it was so nice to see may and daisy working together again, and even though i knew it would just be ~badass scenes, i was hoping for some kind of heart to heart moment, something with daisy telling her about the real world, how she taught her everything she knew, something. but i'll take what i can get



it's so nice having trip back and working with the team. i really hope there's a trip/daisy reunion scene, considering how he died. i'm glad they at least made sure to show daisy hearing he's there and having a reaction



i think the fuck not @ the idea that there was something good in ward all along. i guess in the sense that he wasn't born evil so if things had been different, he maybe wouldn't have been a murdering nazi, i can accept that, but still. anyways, the stuff about aida building bodies and people had me worried for a moment, but i do think the last scene with skye and ward, talking about the framework version of them, and her coming back and working things out, made me think that's the ending they're going for, framework skyeward can have all the happy endings they want, as long as it's not real and i never have to see it :)



Edited at 2017-04-26 03:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I really, really hope they don't bring Ward back via LMD. The last thing any of the team needs is having a "good" version of the guy that tortured them physically and emotionally on the team. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can see it being very tempting for the show, because brett is their friend and a very polarizing character and they might see it as a potentially interesting story to tell (i strongly disagree), but i just really can't see how they could justify that happening in the story at this point, especially not without also bringing trip and hope over. and i can't see that happening, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Once again, Trip and Ward were the best parts of the episode. I've missed Trip so fucking much and it's been so nice to see him again.



And this episode proved that without the influence of a kidnapping, abusive monster, Ward's a better person! Love the smell of validation that's too little, too late.



Can't stop laughing at Bakshi hitting on that lady by suggesting they go "furniture shopping". Reply

Thread

Link

Um, Ward was in jail for arson. The "good" Ward still tried to kill his parents and burned down his house. Also, he's not real and has no connection at all to the murdering Nazi piece of shit we all knew and loathed for years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THISSSSS! He was a piece of shit even before the 'bad influence' came along. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I don't get how this is validation or whatever. 100% fake Ward made up of computer programming vs actual real Ward who turned down every chance to do the right thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do people actually argue that it was the influence of his abuse that made him the way he was? people just don't accept that as an excuse to justify it or defend him.



you and other shitty ward stans have always had trouble telling the difference between a reason and an excuse



just because his past abusee shaped him into the abusive murdering monster he became, doesn't make him any less of an abusive murdering monster



Edited at 2017-04-26 03:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ward's a better person! Love the smell of validation that's too little, too late.



oh pleaaase. i can't wait til you fall from your high horse.

Everyone has bad influences, not everyone becomes a fucking nazi assassin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

trip/simmons...i could have had everything! they could have been cloak and dagger! now i have to get those characters on freeform?! Reply

Thread

Link

Trip/Jemma would be miles better than romantic Fitzsimmons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-04-26 03:42 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want this like burning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I died when Bakshi was all "I'll take you furniture shopping." The writers have not been subtle going after the administration. Reply

Thread

Link

"alternative facts" too. Like this whole framework arc has been dig after dig of Trump and his administration lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you!!! I'm always stoned and nobody brought it up in the last post, i thought i was imagining it lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And in Coulson speech about "alternative facts" !



Edit: Sorry I didn´t see that this is mentioned above. BTW, isn´t someone of Marvel a donor or something in 45s administration? I know the show has low ratings, but I don´t think they´ll be happy with the similarities



Edited at 2017-04-26 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

boring ass episode. idgaf about woobified w*rd



if they bring anyone back over it better be gqmf trip and mack's daughter lbr Reply

Thread

Link

So Aida's figured out a way to become a real girl eh?? Maybe Ward, Tripp and Hope can all get some bodies and head back to to real world instead lol



I wonder if they're going to have their framework memories (leading to Mack dealing with the loss of his daughter again, May's feeling about Bahrain/working for Hydra, Fitz killing Agnes etc) or if they'll just have them not remember (except maybe Aida will have Fitz keep his memories so he'll be "her" Fitz? and then they'll have to somehow get his memories back?)



I'm guessing Aida will get her real body cause it'll make her easier to kill. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sure they'll all have their memories of what they did in the framework. no way would they pass up all that character angst for next season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chloe said in an interview they're all coming out of the Framework with even more trauma saddled on them so there's that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if aida's built something to make her a human body there's no excuse to not bring trip back

my only concern is that we'd get framework!trip, so his relationship w/ daisy wouldn't be the same as it was with real trip. but WHATEVER just bring him back so daisy/trip can rise

i don't care for this ward at all just let him be dead already no one CARES Reply

Thread

Link

I think that if they bring back Tripp, probably they´ll use it for Simmons because I think he´ll be the most afected after all what he did in the Framework (just remember how he was the first half of season two and he was the victim then) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the show calling The T*ump administration hydra/Nazis with that alternative facts line. I feel like they're gonna use the machine Ada builds to bring back Tripp and Ward. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like if anything, they're setting up the team to have to give up the chance to bring framework trip, ward and especially hope, back to the real world to kill aida because they can't risk letting her live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this Agents of HYDRA arc.



They're setting up that consciousness from the framework can be made into a real live boy or girl. I hope this means Trip will be back, even as a recurring. No to Ward please.



p.s. Every time I look at Ian, I always have a pang for The Fades.



Edited at 2017-04-26 04:38 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I just rewatched The Fades. That show had some serious talent. I'm bummed we'll never get a between IDC and Daniel Kaluuya and watch them fight the emerging fades. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am liking the Framework storyline, but I also kind of dislike it at the same time? It's weird. I'm not quite sure how they're going to stretch it out for 3 more episodes now that they're on such a tight time-table to stop Aida. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it's interesting but ultimately we know they'll get out of it so it feels like it's dragging. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this idea they're playing with that nobody is born good/evil, that it's a series of circumstances that build us into who we are, and a subtle change in those circumstances could make us someone else completely. Reply

Thread

Link

Can someone explain to me why you cannot say "I like Ward" unless you want to be accused of being a Hitler/Trump supporter? Wtf made people react so harshly? It's just a silly show. Reply

Thread

Link

Normally I love to hate Ward, but I feel like the Framework showed how he different he could be if Victoria Hand had gotten to him first.



I don't begrudge him burning down the home of his shitty parents. Of all his sins on the show that's the most understandable.



Still glad Skye shot him though.



Edited at 2017-04-26 08:48 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Certain people woobified Ward and vilified the team every single time Ward did something manipulative or evil for years. It's led to a lot of people on here having no patience for Ward stans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because people who like Ward don't like him because he adds to the story but like him because of his personality etc. There's exceptions, of course, but most people who simply say they like Ward are okay with what a shitty person the character is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so hard for me to give a single fuck about fake Ward. Even his 100% computer code he's a dick.



Personally I would have preferred more Victoria Hand and zero Grant Ward. It actually kind of hurts hearing him talk about her knowing that Ward murdered her in the real world.



I love May and Daisy getting some scenes together. My girls.



Fitz with his nazi haircut is so sinister. I love it. Reply

Thread

Link

I noticed even ~good guy framework Ward was still weirdly obsessive about Skye/Daisy and had no faith in her being able to take care of herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His obsession with Daisy is so creepy. That's part of why I hate that he's in this storyline, because while Skyeward shippers are probably creaming themselves over this, for me it's just another way to fuck around with Daisy's head.



Everything Ward has done - from kidnapping her, to lying to her, to self-injuring to try to force her to come see him - it was always about controlling her. Hive was clearly influenced by Ward because he still had that obsession with Daisy, and she's been so emotionally messed up. The sheer amount of psychological damage of having a "good" but 100% unreal person who looks like the rapist/murderer/traitor who was fixated on you has to be severe.



Having everyone have to deal with a "good" version of Ward via LMD as people are predicting is just not a storyline I'm interested in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. He's still gross which makes sense since Ward would be based on our team's brain scans. When he went off to "find Skye" rather than set up and work with Shield it just further proves that even fake Ward is more about his obsession with Daisy than he is about being a good person or any sort of hero. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link