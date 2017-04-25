WHO GOT ELIMINATED FROM THE VOICE?!
The Top 12 all performed live last night, and live eliminations happened tonight!
TROY (Team Gwen): "Free Fallin"
MARK (Team Adam): "One Dance"
The bottom two battled it out for an Instant Save!
Troy - Dobie Gray's "Drift Away"
Mark - Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man"
Mark Isaiah, of Team Adam, is part of Top 11 of next week! (Winner is based on amount of tweets during a 5 minute window)
Also, Adam and Blake each sang with their teams:
Adam's Team:
Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah
They sang in tribute to Christina Grimmie.
Blake's Team:
Aliyah Moulden, Lauren Duski and TSoul
G-Eazy performed tonight too...
BONUS SHANIA TWAIN!!! FOR MY SIS affliction!!!
Sources: YouTube: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8// Twitter: 1
Better I hope, mods?
TROY (Team Gwen): "Free Fallin"
MARK (Team Adam): "One Dance"
Troy - Dobie Gray's "Drift Away"
Mark - Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man"
Also, Adam and Blake each sang with their teams:
Adam's Team:
Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah
They sang in tribute to Christina Grimmie.
Blake's Team:
Aliyah Moulden, Lauren Duski and TSoul
G-Eazy performed tonight too...
Thank you for lighting up our stage tonight, @G_Eazy! 🔥 #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/fxMEIfcrYW— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 26, 2017
BONUS SHANIA TWAIN!!! FOR MY SIS affliction!!!
Sources: YouTube: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8// Twitter: 1
Better I hope, mods?
Watch this gem!
i wish he had given her a slow song tho, this song really isn't her thing at all lol plus she just got outta urgent care and wasn't feeling well...
Edited at 2017-04-26 03:01 am (UTC)
pls don't post this iconic live vid where i mourn for her dark hair. i'm surprised i don't have the blonde as much as usual on the voice but yea.
this is my fav cover of this song ngl, i want him to win the whole show!
My least favorites right now are Stephanie and Brennley tbh lol Stephanie needs to change up her song style to keep me interested and brennley is just not my thing at all altho she is skilled