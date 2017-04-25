OP I just want you to know that Cheese Larson retweeted me last week. LOL Reply

Thread

Link

that's so cool! what was the tweet about? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was about Anna Boden directing Captain Marvel!



I totally thought of you cause I know you are a fan of la fromage.



BTW have you seen Free Fire yet? Is it worth seeing? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i guess Reply

Thread

Link

i literally said this out loud when I saw it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

zzzzzzzzz Reply

Thread

Link

not a flattering pic and that hair trend needs to go back to the graveyard Reply

Thread

Link

That 80's hair is awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lana del Rey can keep it but otherwise ita! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someon PLEASE get Maura Tierney to play Brie's mom in something Reply

Thread

Link

Whoa THAT's who she looks like! It had been driving me nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was giving me Catherine Deneuve crossed with Summer Glau but I see Maura too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yessssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd second that motion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

weird angle, i don't like the missing right arm

her face looks nice tho Reply

Thread

Link

the angle makes her head look bigger than the rest of her body so it's nagl Reply

Thread

Link

The part about the group chat with Emma Stone, JLaw, Lena Dunham, and Amy Schumer sounds like a special form of hell. Reply

Thread

Link

3/5 of them are Oscar winners, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

further proof that the oscars are shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lena dunham seems random Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's a white feminist nightmare Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good god no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I could handle Emma, Jlaw and Brie but Amy and Lena are the woooorstttt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jordan Peele's next horror story incoming. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pass Reply

Thread

Link

most independent young star... Reply

Thread

Link

her boobs look gr8 Reply

Thread

Link

i forgot that ONTD hates her :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I don't hate her. I just always forget about her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly had no idea until right now. I didn't think she was problematic. She doesn't even pretend to like Casey Affleck I thought ONTD liked ha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait when did ONTD start hating her?! wtf! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no one here like HATES her tho



most of it seems like disinterest? idc i think she looks gorgeous on this cover Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't, I like her.



Also idt anyone who was truly bland (since that's what some of ontd likes to use as reason to dislike an otherwise unproblematic white woman) would have been the way she was towards Harassfleck, so idg that either.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD doesn't hate her. She very visible in her disdain for Casey Affleck (from a body language point of view). That made a lot of folks really like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her too, actually. Even aside from her glorious disdain for C*s*y *ffl*ck, I think she's really sweet and cute and she's a great actress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her as a person more than an actress. She seems absolutely lovely but has left no impact on me at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her too, actually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody hates her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does she still go to markets and ask for items she knows they don't have just to know what rejection feels like Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, what's the story behind this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



“Lately, I’ve been getting too much attention with the Met Gala and work going so well that I try to find rejection in my day. I’ll seek out someone on the street or at the farmers’ market and ask for something where I know they’ll say no. No one likes rejection, but it’s real. And I don’t want to lose that feeling.”

http://www.vulture.com/2014/05/shai lene-woodley-brie-larson-women-in-hollyw ood.html?mid=nymag_press

I like 'em both tbh this interview with Brie and Shailenergy WoodleyI like 'em both tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really like the shoot, which has better photos than the cover. She's beautiful and the dresses are amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

I refuse to acknowledge any of her roles besides Ruxin's au pair in The League Reply

Thread

Link

haha yesssss to your comment, username and pic!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link