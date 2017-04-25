April 25th, 2017, 11:02 pm klutzy_girl Agents of SHIELD - 4.20 - Farewell, Cruel World! - Promo Source Tagged: agents of s.h.i.e.l.d. (abc), marvel, television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4040 comments Add comment
it's so nice having trip back and working with the team. i really hope there's a trip/daisy reunion scene, considering how he died. i'm glad they at least made sure to show daisy hearing he's there and having a reaction
i think the fuck not @ the idea that there was something good in ward all along. i guess in the sense that he wasn't born evil so if things had been different, he maybe wouldn't have been a murdering nazi, i can accept that, but still. anyways, the stuff about aida building bodies and people had me worried for a moment, but i do think the last scene with skye and ward, talking about the framework version of them, and her coming back and working things out, made me think that's the ending they're going for, framework skyeward can have all the happy endings they want, as long as it's not real and i never have to see it :)
Edited at 2017-04-26 03:20 am (UTC)
And this episode proved that without the influence of a kidnapping, abusive monster, Ward's a better person! Love the smell of validation that's too little, too late.
Can't stop laughing at Bakshi hitting on that lady by suggesting they go "furniture shopping".
you and other shitty ward stans have always had trouble telling the difference between a reason and an excuse
just because his past abusee shaped him into the abusive murdering monster he became, doesn't make him any less of an abusive murdering monster
Edited at 2017-04-26 03:21 am (UTC)
oh pleaaase. i can't wait til you fall from your high horse.
Everyone has bad influences, not everyone becomes a fucking nazi assassin.
Edited at 2017-04-26 03:42 am (UTC)
Edit: Sorry I didn´t see that this is mentioned above. BTW, isn´t someone of Marvel a donor or something in 45s administration? I know the show has low ratings, but I don´t think they´ll be happy with the similarities
Edited at 2017-04-26 10:36 pm (UTC)
if they bring anyone back over it better be gqmf trip and mack's daughter lbr
I wonder if they're going to have their framework memories (leading to Mack dealing with the loss of his daughter again, May's feeling about Bahrain/working for Hydra, Fitz killing Agnes etc) or if they'll just have them not remember (except maybe Aida will have Fitz keep his memories so he'll be "her" Fitz? and then they'll have to somehow get his memories back?)
I'm guessing Aida will get her real body cause it'll make her easier to kill.
my only concern is that we'd get framework!trip, so his relationship w/ daisy wouldn't be the same as it was with real trip. but WHATEVER just bring him back so daisy/trip can rise
i don't care for this ward at all just let him be dead already no one CARES
They're setting up that consciousness from the framework can be made into a real live boy or girl. I hope this means Trip will be back, even as a recurring. No to Ward please.
p.s. Every time I look at Ian, I always have a pang for The Fades.
Edited at 2017-04-26 04:38 am (UTC)
I don't begrudge him burning down the home of his shitty parents. Of all his sins on the show that's the most understandable.
Still glad Skye shot him though.
Edited at 2017-04-26 08:48 am (UTC)
Personally I would have preferred more Victoria Hand and zero Grant Ward. It actually kind of hurts hearing him talk about her knowing that Ward murdered her in the real world.
I love May and Daisy getting some scenes together. My girls.
Fitz with his nazi haircut is so sinister. I love it.
Everything Ward has done - from kidnapping her, to lying to her, to self-injuring to try to force her to come see him - it was always about controlling her. Hive was clearly influenced by Ward because he still had that obsession with Daisy, and she's been so emotionally messed up. The sheer amount of psychological damage of having a "good" but 100% unreal person who looks like the rapist/murderer/traitor who was fixated on you has to be severe.
Having everyone have to deal with a "good" version of Ward via LMD as people are predicting is just not a storyline I'm interested in.