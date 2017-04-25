taylor scary

WHO GOT ELIMINATED FROM THE VOICE?!

The Top 12 all performed live last night, and live eliminations happened tonight!
2017_0120_The_Voice_S12_Responsive_SHOWImage_1920x1080_JW



TROY (Team Gwen): "Free Fallin"


MARK (Team Adam): "One Dance"


The bottom two battled it out for an Instant Save!


Troy - Dobie Gray's "Drift Away"


Mark - Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man"


Mark Isaiah, of Team Adam, is part of Top 11 of next week! (Winner is based on amount of tweets during a 5 minute window)

Also, Adam and Blake each sang with their teams:


Adam's Team:
Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah

They sang in tribute to Christina Grimmie.

Blake's Team:
Aliyah Moulden, Lauren Duski and TSoul


G-Eazy performed tonight too...



BONUS SHANIA TWAIN!!! FOR MY SIS affliction!!!





