Celebs React to Political News of the Day: Trump Fails to Withold $$$ From Sanctuary Cities. Sad!

ivanka getting booed made my week

Is there a video? I'd be so embarrassed, why would you even attend that summit knowing what your father has said/ done to women? Do these people lack self-awareness or do they really just feel no shame at all? Reply

Yes Reply

ivanka has no shame, and maybe she really is delusional to an extent. i think she really expects people to sit there and listen to her peddle bullshit because she is a woman who has a job. Reply

Edited at 2017-04-26 03:23 am (UTC)

mte, it added years to my lifespan

not even merkel's bullshit answer to the "are you a feminist" bait question can ruin it Reply

They should be booed off the planet. Reply

Hope this stops SB 4 in Texas tomorrow. Reply

he's about to get bounced as hard as the blackhawks Reply

michael moore said he's getting impeached next term and i was like, next term?!?! Reply

Lol I think he's gonna be reelected tbh. Yes, America is that stupid Reply

Ugh I think he's right unfortunately. Reply

ew no Reply

i have a gut feeling that he's not going to last. i had the same feeling when he got the nom, i knew that he was going to win Reply

I refuse to believe he's going to be re-elected. It can't happen, we'll all be dead. It just can't happen. Reply

They need to change the logo! I hope they're cursed until they do (I say this as a Chicago sports fan) Reply

how easily we forget most of 2016 when every sane person would never have believed he would end up president. he is also not really the first president to be total fuck up and make 2 terms (how easily we forget most of the early 2000s) and likely way before then if you know the real history of some of our presidents. i agree with those who believe he could end up with 2 terms. the fact that despite the popular vote he still wound up with any votes is enough to make me believe people will still be just as if not more stupid in 2020 Reply

I fucking love this reference. Reply

I had a dream recently that he had a heart attack and died; it was great. Reply

his admin reminds me of someone trying to juggle for the first time and failing miserably



ivanka also got booed + her brand just got slammed for using sweatshops



it's been a great day for drumpf family failures, really Reply

He should google a civics article or smth. Reply

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2 017/04/25/the-republican-lawmaker-who-se cretly-created-reddit-s-women-hating-red-p ill.html



http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2 017/04/25/the-republican-lawmaker-who-se cretly-created-reddit-s-women-hating-red-p ill.html

There is some great stuff in here lmao potentially disturbing if you're not familiar with "red pilling"

Choice quotes



"Understand that in the old days, women were not brought up the way they are today. Before feminism, there was less freedom, and therefore it was not necessary to teach women consequence. Consequence was strictly a man’s game. Feminism took the lid off pandora’s box, but the mothers, and the daughters of those mothers never internalized, learned, or passed down the concept of responsibility for their freedoms, only the freedom itself.”



"statistically I’m overdue for a false rape allegation. You can’t have sex with this many women without getting one"



In another of the forum’s numerous discussions about false rape allegations, Fisher advised that by posting a sign above your bedroom door stating the premises were under surveillance and, “By entering, you consent to being video and audio taped,” men could shield themselves from prosecution under privacy laws. However, Fisher cited no authority suggesting such a waiver would be legally effective.

Reply

WTF did I just read? Reply

Before feminism, there was less freedom, and therefore it was not necessary to teach women consequence. Consequence was strictly a man’s game.



Ahahahahahahahahaha. This is truly, truly incredible. Reply

also







When I'm out with friends, including girls, you know EXACTLY what the conversation will entail, it's gossip or fashion, pop culture, trendiness, personal experiences. Nothing abstract. They do not chat in the abstract...when I told myself I thought they were smart, I really had the footnote in the back of my head... smart.. for a woman...But you know what two-way conversation I'm never going to have with a woman is? About how interesting special relativity is. How I consider the free-will argument to be moot because time travel causes paradoxes that render the concept nonsensical. Oh, sure, they'll be interested, or at least act like they are. But there will be no two way conversation...I don't hate women. I just understand what use they are to me.

Reply

i have a sick fascination with reading the woman hating reddits like redpill and incel. i like being reminds how terrible men can be. Reply

His obsession with being accused of rape let's me know that he has almost certainly either committed rape, or intends to in the future. Reply

Yes, I remember seeing it on /r/all. I didn't get to read it. Will bookmark the article as well as following reddit comment threads about it. XD Reply

I saw that earlier today and was horrified. I can't believe people actually think like that. Like trying to say that rape isn't that bad because the rapist enjoys it? Ugh. Reply

Sub communities like this are why I side-eye every single person who says they visit reddit. "But it's not all bad!!" is the same mental gymnastics people like 45 supporters use. Reddit ALLOWS these sub comms to exists. Reply

this comes as absolutely no surprise to me. if anything, i'm convinced that there are more people in congress who run around online as trolls. Reply

I literally JUST saw this. Horrifying. I always hate read the red pill and I used to hate read incels but I think now it's in private more or some shit. What losers tbh. 'Involuntary celebates' my ass. Reply

this dude is my local rep. he responded to a local news station earlier and told them he's not going to resign. his defense is such bullshit. http://www.wmur.com/article/state-lawma ker-admits-saying-some-injudicious-thing s-about-women/9562347 Reply

oh fuck, he's from NH. Reply

Jfc what a vile disgusting pig. He hates women but he's ready to take their votes and tax money. Republicans are useless but once in a while they get scared enough of their rogue nutjobs creating a distraction so they push them out. Here's hoping this creep is unemployed soon. Reply

ha what a loser Reply

It was a San Francisco judge that blocked the plans. I wonder what Sessions is going to say. Will he denigrate bays? SF's row houses? Say that the area is inconsequential because it doesn't grow corn? Reply

we're going to war tomorrow! Reply

I'm terrified for this senate meeting Reply

but HRC was the real war hawk and Jill Stein/Bernie would save us all so it was pointless to vote, amiright? Reply

Guess I should get some beer and pizza then. (No but seriously, is that what people think?) Reply

i wonder if they get tired from all the winning Reply

What does that mean? (Sanctuary cities) Reply

If cops pull over undocumented ppl they won't call ICE (unless it's like smth major I think)



Edited at 2017-04-26 03:22 am (UTC)

Cops won't spend their time/resources enforcing immigration laws. Reply

Basically, it's not the cops jobs to check everyone's immigration status and opens them up to civil action (such as if they kept someone they believed were an illegal immigrant and they turned out to be a citizen). There's also the fact Judges hate ICE agents as they tend to hang around outside courtrooms waiting for the judge to be done so the person can be immediately arrested and deported.



Also the fact ICE agents are legally allowed to call themselves "the police" as they claim it's an "international word for law enforcement" but they are under no circumstances the cops and do not have the same rights cops do when dealing with suspects. Reply

This is monsterous: members of Congress & their staff would get the guarantee of keeping this Obamacare regulations. https://t.co/xCpwWaa19b — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) April 26, 2017





Edited at 2017-04-26 03:21 am (UTC) Did y'all hear the current version of the Obamacare replacement would erase pre-existing conditions coverage for everyone except members of Congress? It won't pass, hopefully, but still. These greedy motherfuckers. I hate these faux-Christian Republicans. Reply

Yes, they are total scum. Hopefully people will give them hell again. Reply

I cannot wait for the Town Halls. Reply

I wish anyone opposed to ACTUAL health care reform (single payer) would read an economics text book. Our health care system is SO inefficient (for consumers). Reply

I was appalled at how many congressmen during their town halls outright said that basic health care isn't a right. I don't understand how they can think that way. Life, liberty, and justice for all... except those who can't afford it. Reply

I actually think this one might, unfortunately. The Freedom Caucus (gag) is coming around, allegedly. If it doesn't, it'll be because it wasn't awful enough and they'll just keep going until they get there.



People need to keep fighting, just to stave it off as long as possible and take whatever small victories they can, but it's one of those things where defeat is almost inevitable. Reply

Shameless monsters Reply

lmao this is unreal Reply

Chris Cillizza getting his ass handed on twitter was sweet. Reply

Why is CNN so up his ass lately? Reply

CNN and MSNBC has been on a scum hiring spree. Reply

The head of CNN is hiring a bunch of douchebags because he thinks of them as great characters in a ~drama or some shit

Reply



CNN hires the worst people for their panels, I can't. That's why all of them devolve into screaming matches. Reply

Fuck you Trump- stop trying to fuck over sanctuary cities. Reply

Caitlyn Jenner doesn't regret voting for Trump, but says the President has "made some mistakes" on LGBT issues https://t.co/saGvqvfuef pic.twitter.com/r8vUsV81rd — CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2017





i hope her entire family disowns her. and it's a true tragedy that the most prominent trans person in the world/america is this much of a nightmarish asshole that doesn't care about them because she will never be put in the vulnerable positions that they are.

People need to stop giving her the platform to speak. Reply

i was so pissed off when NPR Hear & Now played an interview with her the other day. NPR fell off a long time ago, but I was still pissed. Reply

republicans are such dumbasses Reply

she's consistently terrible. Reply

oh god Reply

She is so stupid.... I'm tired of all the shit "career politicans" get. Look what happens when you get a newcomer like Trump, he has no idea how to do ANYTHING. Reply

Just saw this. I can't. Reply

