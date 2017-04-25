Prison Break 5x05 Promo

About that spoiler I mean, gurl. Of course MiSa will be end game, they've been selling those two since episode one. I can't really warm up to them, I mean they look good together but that's about it.



Plus, I hate Sara.

I like Sara better on her own. I've never liked the romance with Michael plot. It was okay in Season 1 and had a plot-purpose, but after that I didn't want it.



Sara hasn't seem him in what? 9 years? He left her and she moved on, and I don't see an issue with that.

Didn't she think that he died? I feel that changes the way people process things, because you can't get the same closure you would from a regular breakup.

He did die, and he had a fatal brain tumor. They just retconned it.

This show was only good for two seasons. Why need the extra three?! WAIT, because some of them don't have careers post Prison Break.

waaaaiiiiiit Prison Break is back?

lmao ikr



I stopped watching sometime during S3. Two questions:

- Didn't Sara die?

- Didn't MICHAEL die??

- Yes

- Yes



Sara's death was retconned in Season 4, and they said they beheaded someone who looked like her and Lincoln couldn't tell the difference. Michael's death was retconned for the revival, but they haven't even explained how he's not dead yet.

