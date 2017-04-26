April 26th, 2017, 09:58 am costantinini 5H Ally Brooke singing the National Anthem at the San Antonio Spurs Playoff sourcelegend Tagged: fifth harmony, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
You could hear the rust on her vocal cords rubbing together in spots. Uncontrolled in spots. Faulty intonation.
She sounds good to me. The American anthem is so fucking boring tho.
Hopefully she polishes up those vocals in time for her Christian solo album! Get those holy coins sis!
Edited at 2017-04-26 03:32 am (UTC)
I saw this posted this on social media smh
i just have to block the gross and racist comments social media brought us. white people keep showing us how they ain't shit.
and apparently, her part in the song was cut in the movie
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I can't @ her casually just standing there and slaying!
when will your favs slay in a tracksuit?!?!?!?!