Prison Break 5x05 Promo



Source

I just can't with them acting like Michael cares so much about Sara and a kid he's never even known. He hasn't been in their lives, and I feel like they all should have kind of moved on. [Spoiler (click to open)]I also hate that they're making Sara's husband out to be the villain so the season will probably end with Michael/Sara instead.
