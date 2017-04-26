Emma Watson says she's the girl who will get up and dance with zero alcohol in her system
"I'm the girl who will get up and dance with zero alcohol in her system. You need give me no excuse." —@EmmaWatson https://t.co/RUAp79UcUk pic.twitter.com/DGdZsR9P6J— Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) 25 de abril de 2017
ONTD's fave beige feminist was interviewed by non-problematic fave/legit queen/angel on earth Jessica Chastain while she (Emma) was in a bathtub in Paris (gotta take those 3 baths a day!). Some highlights:
- Says she loves fashion because it's so expressive and creative, and talks about how photographers always want to reinvent her because she was a child star and they want to show a new side of her
- Keeping her life private is one of her ways of trying to do her job well, since the less people know about her the more they'll be able to suspend their disbelief about the character she's playing
- Got a lot of angry phone calls about taking the time to study. Did the play Three Sisters while she was @ Brown
- Emma says authenticity is one of her favorite words, Jessica says it's the word that reminds her of Emma
- Emma says if there's a script she's considering, she gets everyone to read it - from her mom to the woman who does her nails
- Before the press tour, Emma deleted the e-mail app from her phone in order to creat boundaries, because social media/technology is addictive
- Loves to dance and needs no excuse for it
- Loves hip-hop
What are the things you need alcohol/drugs in your system for, ONTD?
My friend was the stage manager of Three Sisters and EW got the part because she dated the director, which I guess is an ok thing to do when it's in college. She also wrote for the school newspaper, and the director told my friend "everyone worked really hard on this play, so remember that when you review it", because she was super wooden, according to my friends who saw it.
ok, go back to whatever you were doing.
I mean I hate her acting as much as the next person but like... I'm pretty sure they'd find a way to get her in there.
And maybe I'm just not a fan but this interview is literally the first time I've seen a mention of her doing that play so unless OP brought that up before and I missed it, I find that ~info coming out just now way too convenient.
o god i fuckin hate this logic
Also, I love the slight high that hookah gives me, preferable to alcohol
if its some fiyaaaaah (lol) songs, i can dance with nothing in my system
same if i'm with my fun friends who like dancing
if i've got a drink in my system i can dance no matter what the situation is, so i'll usually have one anyway. and you're usually in a place where drinks are on the table (literally and figuratively) when you're dancing as well.
Really? It helped her brand tho.
I dont drink so me going out and dancing is always done sober. But I usually would not ever think I had to say something about it.
bitch it would be
anyway, i need drugs in my system so i don't have ocd symptoms