Emma Watson says she's the girl who will get up and dance with zero alcohol in her system

I needs drugs in my system to sleep :( Also, for the past month, to breathe properly. Reply

I need drugs in my system to even come close to functioning like other humans and not killing myself :) Reply

same :( Reply

same. do you guys have a suggestion for a good anti anxiety :( I know I need to see a doctor but anyone? prescription or not.... Reply

that's me too. I can stay all night and day if I didn't take any kinda sleeping aids. Reply

I don't dislike dancing but I hate venues/events that you dance at...so I never dance Reply

I technically don't need any drugs or alcohol for anything. But I like to get together with my friends for drinks ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

forever jealous of people who can dance and not look awkward Reply

i know, sis Reply

she's just gettin down to this sick beat~ sis Reply

Edited at 2017-04-26 04:29 am (UTC) Hdu, she's a great dancer Reply

cause i back it up, cause i don't give a fuck Reply

The sad thing is I'm so white i cant even manage this. I'd fall down Oop. Reply

Ia, i only know how to ride dick not dance Reply

we interrupt this for standard eldvno tea:



My friend was the stage manager of Three Sisters and EW got the part because she dated the director, which I guess is an ok thing to do when it's in college. She also wrote for the school newspaper, and the director told my friend "everyone worked really hard on this play, so remember that when you review it", because she was super wooden, according to my friends who saw it.



ok, go back to whatever you were doing. Reply

hmm Reply

Would Emma Watson really need to be dating the director to get a part in the school play?



I mean I hate her acting as much as the next person but like... I'm pretty sure they'd find a way to get her in there. Reply

mte Reply

lol yeah, that's what I thought too.



And maybe I'm just not a fan but this interview is literally the first time I've seen a mention of her doing that play so unless OP brought that up before and I missed it, I find that ~info coming out just now way too convenient. Reply

it was a coincidence more than anything, but people thought it was funny because it hollywood you always hear about the "casting couch" Reply

the director probably got her to be in it because he was dating her, not the other way around. lol Reply

everyone worked really hard on this play, so remember that when you review it



o god i fuckin hate this logic Reply

I mean, I can go out and have fun without drinking/stoned but I have no kids or responsibilities so I'm going to enjoy these years. Reply

Dancing, I'm a bad dancer. Without alcohol,I'm way too self conscious.



Also, I love the slight high that hookah gives me, preferable to alcohol Reply

I don't drink anymore so I always dance/karaoke sober. If the music is to my liking, I'll dance like I just don't care. Karaoke in front of a crowd: I got to build up my nerve sometimes, but otherwise, who really cares. It's not X-Factor. Reply

Drinking just makes me sleepy :/ Reply

honestly it depends on the music for me and usually the crowd i'm with



if its some fiyaaaaah (lol) songs, i can dance with nothing in my system

same if i'm with my fun friends who like dancing



if i've got a drink in my system i can dance no matter what the situation is, so i'll usually have one anyway. and you're usually in a place where drinks are on the table (literally and figuratively) when you're dancing as well.

So jealous of people who can do this I need like 10 drinks for me to dance. Reply

"Got a lot of angry phone calls about taking the time to study."



Really? It helped her brand tho. Reply

Yep, it did wonders for her image. Completing a degree generally does, esp for child stars with a ~cerebral image. Reply

I dont drink so me going out and dancing is always done sober. But I usually would not ever think I had to say something about it. Reply

Emma says authenticity is one of her favorite words

bitch it would be



anyway, i need drugs in my system so i don't have ocd symptoms Reply

My favourite word is bukkake Reply

