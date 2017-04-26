Emma Watson says she's the girl who will get up and dance with zero alcohol in her system

swamp monster

ONTD's fave beige feminist was interviewed by non-problematic fave/legit queen/angel on earth Jessica Chastain while she (Emma) was in a bathtub in Paris (gotta take those 3 baths a day!). Some highlights:

- Says she loves fashion because it's so expressive and creative, and talks about how photographers always want to reinvent her because she was a child star and they want to show a new side of her

- Keeping her life private is one of her ways of trying to do her job well, since the less people know about her the more they'll be able to suspend their disbelief about the character she's playing

- Got a lot of angry phone calls about taking the time to study. Did the play Three Sisters while she was @ Brown

- Emma says authenticity is one of her favorite words, Jessica says it's the word that reminds her of Emma

- Emma says if there's a script she's considering, she gets everyone to read it - from her mom to the woman who does her nails

- Before the press tour, Emma deleted the e-mail app from her phone in order to creat boundaries, because social media/technology is addictive

- Loves to dance and needs no excuse for it

- Loves hip-hop

