Brother to Scott Baio: 'My Sis Dumped You Because of Your Tiny Manhood'
Follow up to this post
Actor Tony Moran, Erin Moran's brother, has fired back at Scott Baio for seeming to condemn Erin over her struggles with addiction and for suggesting that she died of an overdose when she actually died of cancer.
(Baio was asked on a radio show about Moran's death, and he replied: "For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself." He has since said that he didn't know at the time of his comment that she had cancer).
Erin Moran's husband of 25 years, Steven Fleischmann, said on Tuesday that throat cancer left her unable to speak at all for the last two months of her life, and that she had to be fed through a tube. This would appear to contradict Baio's claim in several tweets that his wife spoke to Erin less than a month ago:
I said "IF". @ChaseMit . My wife @MrsScottBaio spoke to Erin less than 1 month ago. You bash me ONLY because I support Pres @realDonaldTrump— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) April 24, 2017
source1 source2 source3 source4
This is just horrible, how can people not have some compassion
wtf, fuck him
Edited at 2017-04-26 04:23 am (UTC)
I just hope Erin is happy wherever she is now. I'm glad she is no longer suffering and I do hope her family and friends are okay.
Happy Days reruns were my shit on Nick at Nite when I was like 10. It's still bizarre as fuck to me that we're talking about Scott Baio on ONTD, who my dumb 5th grade ass had a crush on back in 1995. Somehow I wasn't surprised when I first learned he was a douche, but better him than Henry Winkler tbh.
And Henry actually reached out to help Erin when she was homeless a few years ago, so that says a lot.
... instead, he was back up there every day he'd originally contracted for, because he genuinely felt it wouldn't be right to let down people who wanted to meet him. He was genuinely nice, gave wonderful hugs, and was never short on smiles or laughter.
If anyone ever told me anything negative about Henry Winkler, it would crush my soul.
I HAD TO i'm sorry
have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
I'm sorry but it's too much work to fuck a Coke can every day.
Re: have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
ONTD size queens are coming for you, sis!
Re: have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
Re: have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
I mean I'm a ho and was fine with the speed at which things were moving, but his dick was tiny. Like so tiny penetrative sex would not be possible. No thank you to that tbh.
Re: have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
I'd rather have someone with a big dick than someone with a cotton ball for a cock. I mean, you can work around a big dick, not everything has to be anal (I can't believe I just typed that smh), you can blow them or give them a handjob idk
Re: have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
Re: have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
Then I ended up in bed with my best friend (now Bf) and I seriously considered backing off because he's a big boy.
If I hadn't already been his best friend and completely comfy An having feelings, I would've probably stopped it right there.
Luckily my level of comfort with him, made me relax so much I didn't feel a thing and I'm still riding that delicioso pene into the sunset 3/4 times a week.
Once had sex with a guy who was so tiny, that even though it was a drunk onenightstand, it didn't set off my vaginismus at all and I didn't even feel him. And I was used to small Guys being too big for me XD
Re: have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
Re: have you dumped a guy over the size of his dick, ONTD?
Don't settle for less OR baios tiny manhood
omggggg jealous
Congrats on the sex, sis!