Celebs React to Political News of the Day: Trump Fails to Withold $$$ From Sanctuary Cities. Sad!
Stop me if you've heard this one before: A judge walks into a courtroom and blocks Trump's executive order. https://t.co/ot51tgm1IB— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 26, 2017
Another federal judge has stopped Trump, this time over yanking fed funds from sanctuary cities--something only Congress can do. He's 0-3.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 26, 2017
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/cH6YdBtppu— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 25, 2017
Checks and balances. https://t.co/qGXotgkUFm— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 25, 2017
Looks like someone was seen in court https://t.co/xiS6QoNBwU— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 25, 2017
(Lauren is an award winning Teen Vogue writer)
not even merkel's bullshit answer to the "are you a feminist" bait question can ruin it
ivanka also got booed + her brand just got slammed for using sweatshops
it's been a great day for drumpf family failures, really
Can we talk about this?
There is some great stuff in here lmao potentially disturbing if you're not familiar with "red pilling"
"Understand that in the old days, women were not brought up the way they are today. Before feminism, there was less freedom, and therefore it was not necessary to teach women consequence. Consequence was strictly a man’s game. Feminism took the lid off pandora’s box, but the mothers, and the daughters of those mothers never internalized, learned, or passed down the concept of responsibility for their freedoms, only the freedom itself.”
"statistically I’m overdue for a false rape allegation. You can’t have sex with this many women without getting one"
In another of the forum’s numerous discussions about false rape allegations, Fisher advised that by posting a sign above your bedroom door stating the premises were under surveillance and, “By entering, you consent to being video and audio taped,” men could shield themselves from prosecution under privacy laws. However, Fisher cited no authority suggesting such a waiver would be legally effective.
When I'm out with friends, including girls, you know EXACTLY what the conversation will entail, it's gossip or fashion, pop culture, trendiness, personal experiences. Nothing abstract. They do not chat in the abstract...when I told myself I thought they were smart, I really had the footnote in the back of my head... smart.. for a woman...But you know what two-way conversation I'm never going to have with a woman is? About how interesting special relativity is. How I consider the free-will argument to be moot because time travel causes paradoxes that render the concept nonsensical. Oh, sure, they'll be interested, or at least act like they are. But there will be no two way conversation...I don't hate women. I just understand what use they are to me.
Also the fact ICE agents are legally allowed to call themselves "the police" as they claim it's an "international word for law enforcement" but they are under no circumstances the cops and do not have the same rights cops do when dealing with suspects.
People need to keep fighting, just to stave it off as long as possible and take whatever small victories they can, but it's one of those things where defeat is almost inevitable.
speaking of celebs and trump
i hope her entire family disowns her. and it's a true tragedy that the most prominent trans person in the world/america is this much of a nightmarish asshole that doesn't care about them because she will never be put in the vulnerable positions that they are.
