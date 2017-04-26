whitney whoston? Reply

This amateur mess.



You could hear the rust on her vocal cords rubbing together in spots. Uncontrolled in spots. Faulty intonation. Reply

I thought she also sounded out of breath right from the beginning

I'm starting to think nothing looks flattering on her, poor girl. She's the only non-problematic one, right?



She sounds good to me. The American anthem is so fucking boring tho.



She's just super short and for some reason her stylist picks the worst clothes for short people. Reply

That ending. Oh dear. Reply

idk who ellie brooke is but I'm sure she's making her local church very proud Reply

legend Reply

idk but GO SPURS GO!



She used to have the best vocal to me. Idk what happened. Maybe lack of vocal training over time? Some of those notes were rough.



Hopefully she polishes up those vocals in time for her Christian solo album! Get those holy coins sis!



Edited at 2017-04-26 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

I think Ally still is the best in 5H technique wise, but they all declined and were at their best on X Factor rip. Probably because of fatigue. And Lauren declined the most so that's probably fatigue + all that smoking. Reply

I saw this posted this on social media smh Reply

omg Charles is forever going on about how much he hates San Antonio and his trash opinions on SA women. he needs a new shtick. Reply

She strained so much at the end. She needs vocal coaching or her voice is going to get fucked up. Reply

bring back El Charro de Oro!!! (and Julian Castro, tbh....this mayoral election is a M E S S)



Reply

adorable.



i just have to block the gross and racist comments social media brought us. white people keep showing us how they ain't shit. Reply

preach it! he got so much hate on Twitter after he made his anthem debut. gross ass racists wondering why a Mexican was singing the national anthem, etc. the Spurs responded by bringing him back a million times though and making sure it was televised....bless them. Reply

crying, like....someone help these girls Reply

can we talk about how Russell Westbrook is gonna be watching the rest of the playoffs from his couch at home tho? Reply

Im sorry but her voice does not stand out. There are probably a few hundred girls in the industry right now that have her sound vocally. Reply

When are they going to release new music? Camila is going to slay with that fast and furious song imo Reply

lmao don't count on it. it's flopping in north america. it's doing better in latin america, but still not good.



and apparently, her part in the song was cut in the movie Reply

they retired already Reply

yall are doing too much. i was expecting way worse looking at the comments. she did good. nothing amazing but this is one basic ass song. and acapella on top of it. Reply

its not basic when you've had other vocalist do vocal gymnastics and Ally here is sounding like she is out of breath from the start Reply

all that strain... Reply

