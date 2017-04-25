WHO GOT ELIMINATED FROM THE VOICE?!

I don't watch this show but it was on at the nail salon and that tribute to Christina Grimmie was not good enough. Reply

This show got so old so quickly for me. It's time to wrap up these singing/dancing/talent voting competition shows imo. Reply

I think they also just over-did it. American Idol had a season a year, but The Voice does two seasons a year and I think people just get sick of it. It's also 3-4 hours a week, when most shows are just an hour a week normally. Reply

I wonder if this is the kind of show, similar to ANTM, where it's better to not ultimately win so you won't be tied down to some shitty contract Reply

SHANIA! ONLY HERE FOR SHANIA!







Watch this gem! Reply

I was going to add you to the dedication too but then i second-guessed that you liked Shania too lmao i was like "maybe it was just Celine Dion?" Reply

Hahaha! Shania and Celine are my Canadian queens! :D Reply

i am the only deserving one. Reply

One of my favorites on The Voice rn is Lili and Adam gave her a Shania song to do last night...







i wish he had given her a slow song tho, this song really isn't her thing at all lol plus she just got outta urgent care and wasn't feeling well...



Edited at 2017-04-26 03:01 am (UTC) Reply

affliction







WHERE IS Reply

she's so beautiful omg Reply

KILLING MYSELF



pls don't post this iconic live vid where i mourn for her dark hair. i'm surprised i don't have the blonde as much as usual on the voice but yea. Reply

the format of the voice is so fucking smart- it will keep going for a long ass time because zero people care about the contestants (i cant name a single winner?) but everyone will keep watching for the judges Reply

i can't believe shania's really about to save music Reply

does it matter who got eliminated. let's just call it what it is..."What Did the Coaches Do on the Voice Tonight." Reply

That's the guy Lana is calling Daddy? Reply

lmao, i couldn't remember if it was her or gaga who was dating him rn and i was too lazy to look that up Reply

The Voice YouTube needs to get it right that Bob Dylan was the original singer of Make You Feel My Love. FFS. Before the Adele version, Garth Brooks did a really good version as well.



i had to buy this guy's song last night i was so worried he wouldn't get to move on lol. 1.29 well spent!



me & my wife really like him toO! Reply

He's so good. When Blake had to pick the final member of his team from the playoffs I was so nervous he was gonna go with a country person like Casi cuz he seemed to adore her. Sooo glad he picked TSOUL I was pleasantly surprised!!! Reply

Katie Cassidys cousin is on the show this year apart from knowing that I only try to watch the Xtina seasons. Reply

is Xtina ever coming back? I only started watching this show last season bc of my mom lol, i really wanna see her on the show Reply

I think she's done with the show, she's won a season and was the first woman to do so. Unless she needs the paycheck bc we all know she ain't touring. Reply

i thought g-eazy was chet hanks for a sec there Reply

this is my fav cover of this song ngl, i want him to win the whole show! Reply

He's amazing! Him, T-Soul, and Vanessa are my favorites. Reply

Them as a final 3 would be perfect Reply

This dude is doing really well - apparently he had 2 songs in the Top 10 of iTunes before the Top 12 started which no one on the show has done before



yea he is doing really well. But I don't like him =/ Reply

I'm surprised he is doing so well I'm guessing a lot of ppl are voting for him cuz he's sorta cute lol. I do like his vocal style but there are better singers on the show...



My least favorites right now are Stephanie and Brennley tbh lol Stephanie needs to change up her song style to keep me interested and brennley is just not my thing at all altho she is skilled Reply

Parent

Also I wonder what kinda church he sings in... his style is really unique I can't picture hearing him in church lol. iirc he said he's a pastor? Maybe I'm not remembering that right lol. My mom thinks he's creepy 😕 Reply

Parent

