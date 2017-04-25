Prison Break 5x05 Promo
Source
I just can't with them acting like Michael cares so much about Sara and a kid he's never even known. He hasn't been in their lives, and I feel like they all should have kind of moved on. [Spoiler (click to open)]I also hate that they're making Sara's husband out to be the villain so the season will probably end with Michael/Sara instead.
Plus, I hate Sara.
Sara hasn't seem him in what? 9 years? He left her and she moved on, and I don't see an issue with that.
I stopped watching sometime during S3. Two questions:
- Didn't Sara die?
- Didn't MICHAEL die??
- Yes
Sara's death was retconned in Season 4, and they said they beheaded someone who looked like her and Lincoln couldn't tell the difference. Michael's death was retconned for the revival, but they haven't even explained how he's not dead yet.
